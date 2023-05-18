Summer Ball
Wednesday
Defiance Little League
State Bank 115 55 - 17 16 0
Mark Moats 010 00 - 1 1 1
Records: State Bank 3-1, Mark Moats 2-2.
Winning pitcher: Jarrett Tolbert (3 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Graysen Cox.
Losing pitcher: Evan Fogle (2 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Alexander Moll, Grant Duma, Augustine Chapa Jr.
Leading hitters: (State Bank) - Mason Silva 2 singles, double, 5 RBIs; Jarrett Tolbert single, triple, 3 runs; Ace Foldvary single, double, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Maravik Thomas single, double, 2 RBIs; Makai Brown 2 singles; Greyson Cox 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 steals; Parker Salyers 3 runs; William Ware 2 RBIs, 3 runs. (Mark Moats) - Grant Duma double.
Premier Bank 000 100 - 1 3 1
Elks 110 00x - 2 3 0
Records: Elks 4-0, Premier Bank 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Grady Duma (6 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 14 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Zaiden Clay (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Premier Bank) - Zaiden Clay double. (Elks) - Elias Sprow double; Jace Schultz double; Grady Duma double.
Monday
Defiance Little League
Eagles 000 000 - 0 3 1
Baker-Shindler 020 02x - 4 6 0
Records: Baker-Shindler 2-2, Eagles 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Nathan Hayman (6 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 17 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Abram Hernandez (4 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Xander Bolton.
Leading hitters: (Eagles) - 3 singles. (Baker-Shindler) - Kason Parks single, double; Jacob Doroshewitz 2 singles; Isaac Buhrer home run, 2 RBIs; Raymond Miller double, 2 RBIs.
Elks 470 36 - 20 10 2
Mark Moats 100 20 - 3 1 7
Records: Elks 3-0, Mark Moats 2-1.
Winning pitcher: Greyson Chaffins (2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Dylan Fenter, Elias Sprow.
Losing pitcher: Parker Schafer (2 innings, 11 runs, 5 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Evan Fogle, Augustine Chapa Jr.
Leading hitters: (Elks) - Liam Herbert 3 singles, double, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Jack Foster triple, home run, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Jace Schultz triple, 2 runs; Grady Duma double, 3 runs; Dylan Fenter double, 2 RBIs; Greyson Chaffins 4 runs; Elias Sprow 2 runs. (Mark Moats) - Evan Fogle double; Parker Schafer 2 runs.
DPOA 8U Baseball
Dodgers 403 001 - 8
Braves 300 402 - 9
Records: Braves 4-0, Dodgers 3-1.
Leading hitters: (Dodgers) - K’Jay Boday 2 singles, home run; Joss Herendeen 3 singles; Jaxxon Garcia single, double; Ezekiel Silva single, double; Landon Roberts 2 singles. (Braves) - Aden Shafer single, 2 triples; Renley Carr 3 singles; Colten Schroeder single, triple; Lincoln Mock single, double; Kaiden Eberle double.
Cubs 323 002 - 10 20 0
Mets 310 511 - 11 17 0
Record: Mets 3-1, Cubs 0-4.
Leading hitters: (Cubs) - Braydon Brenner 3 singles; D Garza 3 singles; Hayden Held single, triple, 2 runs; Hayze Held 2 singles; Shay Dumire 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; L. Miller 2 singles; Brexton Brenner single, double; Owen Bright home run, 2 RBIs. (Mets) - Jaxon Finkenbiner 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jacob Fenter 3 singles, 3 runs; Zyonnie Rodriguez double, home run, 5 RBIs; A. Hogan 2 singles, 2 RBIs; C. Blake 2 singles; Kason Sheppard double.
DSA 8U Softball
Fogle 100 100 - 2
Exc. Motorcar 201 00x - 3
Records: Exceptional Motorcar 2-0.
Leading hitters: (Defiance Exceptional Motorcar) - Harper Frederick 2 singles; Karly Wannemacher 2 singles; Kendall Vandemark 2 singles. (Hicksville Fogle) - J. Scranton 2 singles; E. Reddin 2 singles; E. Campbell double.
Thursday
DPOA 8U Baseball
Reds 042 001 - 7
Mets 411 50x - 11
Leading hitters: (Reds) - Finnian Stimpfle 2 singles; Truman Lawson 2 singles; Drae Maldonado 2 singles; Zeno Newton 2 singles; Sam Herbert 2 singles; Levi Harrison double; Nixon Hoffman double; Aiden McFeeters double. (Mets) - Zyonnie Rodriguez double, triple; Jacob Fenter 2 doubles; Jaxon Finkenbiner 2 doubles; Rowan Clements single, double; Owen Kunz single, double; Elijah Torres 2 singles; Kason Sheppard double.
Braves 404 001 - 9
Cubs 203 002 - 7
Records: Braves 3-0, Cubs 0-2.
Leading hitters: (Braves) - Aden Shafer 2 triples, home run; Colten Schroeder 2 singles, home run; Grady Headley 2 doubles; Renley Carr 2 doubles; Elliott Sierra single, double; Drake Ankney double. (Cubs) - Hayden Held 2 singles, triple; Brexton Brenner 3 singles; Brayden Brenner single, double; Hayze Held 2 singles; Carson Schultz 2 singles; Shay Dumire double.
Cubs 602 101 - 10
Tigers 130 55x - 14
Leading hitters: (Cubs) - B. Brenner single, 2 triples, 3 RBIs; B. Brenner 2 singles, home run, 2 runs; D. Garza 3 singles, 2 RBIs; S. Dumire double, home run, 2 runs; G. Dickinson double, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; D. Keezer 2 singles. (Tigers) - N. Ramirez 2 singles, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; F. Rodriguez 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; A. Cooper double, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; J. Frisinger single, double, 2 RBIs; M. Davis single, double, 2 runs; M. Maxson 2 singles; G. Lillemon 2 singles; E Baumgart 2 singles, 2 runs.
