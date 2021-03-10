A total of 18 wrestlers over 11 weight classes, representing seven area schools, will look to reach the podium as the Division III state wrestling tournament will take place over the weekend at Marion Harding High School.
Delta leads the way, with seven matmen moving on to the state meet after finishing as the district runner-up at Rossford. The Panthers had two district champions, which earned them matchups against a pair of fourth-place finishers.
At 132 pounds, Delta senior Zack Mattin (48-1) is a former state placer and will open the tournament against Mogadore senior Jonathan Karasek (25-6). In the same quarter-bracket, Wayne Trace junior Hunter Long (41-3) will open against Shenandoah sophomore Drake Kanyuch (37-5). The winners of the two matches will meet in the second round.
Delta's other district champion ius Austin Kohkhofer, a two-time state qualifier at 220 pounds. Kohlhofer (48-0) opens against Columbus Academy junior Gyvnn Mendenhall (16-3).
Kohlhofer is one of two undefeated wrestlers in the bracket. Dalton junior Austin Ryder comes at 38-0 and will open against North College Hill senior Timothy Smith (15-2).
Another district champion from Rossford is Liberty Center senior Dylan Matthews (42-2). Matthews, a former state placer, opens in the 145 pound bracket against Versailles sophomore Kane Epperly (34-8).
At 182 pounds, Archbold senior Carson Meyer (46-3) another two-time state qualifier, is back after winning a district title and will open the state meet against Kirtland junior Brennon Braud (23-7).
Swanton senior Brodie Stevens (30-2) won the 285 pound district title and opens the state meet against Mechanicsburg senior Jake Thiel (22-9). Stevens is not the only area district champion, as Columbus Grove senior Jeff Meyer (45-2) won the Troy district title will open against Liberty Center sophomore Owen Box (35-6).
The Bulldogs had a pair of district champions, as senior Ezra Jones (40-3) won the 195 pound title. He will state the state meet against Edison senior Gavyn Klima (36-21). Also in the field is Delta senior Max Hoffman (41-6) who drew Coldwater junior Caleb Stammen (42-4) in the opening round.
Three area wrestlers advanced to the state meet at 138 pounds. Archbold freshman Brodie Dominique (40-3) opens against Covington senior Cael Vanderhorst (49-1). Fairview senior Kaden Blair (39-9) opens against Legacy Christian sophomore Boede Campbell (31-6). Delta senior Gabe Meyer (34-8) opens with Cincinnati McNicholas junior Pierce Taylor (23-1).
At 120 pounds, Wayne Trace senior Gabe Sutton (29-12) opens with Barnesville junior Griffen Stephen (33-9). Delta junior Carson Chisea (39-10) starts with Kirtland junior Will Davidson (25-3).
Wayne Trace's third state participant is junior Jarrett Hornish at 126 pounds. Hornish (40-4) drew Oak Harbor senior Tyler Davis (32-5) in the first round.
Rounding out the lineup for Delta is sophomore Evan Hanefeld (106) and junior Evan Perry (152). Hanefeld (30-13) opens with Barnesville freshman Reese Stephen (39-3) and Perry (31-10) gets Troy Christian senior Austin Awan (19-2) in the first round.
Division II
Six Wauseon wrestlers and one Napoleon grappler are participating in the Division II state wrestling meet at Marengo Highland.
At 106 pounds, Wauseon sophomore Collin Twigg (49-5) opens against Carrollton freshman Kolten Barker (33-2). At 120 pounds, Wauseon senior Damon Molina (41-8) starts with Perry sophomore Brock Christian (32-3). At 132 pounds, Wauseon junior Lawson Grime (46-6) opens with Revere senior Nick Gayner (38-7). At 152 pounds, Wauseon junior Connor Twigg (47-4) opens with Warren senior Peyten Kellar (32-0). Kellar is a four-time district champion and a two-time state placer.
At 160 pounds, Wauseon sophomore Zaiden Kessler (22-5) opens with senior Austin Pownall (37-2) of Cuyahoga Falls Christian Academy. At 170 pounds, Wauseon freshman Austin Kovar (29-8) goes up against East Liverpool senior Howard Williams (26-4).
Napoleon's lone participant is senior Demitrius Hernandez (63-3) at 285 pounds. Hernandez drew Ross senior Griffin Peacock (39-1) in the first round. Peacock suffered his only loss in the season at the district.
