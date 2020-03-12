The National Federation of High School Coaches Association has named Wauseon coach Mike Ritter the Ohio boys wrestling Coach of the Year for his efforts coaching the Indians in the 2018-19 season.
The award is based on his coaching performance for the 2018-19 season, as well as his lifetime community involvement, his school involvement and his philosophy of coaching.
“My athletic director (Matt Hutchinson) received an email from the National Federation, informing him of my nomination and winning the award,” Ritter said. “I actually had no idea I was nominated. I guess the state submits each year’s Coach of the Year award winners to the National Federation for consideration.”
The award came as a total surprise to Ritter.
“I was very surprised when I was notified I received the award, because there are so many great coaches and programs throughout the state of Ohio,” Ritter said. “(Getting the award) meant a lot to me personally and for our program. I’ve put a lot of time in to coaching our program, a lot of things behind the scenes that only people within our program see. To see our kids progress like they have over the years, is something I’m really proud of. That means more to me than anything. But to receive the award, means our kids and team have enjoyed quite a bit of success.”
