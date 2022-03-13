COLUMBUS — The area brought home gold in two of four matches on title day in the 85th annual state wrestling championships at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Sunday afternoon and evening while a bevy of area standouts finished as state placers for their respective schools.
Wayne Trace senior Hunter Long capped off a stellar career in storybook fashion, recording a takedown in the last 10 seconds to secure a 5-2 win over Raymond Cmil of South Range for the 132-pound state championship, becoming the third Raider to bring home state gold.
The other end of the spectrum came at 144 as Archbold sophomore Brodie Dominique improved on his seventh-place state showing as a freshman in 2021 with a run to the state finals. The Archbold standout came up 10 seconds short of a victory as Cincinnati McNicholas senior Pierce Taylor picked up two points in the closing moments to rip a 3-2 victory away from Dominique.
At each end of the D-III weight listing, Delta competed for state glory as freshman Adam Mattin fell 8-1 in the 106 final while senior Austin Kohlhofer worked to back up his 2021 title at 220 with a battle at 285 in his final high school match.
Long’s victory is one long in the making for the 48-1 Raider senior and Toledo commit, who goes out with a 173-12 career record and three state qualifying seasons, including a fourth-place finish last year. Long picked up two points midway through the first period before Cmil tied things up in the first 30 seconds of the second period. The Raider senior escaped early in the third period to go up 3-2 and with the match in the balance, Long picked up the deciding two points in the final seconds to claim a state crown at last.
“It’s honestly kind of overwhelming but I almost feel more humbled by it,” explained Long. “That great feeling that you get, it just kind of calms you down. (With) the stress and everything that comes with the sport of wrestling, to get a state title, it’s almost like a feeling of relief.
“Going into the third period, I chose down, I knew I could get away because I haven’t had anybody hold me down all year and after I got away … I was able to stay in position and wait for that opportunity to score.”
For Dominique, the chance to take the next step was achingly close as the sophomore came up just moments shy of the top prize in the state and the second straight season with a state champion wrestler at Archbold (Carson Meyer at 182 in 2021).
“I just think I was nervous on my attacks,” lamented Dominique, who caps his senior season at 51-4. “I’ll be back, it’s only my sophomore year … I put a lot of work in the offseason and hopefully I can do the same this next year.”
“It’s a lot more fun winning obviously, but (Brodie’s) overall goal is to be a Division I college wrestler and winning and losing that match has no bearing in his overall goal,” said Archbold coach Brian Becher. “Those things are a feather in your cap …sometimes the hard losses are ones that motivate you to work a little bit harder, so it might be a blessing in disguise in the overall grand scheme of things.”
In the Division III brackets, six grapplers finished their 2022 campaigns - and for some, their careers - on a winning note with victories in their final matches of the day.
Wayne Trace senior Jarrett Hornish, the state champion at 126 a season ago, saw his bid to repeat as champ thwarted by Dominique in a Saturday semifinal setback at 144 but the Raider veteran bounced back on Sunday with overtime points to earn third with a 7-2 triumph in the third-place match.
“It felt good, not quite where I wanted to finish but it’s better to finish off with a win than having my last match be a loss to go out on,” said Hornish, who caps his season at 49-4 and his stellar career at 161-19 with three state qualifying campaigns and two top-three finishes. “I was a little gassed there near the end of that match but I just had to battle through.”
WT freshman Corbin Kimmel battled gamely in his seventh-place match at 106, falling 5-1 to an aggressive Hunter Newell of Canfield South Range for an eight-place showing in his first varsity campaign.
“I’m so proud of (Long), he’s our third wrestler to be a state champion,” said WT mentor George Clemens on the stellar showing for the Raider program. “I’ve taken pride in the fact that Wayne Trace is notoriously known for its basketball and I’ve had a number of people from other areas tell me you’ll never be able to win, basketball is what they live for, you can’t have both.
“Well, I think we’ve proven you can be successful in both … it takes a lot of work. Hunter and Jarrett, both of them started as little boys in the wrestling club and have trained basically their whole lives for this moment right here and it’s paid off.”
Defiance County saw a trio of placers compete in Saturday’s finals.
Ayersville put together its best showing since sending three qualifiers to state in 2012 with a pair of state placers in sophomore Abe DeLano at 190 and junior Owen Berner at 175.
DeLano, who fell to eventual state champion Lucas Stoddard of Berkshire in the championship semifinals, picked up a 6-1 decision against Zane Hitchcock of Mechanicsburg in the consolation semifinals before ultimately falling to Ravenna Southeast senior Jaidyn Sapp 11-2 in the third-place match.
At 175, junior Owen Berner saw the same opponent for the second time in three days, matching up with Glouster Trimble senior Tabor Lackey in the seventh-place match. Berner battled through a competitive opening period against the Tomcat veteran but ultimately fell victim via pin in 2:59 to finish eighth on the podium in his state debut.
“I thought once they got here, they really pulled together and wrestled well,” said Ayersville coach Matt Lloyd of the Pilots’ trek to state. “At times, they wrestled better than they could … It’s been 10 years since we’ve had multiple placers down here and that’s big. It’s good for the younger kids, all the way down to junior high. They were here watching them today and I think it’s going to be huge for the whole program in the figure.”
Said Berner: “My mindset was to bring it as hard as I could every match … my last match there, I just wanted to leave everything I had out there. Any move I could do, I just wanted to leave it out there.”
Meanwhile, Tinora freshman Aiden Helmke acquitted himself well in a seventh-place finish for the Rams, becoming the first freshman state placer in program history and just the second freshman state qualifier after four-time placer Matt Bloniarz (2002-05).
Helmke (36-13) took an early 3-1 lead on West Muskingum senior Kaleb McFee in the seventh-place match before holding McFee off for a 5-3 decision and triumph.
“It feels really good. I didn’t do as well as I thought I could but to be the first (state placer) since 2017, I’m pretty proud of that,” said the Tinora freshman, who had the best showing since Derek Smith finished as state runner-up at 285 five seasons ago.
With the Rams sending three to state in juniors Dalton Wolfrum (157) and Javen Gaines (285) for the first time in four seasons, the optimism on the future was clear from head coach Nick Siewert.
“For (Helmke) to come through and do this as a freshman, it speaks so much to his resiliency and his work ethic,” said the Tinora mentor. “The kid wrestles nonstop all year round, all year long. He’s everywhere … You look at all three kids down here, they’re workers. They like that competition.
“I think the sky’s the limit for (Helmke) and I think next year he could be down here in the state finals as a sophomore and he’s got the potential to have a couple state championships under his belt before he leaves.”
The Northwest Ohio Athletic League saw multiple state placers, outside of the trio of league representatives in the state finals.
Following a tough Saturday that saw Wauseon’s six-man contingent whittled down to one in the Division II consolation bracket, Tribe senior Lawson Grime countered a heartbreaking 5-4 semifinal loss at 138 in the consolation semifinals by defeating Wilmington’s Thane McCoy 7-5 in the fifth-place match to finish on the podium for the second straight year. Grime’s finish marks the 60th state placer in school history.
In Division III, Delta senior Carson Chiesa edged out Logan Attisano of Xenia Legacy Christian 3-2 for third at 126 in his second straight podium finish. Senior teammate Evan Perry came up just short of a win in his final match, falling 3-1 to Dickie Engel in the seventh-place match at 157.
Liberty Center joined the party with four state placers and three Sunday winners. Sophomore Xander Myers and junior Owen Box were both victorious in fifth-place matches at 150 and 285, respectively. Box’s pin of Mapleton’s Joe Shoup was a shot in the arm after a tough 5-2 loss to Allen East junior and defending 285 runner-up Eli Criblez in the consolation semifinals.
In the seventh-place matches, LC senior Owen Johnson took down Indian Lake’s Owen Pummel by pin in 4:03 to pick up a win in his final match at 190 while Camren Foster was edged out by South Range’s Logan Cormell in a 4-2 heartbreaker at 165.
State Wrestling Championships
Sunday
Session 6
Division III
Championship Matches
106 - Casper Caizzo (Norwalk St. Paul) def. Adam Mattin (Delta), 8-1; 132 - Hunter Long (Wayne Trace) def. Raymond Cmil (South Range), 5-2; 144 - Pierce Taylor (Cin. McNicholas) def. Brodie Dominique (Archbold), 3-2; 285 - Austin Kohlhofer (Delta).
Session 5
Division II
Consolation Semifinals
138 - Lance Overmyer (Clyde) def. Lawson Grime (Wauseon), 5-4.
Fifth-Place Matches
138 - Lawson Grime (Wau) def. Thane McCoy (Wilmington), 7-5.
Division III
Third-Place Matches
126 - Carson Chiesa (Delta) def. Logan Attisano (Legacy Christian), 3-2; 144 - Jarrett Hornish (WT) pinned Clayton Smith (Utica), 2:17; 190 - Jaidyn Sapp (Southeast) major dec. Abe DeLano (Ayersville), 11-2.
Fifth-Place Matches
150 - Xander Myers (Liberty Center) def. Lane Cline (Waterford), 4-0; 285 - Owen Box (LC) pinned Joe Shoup (Mapleton), 0:41.
Seventh-Place Matches
106 - Hunter Newell (South Range) def. Corbin Kimmel (WT), 5-1; 150 - Aiden Helmke (Tinora) def. Kaleb McFee (West Muskingum, 5-3; 157 - Dickie Engel (Cin. Reading) def. Evan Perry (Delta), 3-1; 165 - Logan Cormell (SR) def. Camren Foster (LC), 4-2; 175 - Tabor Lackey (Glouster Trimble) pinned Owen Berner (Ayersville), 2:59; 190 - Owen Johnson (LC) pinned Owen Pummel (Indian Lake), 4:03.
Consolation Semifinals
126 - Chiesa def. Chase Vanderhorst (Covington), 3-1; 144 - Hornish def. Cade Petersen (Oak Harbor), 7-2 (sudden victory); 150 - Kade Wireman (Allen East) def. Myers, 10-8; 190 - DeLano def. Zane Hitchcock (Mechanicsburg), 6-1; 285 - Eli Criblez (AE) def. Box, 5-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.