This is a tentative schedule for area baseball teams playing an "ACME" summer ball season. Dates, times and locations are subject to change.
For clarity, the ACME Baseball Congress is not the governing body for the following games. With that in mind, the format is very similar, so games may be referred to as ACME games on occasion.
If your team's full schedule does not appear in the following composite list, please contact The Crescent-News sports department via email at cnsports@crescent-news.com or via phone at 419-784-5441 ext. 300751 or 300752.
Wednesday, June 3
Kalida at Archbold, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 8
Archbold at Defiance, 5 p.m.
Kalida at Defiance, 7 p.m.
Paulding at Wayne Trace, 6 p.m.
Anthony Wayne at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, June 9
Archbold at Perrysburg, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 10
Anthony Wayne at Defiance (DH), 5 p.m.
Hicksville at Fairview, 5 p.m.
Wayne Trace at Antwerp (9 innings), 5 p.m.
Paulding at Kalida, 6 p.m.
Napoleon at Perrysburg, 4 p.m.
Thursday, June 11
Tinora at Paulding, 6 p.m.
Archbold at Ottawa Hills, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 12
Bryan at Tinora (9 innings), 5:30 p.m.
Perrysburg at Archbold, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 13
Vandalia at Defiance (DH), 11 a.m.
Monday, June 15
Tinora at Archbold, 7 p.m.
Paulding at Antwerp, 5 p.m.
Van Wert at Wayne Trace, 6 p.m.
Anthony Wayne at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, June 16
Defiance at Bryan (DH), 5 p.m.
Ayersville at Fairview, 6 p.m.
Wayne Trace at Kalida, 6 p.m.
Anthony Wayne at Archbold, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17
Anthony Wayne at Defiance, 7 p.m.
Napoleon at Antwerp, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 18
Fairview at Tinora, 5 p.m.
Evergreen at Archbold, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 19
Napoleon at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, June 20
Defiance at Elmwood (DH), 11 a.m.
Archbold vs. Van Wert (at Coldwater), 1:30 p.m.
Archbold at Coldwater, 4 p.m.
Monday, June 22
Defiance at Archbold (DH), 5 p.m.
Fairview at Paulding, 5 p.m.
Wayne Trace at Tinora (9 innings), 5:30 p.m.
Antwerp at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, June 23
Ayersville at Kalida, 6 p.m.
Napoleon at Archbold, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 24
Napoleon at Defiance (DH), 5 p.m.
Wayne Trace at Fairview, 5 p.m.
Continental at Paulding, 6 p.m.
Ottawa-Glandorf at Bryan, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 25
Holgate at Paulding, 6 p.m.
Wayne Trace at Lincolnview, 6 p.m.
Bryan at Archbold, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Bellefontaine at Defiance (DH), 11 a.m.
Monday, June 29
Tinora at Defiance (DH), 5 p.m.
Fairview at Antwerp, 5 p.m.
Wayne Trace at Paulding, 6 p.m.
Archbold at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30
Archbold at Maumee, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
Fairview at Defiance (DH), 5 p.m.
Paulding at Tinora, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
Ayersville at Wayne Trace, 6 p.m.
Fort Jennings at Paulding (DH), 5 p.m.
Napoleon at Archbold, 7 p.m.
Maumee at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, July 6
Rossford at Defiance (DH), 5 p.m.
Napoleon at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.
Archbold at Evergreen, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7
Bryan at Defiance (DH), 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8
Fairview at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
Lincolnview at Wayne Trace, 6 p.m.
Ottawa Hills at Archbold, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 10
Bryan Intrasquad with 2020 seniors (9 innings), 7 p.m.
Napoleon at Perrysburg, 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
Perrysburg at Defiance (DH), noon
Monday, July 13
Rossford at Archbold, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14
Lima Bath at Defiance, 5 p.m.
Tiffin Columbian at Defiance, 7 p.m.
Anthony Wayne at Archbold, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Van Wert at Defiance (DH), 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 19
Tiffin Columbian at Defiance (DH), noon
