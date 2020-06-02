This is a tentative schedule for area baseball teams playing an "ACME" summer ball season. Dates, times and locations are subject to change.

For clarity, the ACME Baseball Congress is not the governing body for the following games. With that in mind, the format is very similar, so games may be referred to as ACME games on occasion.

If your team's full schedule does not appear in the following composite list, please contact The Crescent-News sports department via email at cnsports@crescent-news.com or via phone at 419-784-5441 ext. 300751 or 300752.

Wednesday, June 3

Kalida at Archbold, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 8

Archbold at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Kalida at Defiance, 7 p.m.

Paulding at Wayne Trace, 6 p.m.

Anthony Wayne at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9

Archbold at Perrysburg, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10

Anthony Wayne at Defiance (DH), 5 p.m.

Hicksville at Fairview, 5 p.m.

Wayne Trace at Antwerp (9 innings), 5 p.m.

Paulding at Kalida, 6 p.m.

Napoleon at Perrysburg, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 11

Tinora at Paulding, 6 p.m.

Archbold at Ottawa Hills, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 12

Bryan at Tinora (9 innings), 5:30 p.m.

Perrysburg at Archbold, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 13

Vandalia at Defiance (DH), 11 a.m.

Monday, June 15

Tinora at Archbold, 7 p.m.

Paulding at Antwerp, 5 p.m.

Van Wert at Wayne Trace, 6 p.m.

Anthony Wayne at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

Defiance at Bryan (DH), 5 p.m.

Ayersville at Fairview, 6 p.m.

Wayne Trace at Kalida, 6 p.m.

Anthony Wayne at Archbold, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Anthony Wayne at Defiance, 7 p.m.

Napoleon at Antwerp, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

Fairview at Tinora, 5 p.m.

Evergreen at Archbold, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 19

Napoleon at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

Defiance at Elmwood (DH), 11 a.m.

Archbold vs. Van Wert (at Coldwater), 1:30 p.m.

Archbold at Coldwater, 4 p.m.

Monday, June 22

Defiance at Archbold (DH), 5 p.m.

Fairview at Paulding, 5 p.m.

Wayne Trace at Tinora (9 innings), 5:30 p.m.

Antwerp at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23

Ayersville at Kalida, 6 p.m.

Napoleon at Archbold, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24

Napoleon at Defiance (DH), 5 p.m.

Wayne Trace at Fairview, 5 p.m.

Continental at Paulding, 6 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Bryan, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 25

Holgate at Paulding, 6 p.m.

Wayne Trace at Lincolnview, 6 p.m.

Bryan at Archbold, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Bellefontaine at Defiance (DH), 11 a.m.

Monday, June 29

Tinora at Defiance (DH), 5 p.m.

Fairview at Antwerp, 5 p.m.

Wayne Trace at Paulding, 6 p.m.

Archbold at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30

Archbold at Maumee, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Fairview at Defiance (DH), 5 p.m.

Paulding at Tinora, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 2

Ayersville at Wayne Trace, 6 p.m.

Fort Jennings at Paulding (DH), 5 p.m.

Napoleon at Archbold, 7 p.m.

Maumee at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.

Monday, July 6

Rossford at Defiance (DH), 5 p.m.

Napoleon at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.

Archbold at Evergreen, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7

Bryan at Defiance (DH), 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8

Fairview at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 9

Lincolnview at Wayne Trace, 6 p.m.

Ottawa Hills at Archbold, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Bryan Intrasquad with 2020 seniors (9 innings), 7 p.m.

Napoleon at Perrysburg, 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Perrysburg at Defiance (DH), noon

Monday, July 13

Rossford at Archbold, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14

Lima Bath at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Tiffin Columbian at Defiance, 7 p.m.

Anthony Wayne at Archbold, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Van Wert at Defiance (DH), 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Tiffin Columbian at Defiance (DH), noon

