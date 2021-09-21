BEAVER FALLS, Penn. — The Defiance men’s soccer team defeated Geneva (Pa.) 2-1 on Saturday evening thanks to a goal from senior Chase Stiner in the final seconds of regulation.
Stiner and freshman Jack Stanoikovich each scored on their only shots in the match for the Jackets (4-4) as Geneva (1-3-2) took a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute off a goal by Ian Gelsinger that was assisted by Cole Sauer.
Stanoikovich tied the game with a goal in the 73rd minute for Defiance before Stiner found the back of the net with 14 seconds left in regulation to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-1 road victory.
Junior Orry Killam (Liberty Center) played all 90 minutes in frame and made seven saves to improve his record to 4-4 while junior Armando Campos-Ortiz led the Yellow Jackets with three shots in the contest and assisted on both goals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.