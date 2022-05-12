Wednesday
Defiance Little League
Eagles 101 003 00 — 5 3 3
Baker Shindler 005 000 1 — 6 7 1
Records: Baker Shindler 1-1, Eagles 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Nathan Hayman (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Isaiah Montez.
Losing pitcher: Xander Bloomfield (0.1 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Robbie Orta, Landon Acevedo, Daniel Orta, Cameron Schultz.
Leading hitters: (Eagles) — Daniel Orta double, 2 runs; Cameron Schultz double, 2 RBIs; Landon Acevedo 2 runs. (Baker Shindler) — Nathan Hayman single, double, 2 RBIs; Tristen Draper double, 2 RBIs; Noah Sheppard double; Isaiah Montez double.
Elks 180 66 — 21 9 0
Premier Bank 000 40 — 4 4 1
Records: Elks 3-1, Premier Bank 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Grady Duma (2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Jace Schultz, Sincere Killion, Noah Leonard.
Losing pitcher: Jayden Benavidas (1.1 innings, 8 runs, 6 earned, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Zaiden Clay, Zachary Roehrig, Jordan Garcia.
Leading hitters: (Elks) — Sincere Killion single, double, home run, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Grady Duma double, triple, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Noah Leonard home run, 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 3 steals; Jack Foster home run, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Stephen Sierra 3 runs; Dylan Fenter 2 runs; Bobby Melton 3 steals. (Premier Bank) — Zaiden Clay 2 doubles; Santiago Urivez double.
Tuesday
DPOA (6-8)
Tigers 200 102 — 5
Reds 660 020 — 14
Records: Reds 1-1, Tigers 0-1.
Leading hitters: (Tigers) — Brody Poston single, home run; Mason Davis 2 singles; Gunner Lillemon 2 singles; Jake Orta triple. (Reds) — Cameron Bowen double, 2 home runs; Caleb McDonagh 2 singles, triple; Winston Liechty 3 singles; Titus Frankart single, double; Levi Harrison V single, double; Truman Lawson single, double; Drae Maldonado single, double; Reed Cates 2 singles; Chanz Riggenbach 2 singles; Jayden Riebesehl home run.
Monday
Defiance Little League
State Bank 204 030 — 9 7 1
Elks 002 140 — 7 8 0
Records: State Bank 2-0, Elks 2-1.
Winning pitcher: Jase Brownlee (3.1 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Jarrett Tolbert.
Losing pitcher: Jack Foster (3 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Grady Duma.
Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Owen Frey triple, home run, 5 RBIs; William Ware 2 singles; Jarrett Tolbert home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Graysen Cox double; Jase Brownlee 2 runs. (Elks) — Sincere Killion 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Grady Duma 2 doubles; Noah Leonard 2 singles; Jace Schultz triple; Josh Killion double.
Mark Moats 000 0 — 0 1 1
Eagles 245 1 — 12 7 0
Records: Eagles 1-1, Mark Moats 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Daniel Orta (4 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Gavin Davis (2 innings, 11 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 8 walks). Others: Evan Fogler, Reid Rowlison.
Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — Evan Fogler single. (Eagles) — Daniel Orta 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Nolan Becker 3 RBIs; Xander Bloomfield 2 runs; Tavion Trapps 2 runs; Cameron Schultz 2 runs.
DPOA (6-8)
Reds 603 00 — 9
Dodgers 605 62 — 19
Records: Dodgers 1-0, Reds 0-1.
Leading hitters: (Reds) — Truman Lawson triple, home run; Cameron Bowen 2 doubles; Titus Frankhart 2 singles; Caleb McDonagh 2 singles; Drae Maldonado 2 singles; Jayden Riebesehl double; Winston Liechty double. (Dodgers) — Jordyn Garcia single, triple, home run; A. Gomez 2 singles, home run; W. Oberhaus 2 singles, triple; E. Silva 2 singles, double; K. Boday 3 singles; T. Skiver single, home run; M. Stuckey single, triple; Jaxxon Garcia single, double; B. Meyer single, double; J. Herendeen 2 singles; B. Esquivel double.
