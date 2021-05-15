Wednesday

Defiance Little League

Eagles 203 331 — 12 8 2

Arps 202 010 — 5 4 3

Records: Arps 2-2, Eagles 2-2.

Winning pitcher: Grady Crist (4 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Daniel Orta.

Losing pitcher: Ben Frymire (4 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Breckin Troyer, Jayden Benavidez.

Leading hitters: (Eagles) — Zane Gonzalez 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Daniel Orta single, double, 3 runs; H Flores double. (Arps) — Breckin Troyer single, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Noah Leonard triple.

Baker Shindler 200 000 4 — 6 6 5

Eagles 000 101 0 — 2 5 1

Records: Eagles 2-1, Baker Shindler 1-3.

Winning pitcher: Ike Webb (6 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 14 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Isaiah Montez.

Losing pitcher: Daniel Orta (3 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Dallas Mendez.

Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Ike Webb single, double. (Eagles) — Dallas Mendez single, double; Daniel Orta 2 singles.

BWW 9-10

Amvets 100 00 — 1

Kissner’s 425 1x — 12

Records: Kissner’s 2-2, Amvets 1-2.

Leading hitters: (Amvets) — Parker Salyers double; Xander Bolton double. (Kissner’s) — Evan Fogle single, double; Cameron Schultz double; Tyson Crowe double.

DPOA 7-8

Indians 134 35 — 16

Tigers 200 00 — 2

Records: Indians 2-1, Tigers 0-2.

Leading hitters: (Indians) — Cameron Bowen 2 doubles, triple; Brokstyn Burtch single, double, triple; Truman Lawson 2 singles, double; Jayden Riebesehl 2 singles, double; Bentley May 3 singles; Boston Mock 3 singles; Greyson Chafins single, home run; Caleb McDonagh 2 singles. (Tigers) — Titus Skiver triple.

Phillies 121 000 — 4

Cubs 203 03x — 8

Records: Cubs 3-0, Phillies 1-2.

Leading hitters: (Phillies) — Trajen Grube single, home run; Ian Hinschlager 2 singles; Samuel Ramon home run. (Cubs) — Hayden Vetter single, double, home run; John Engel 3 singles; Wes Benedict 3 singles; Kyler Bergman single, double.

Monday

Defiance Little League

Arps 100 020 — 3 5 1

Mark Moats 021 01x — 4 3 0

Records: Mark Moats 2-1, Arps 1-2.

Winning pitcher: Evan Davis (3 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Gavin Davis.

Losing pitcher: Breckin Troyer (4 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Ben Frymire.

Leading hitters: (Arps) — Sincere Killion 2 singles. (Mark Moats) — 3 singles.

State Bank 200 011 — 4 4 0

Baker Shindler 001 110 — 3 5 3

Records: State Bank 2-1, Baker Shindler 1-2.

Winning pitcher: Ben Monk (3.2 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Jase Brownlee, Will Benedict.

Losing pitcher: Isaiah Montez (1.2 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Mason Noirot.

Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Jase Brownlee 2 doubles. (Baker Shindler) — Abel Paxton double.

DPOA 7-8

Mets 000 011 — 2

Phillies 000 030 — 3

Records: Phillies 1-1.

Leading hitters: (Mets) — J. Villanueva single, double; D. Hatton 2 singles; B. Osborn 2 singles. (Phillies) — Trajen Grube 2 singles; Zander Acosta Martinez 2 singles; Austin Rohdy triple.

Indians 221 113 — 10

Dodgers 000 000 — 0

Records: Indians 1-1, Dodgers 2-1.

Leading hitters: (Indians) — Brokstyn Burtch 3 singles; Caleb McDonagh 3 singles; Drew Black single, triple; Jayden Riebesehl single, double; Bentley May single, double; Cameron Bowen 2 singles; Coletyn Rhees 2 singles; Boston Mock 2 singles; Titus Frankhart 2 singles. (Dodgers) — Lowell Kennedy 2 singles.

May 7

BWW 9-10

Amvets 000 013 — 4

Rotary 020 000 — 2

Records: Amvets 1-1, Rotary 1-1.

Leading hitters: (Amvets) — Parker Salyers double; Maravick Thomas double. (Rotary) — 2 singles.

