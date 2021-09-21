BEAVER FALLS, Penn. — The Defiance men’s soccer team defeated Geneva (Pa.) 2-1 on Saturday evening thanks to a goal from senior Chase Stiner in the final seconds of regulation.

Stiner and freshman Jack Stanoikovich each scored on their only shots in the match for the Jackets (4-4) as Geneva (1-3-2) took a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute off a goal by Ian Gelsinger that was assisted by Cole Sauer.

Stanoikovich tied the game with a goal in the 73rd minute for Defiance before Stiner found the back of the net with 14 seconds left in regulation to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-1 road victory.

Junior Orry Killam (Liberty Center) played all 90 minutes in frame and made seven saves to improve his record to 4-4 while junior Armando Campos-Ortiz led the Yellow Jackets with three shots in the contest and assisted on both goals.

