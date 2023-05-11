Wednesday
Defiance Little League
State Bank 010 000 - 1 3 1
Elks 002 00x - 2 2 1
Records: Elks 2-0, State Bank 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Jack Foster (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jarrett Tolbert (4 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Graysen Cox.
Leading hitters: (State Bank) - Parker Salyers 2 doubles. (Elks) - Dylan Fenter double; Greyson Cox double.
Premier Bank 000 120 - 3 3 0
Baker-Shindler 202 30x - 7 5 1
Records: Baker-Shindler 1-1, Premier Bank 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Nathan Hayman (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Kason Parks.
Losing pitcher: Zaiden Clay (2 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Zaiden Rodriguez, Lane Osborn.
Leading hitters: (Premier Bank) - Jorden Garcia 3 steals; Zaiden Clay 2 steals. (Baker-Shindler) - Nathan Hayman single, double, 2 RBIs; Jacob Doroshewitz double, 2 runs; Raymond Miller 2 runs; Kody Schlosser 2 steals.
Monday
Defiance Little League
Mark Moats 301 82 - 14 11 0
Baker-Shindler 101 10 - 3 1 3
Records: Mark Moats 2-0, Baker-Shindler 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Evan Fogle (3.1 innings, 3 runs, 0 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Augustine Chapa Jr.
Losing pitcher: Isaac Buhrer (1 inning, 3 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Hudson Geisler, Raymond Miller, Jacob Doroshewitz.
Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) - Evan Fogle 2 doubles, triple, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Parker Schafer 3 singles, 3 runs, 3 steals; Thaddeus Wade 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Nolan Schroeder 2 RBIs; Alexander Moll 3 runs; William Wittenmyer 2 runs. (Baker-Shindler) - Isaac Buhrer double; Noah Sheppard 2 steals.
Elks 21(11) 12 - 17 14 1
Eagles 200 40 - 6 3 2
Records: Elks 1-0, Eagles 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Grady Duma (3 innings, 2 runs, 0 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Jace Schultz.
Losing pitcher: Landon Acevedo (2 innings, 9 runs, 5 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Nolan Becker, Cameron Schultz.
Leading hitters: (Elks) - Jack Foster 2 singles, double, triple, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Grady Duma 3 doubles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Liam Herbert 3 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 steals; Dylan Fenter 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jace Schultz triple, 2 runs; Ryan Gilbert 2 runs; Greyson Chaffins 2 RBIs. (Eagles) - Anthony Quintero double, 2 RBIs; Cameron Schultz 4 steals; Robbie Orta 2 RBIs.
DSA - 8U Softball
Skeens 000 000 - 0
Exceptional Motorcar 103 10x - 5
Records: Exceptional Motorcar 1-0, Skeens (Tinora) 0-1.
Leading hitters: (Skeens) - K. Copsey 2 singles; M. Chatham 2 singles. (Exceptional Motorcar) - Harper Frederick 2 singles, double; Kendall Vandemark 3 singles; Riley Hoffman double.
DPOA 8U Baseball
Mets 320 100 - 6
Braves 600 21x - 9
Records: Braves 2-0, Mets 1-1.
Leading hitters: (Mets) - Jaxon Finkenbiner 2 doubles; Zyonnie Rodriguez double. (Braves) - Aden Shafer single, triple; Elliott Sierra 2 doubles; Renley Carr single, double; Gunner Shindler 2 singles; Liam Silva 2 singles.
Reds 010 31 - 5
Dodgers 664 3x - 19
Records: Dodgers 3-0, Reds 0-2.
Leading hitters: (Reds) - Lawson 2 singles; Harrison 2 singles; Hoffman 2 singles; McFeeters 2 singles; Shingledecker 2 singles; Osborne 2 singles. (Dodgers) - E. Silva 2 singles, home run; J. Herendeen single, 2 doubles; K. Beatty single, 2 doubles; J. Garcia 2 singles, double; K. Boday 2 singles; J. Peterson 2 singles; L. Freshour 2 singles; J. Tracy 2 singles; H. Hughes 2 singles.
Friday
DPOA 8U Baseball
Dodgers 201 240 - 9 14 1
Cubs 200 300 - 5 10 5
Records: Dodgers 2-0, Cubs 0-2.
Leading hitters: (Dodgers) - J. Herendeen single, triple, 2 runs; J. Garcia single, triple, 2 runs; K. Boday 2 singles; B. Esquivel 2 singles; A. Fleetwood double; Z. Silva double. (Cubs) - B. Brenner single, double, 3 RBIs; G. Vogel single, double, 2 runs; H. Held 2 singles, 2 runs; B. Brenner triple, 2 RBIs; D. Keezer double.
May 4
DPOA 8U Baseball
Braves 520 30 - 10
Reds 000 00 - 0
Records: Braves 1-0, Reds 0-1.
Leading hitters: (Braves) - Aden Shafer single, 2 doubles, home run; Colten Schroeder 3 singles, double; Renley Carr 3 singles, double; Liam Silva 2 singles, double; Gunner Shindler 3 singles; Lincoln Mock 3 singles; Elliott Sierra 3 singles. (Reds) - Truman Lawson single; Levi Osborne single.
Tigers 102 600 - 9
Dodgers 301 033 - 10
Records: Dodgers 1-0, Tigers 0-1.
Leading hitters: (Tigers) - M. Davis single, home run; A. Cooper single, triple; J. Melton single, double; M. Cruz 2 singles; D. Cooper double. (Dodgers) - E. Silva 2 singles, triple; J. Herendeen 2 singles, double; J. Garcia 2 singles, double; K. Boday single, dobule; K. Beatty 2 singles; H. Hughes double.
May 3
Defiance Little League
Eagles 000 101 - 2 3 1
State Bank 301 03x - 7 9 0
Records: State Bank 1-0, Eagles 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Jarrett Tolbert (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Graysen Cox.
Losing pitcher: Robbie Orta (4.2 innings, 7 runs, 8 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Cameron Schultz.
Leading hitters: (Eagles) - Robbie Orta double, 2 runs; Cameron Schultz double. (State Bank) - Parker Salyers single, double, triple, 4 RBIs; Graysen Cox 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Jarrett Tolbert double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, 2 steals.
Premier Bank 100 204 - 7 7 0
Mark Moats 331 40x - 11 6 2
Records: Mark Moats 1-0, Premier Bank 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Evan Fogle (3 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Grant Duma.
Losing pitcher: Zaiden Roehrig (3 innings, 7 runs, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Lane O.
Leading hitters: (Premier Bank) - Zaiden Clay 2 doubles, home run, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Bruce Yeager triple; Zaiden Roehrig double, 3 runs: Jayden Garcia double. (Mark Moats) - Parker Schafer 2 doubles, 2 runs; Grant Duma single, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; William Wittenmyer double; Alexander Moll 2 runs, 2 steals; Evan Fogle 2 runs.
