Wednesday
Defiance Little League
Eagles 203 331 — 12 8 2
Arps 202 010 — 5 4 3
Records: Arps 2-2, Eagles 2-2.
Winning pitcher: Grady Crist (4 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Daniel Orta.
Losing pitcher: Ben Frymire (4 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Breckin Troyer, Jayden Benavidez.
Leading hitters: (Eagles) — Zane Gonzalez 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Daniel Orta single, double, 3 runs; H Flores double. (Arps) — Breckin Troyer single, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Noah Leonard triple.
Baker Shindler 200 000 4 — 6 6 5
Eagles 000 101 0 — 2 5 1
Records: Eagles 2-1, Baker Shindler 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Ike Webb (6 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 14 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Isaiah Montez.
Losing pitcher: Daniel Orta (3 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Dallas Mendez.
Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Ike Webb single, double. (Eagles) — Dallas Mendez single, double; Daniel Orta 2 singles.
BWW 9-10
Amvets 100 00 — 1
Kissner’s 425 1x — 12
Records: Kissner’s 2-2, Amvets 1-2.
Leading hitters: (Amvets) — Parker Salyers double; Xander Bolton double. (Kissner’s) — Evan Fogle single, double; Cameron Schultz double; Tyson Crowe double.
DPOA 7-8
Indians 134 35 — 16
Tigers 200 00 — 2
Records: Indians 2-1, Tigers 0-2.
Leading hitters: (Indians) — Cameron Bowen 2 doubles, triple; Brokstyn Burtch single, double, triple; Truman Lawson 2 singles, double; Jayden Riebesehl 2 singles, double; Bentley May 3 singles; Boston Mock 3 singles; Greyson Chafins single, home run; Caleb McDonagh 2 singles. (Tigers) — Titus Skiver triple.
Phillies 121 000 — 4
Cubs 203 03x — 8
Records: Cubs 3-0, Phillies 1-2.
Leading hitters: (Phillies) — Trajen Grube single, home run; Ian Hinschlager 2 singles; Samuel Ramon home run. (Cubs) — Hayden Vetter single, double, home run; John Engel 3 singles; Wes Benedict 3 singles; Kyler Bergman single, double.
Monday
Defiance Little League
Arps 100 020 — 3 5 1
Mark Moats 021 01x — 4 3 0
Records: Mark Moats 2-1, Arps 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Evan Davis (3 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Gavin Davis.
Losing pitcher: Breckin Troyer (4 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Ben Frymire.
Leading hitters: (Arps) — Sincere Killion 2 singles. (Mark Moats) — 3 singles.
State Bank 200 011 — 4 4 0
Baker Shindler 001 110 — 3 5 3
Records: State Bank 2-1, Baker Shindler 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Ben Monk (3.2 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Jase Brownlee, Will Benedict.
Losing pitcher: Isaiah Montez (1.2 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Mason Noirot.
Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Jase Brownlee 2 doubles. (Baker Shindler) — Abel Paxton double.
DPOA 7-8
Mets 000 011 — 2
Phillies 000 030 — 3
Records: Phillies 1-1.
Leading hitters: (Mets) — J. Villanueva single, double; D. Hatton 2 singles; B. Osborn 2 singles. (Phillies) — Trajen Grube 2 singles; Zander Acosta Martinez 2 singles; Austin Rohdy triple.
Indians 221 113 — 10
Dodgers 000 000 — 0
Records: Indians 1-1, Dodgers 2-1.
Leading hitters: (Indians) — Brokstyn Burtch 3 singles; Caleb McDonagh 3 singles; Drew Black single, triple; Jayden Riebesehl single, double; Bentley May single, double; Cameron Bowen 2 singles; Coletyn Rhees 2 singles; Boston Mock 2 singles; Titus Frankhart 2 singles. (Dodgers) — Lowell Kennedy 2 singles.
May 7
BWW 9-10
Amvets 000 013 — 4
Rotary 020 000 — 2
Records: Amvets 1-1, Rotary 1-1.
Leading hitters: (Amvets) — Parker Salyers double; Maravick Thomas double. (Rotary) — 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.