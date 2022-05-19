With the growth in popularity and focus on youth sports nationwide, a decrease in another major factor in those youth sports has also found the spotlight as a nationwide shortage of officials has put many states and regions in a pinch.
Per the National Federation of State High School Associations, around 50,000 officials have left their positions since 2019 nationwide. In Ohio alone, 1,282 officials are gone from the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s ranks in just two years, per an April 7 story by Mike Dyer of WCPO (Cincinnati), including 232 in baseball alone from just a year ago.
Certainly in major cities and more largely-populated areas, the shortage of officials is even more of a crunch with more schools and games to go around but the decrease in available qualified officials for athletic events is felt in all three seasons.
Ken Baumgartner, the president of the Fifth District Officials Association, has a unique perspective. The association has 252 overall officials with 55 baseball and 63 softball umpires listed on their current roster. Baumgartner also serves as the commissioner of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, and though he does not personally handle the assigning of umpires and officials to events, he is all too familiar with the commitment and issues that it entails.
From Baumgartner’s perspective, the bigger issue towards the stagnation and decrease of umpires has been the pandemic.
“I think our numbers were increasing up until three years ago before COVID,” explained Baumgartner. “With things locked down and up in the air, we didn’t have in-person meetings and we couldn’t promote things as well. Then you lead into that spring season in 2020 being canceled, we go into the fall sports season still not having face-to-face meetings so our meetings and contact with new people dropped. That’s led to a drop in the interest of new officials joining.”
Nationally, incidents with assaults and physical violence against officials from parents and spectators have garnered unwanted attention to a darker side of sports, both during interscholastic sports and travel leagues.
The six-county area has not seen much of incidents to that extent but schools are doing what they can to promote positive behavior and curtail things from escalating.
“Up here I don’t know of any assaults or anything like that but it only takes a few things statewide or nationally to get a black eye,” said Baumgartner. “I think officials have been treated well by schools, I can’t speak for fans. I’ve seen signs at youth ballfields helping promote sportsmanship or saying things like kids aren’t going to be major leaguers next week. Schools are doing what they can but you can only do so much.”
Another major side effect of the officiating shortage comes in a simple but crucial word: scheduling.
With the unpredictability of the spring sports season in particular and nearly every spring sports event being held outdoors, weather postponements and rescheduling events has made things extremely difficult. Notably, a Patrick Henry-Liberty Center baseball game rescheduled due to a rainout to a sunny weekday was unable to be played because of a lack of available officials.
“Over the past 10, 15, 20 years, now there’s even more freshman teams than back then,” noted Baumgartner. “The youth and junior high seasons are starting earlier, summer ball didn’t start until June when school years were concluding. Now with these spring makeup games, we’re having games getting canceled because of young umpires who are maybe staying home more and doing local youth games and filling that need but then you need two umps for JV and freshman games. Several high school games have gone to single-man crews when a second couldn’t be found.
“In the NWOAL this spring, the league season started 5 weeks ago and we’d gone with varsity baseball and softball at the same site on league nights, starting on Mondays. Well, the first three Mondays of the season, we got rained out.”
So what’s the solution?
Though no silver bullet exists to resolve the shortage of umpires, the NWOAL and other leagues have reached out to younger generations to renew the ranks.
The NWOAL contacts graduating athletes with a letter encouraging them to sign up and become an official, noting that outside of the money paid for officiating, it provides an opportunity to stay involved in the sports they love.
“I think promotion is big,” said Baumgartner. “I believe other leagues do it as well, the NLL I know does. If it can be made aware for people, here’s an opportunity to be part of the solution. For someone in the stands, they may be open to it but not know the process of what’s involved. You’ve got to take classes, pass them, attend meetings, get a license, get equipment, etc.
“We’re looking into increasing fees, maybe that’s a part of it. We can’t afford to do a whole lot more in the NWOAL but you want to keep pace and make it worth people’s while. It’s a time and travel factor for officials, 20 years ago you didn’t travel as far for baseball and with 7 p.m. football kickoffs and needing to be there 90 minutes before game time, it’s a lot.”
For those interested in becoming OHSAA-certified officials, the process can start at http://ohsaa.org/officiating/permits. For more information on getting involved officiating specific sports in the area, officers in the Fifth District Officials Association are listed on the association’s website at www.5thdistrictofficials.com or on the contact list related to this story on www.crescent-news.com.
