COLUMBUS — Of the 33 area wrestlers that competed on the first day of state wrestling action at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Friday afternoon, 24 still remain in the brackets after first-round championship and consolation action in Division II and Division III.
In the winner’s brackets, a group of nine grapplers will match up in state quarterfinal matches. The Wauseon trio of Collin Twigg, Larry Moreno and Zaiden Kessler picked up first-round triumphs at 113, 126 and 175, respectively, to advance to action on Saturday.
All three grapplers picked up wins by major decision by a combined 28-point margin.
Six Tribe wrestlers will see action Saturday as Lawson Grime (138), Benicio Torres (144) and Connor Twigg (157) bounced back from opening defeats with wins in the first round of consolation action.
Wauseon junior Manny Gante, who placed fifth at the Norwalk District, was boosted into the state field when a wrestler at 150 was held out of the meet for a skin issue. Gante fell 7-3 to Charlie Gibbs of New Philadelphia before dropping a 5-1 match to Tomas Simmons of Alliance.
Defiance freshman Mason Ducat got a rude welcome to his first state tournament at 113, falling by major decision to Mason Taylor of Millersburg West Holmes. The DHS youngster fell by a 7-2 score in his first-round consolation match to bow out at 46-15 in his opening varsity campaign.
Napoleon sent a pair of wrestlers to Columbus this weekend and both have hopes still remaining on reaching the state podium.
Sophomore Alex Gonzales fell 7-2 to Copley’s Javaan Yarbrough in his opening matchup before picking up a major-decision victory over Granville’s Peyton Costa 14-4 in a consolation tilt.
Meanwhile, Angelo Gonzalez came heartbreakingly close to a first-round triumph at 190, falling in overtime to Minerva’s Garrett Hilliard 5-4. The Wildcat senior regrouped in the consolation bracket, nabbing a 5-2 triumph against Lakota Hagenbaugh of Lodi Cloverleaf.
In Division III, nine wrestlers in all picked up first-round triumphs.
Delta sent four wrestlers into the state quarterfinals with defending 220-pound state champ Austin Kohlhofer picking up a pin in 45 seconds in his first-round matchup at 285. Fellow seniors Carson Chiesa (126) and Evan Perry (157) earned wins by decision by scores of 4-1 and 5-4, respectively.
Along with Chiesa (sixth at 120 in 2021) and Kohlhofer, the area’s state placers from last year are still alive to reach the podium and even the top perch in Division III. Wayne Trace senior Jarrett Hornish, the 126-pound state champion a year ago, was too much for South Range’s Jacob Richardson in a 7-0 win at 144 to start his title defense. Teammate Hunter Long, who entered the state meet at 42-1 on the year, was even more dominant against Ridgewood’s Jesse Maple with a 16-3 win by major decision.
Finally, Archbold sophomore Brodie Dominique pinned Newark Catholic senior Caden Canning in 1:09 to move to 47-3 on the season and into the quarterfinals at 144. The Bluestreak standout will look to build on his seventh-place finish at 138 last year with a second-round tilt against Boede Campbell of Xenia Legacy Christian.
The youngest of Tinora’s three grapplers is still standing as freshman Aiden Helmke rebounded from a first-round loss at 150 to Mechanicsburg’s Westyn Myers by defeating Jacob Lyons of Massillon Tuslaw 6-5 in the consolation bracket. Ram junior Dalton Wolfrum was downed 9-3 in his first-round matchup at 157 and came up just short in a 4-3 loss to Justin Stump of Bidwell River Valley to see his state run come to an end. Standout junior Javen Gaines suffered an injury in his first-round matchup at 285 that scuttled his state hopes after being forced to default on his consolation tilt.
Elsewhere in Defiance County, both Ayersville state qualifiers will live to wrestle another day. Sophomore Abe DeLano overpowered Zane Hitchcock of Mechanicsburg at 190 to win an 11-5 decision and set up a tilt with River Valley senior Will Hash (46-4, 2021 state placer at 182) in the state quarterfinals.
Junior Owen Berner came up short in a 9-6 first-round loss at 175 and faced an early deficit on the scoreboard in his consolation tilt with Charlie Wells of Black River. However, the Pilot grappler battled back and earned a pin in 2:32 to advance and keep state placing hopes alive.
Liberty Center will also have a few things to say about the state finishes with Owen Box earning a pin at 285 and Owen Johnson a victory at 190 in the first round to stay in the winners bracket. Though a trio of Tigers fell in their opening tilts, all three bounced back with consolation wins. Freshman Jackson Bartels nabbed a 4-3 win at 126 in consolation action after falling to defending state champion Max Shore of Miami East in his state debut. Meanwhile, Xander Myers (150) and Camren Foster (165) each won narrow decisions by 2-1 and 4-0 margins respectively to advance to Saturday’s action.
Wayne Trace freshman Corbin Kimmel (106) and Archbold junior Hayden Dickman (190) also went 1-1 in their state tournament debuts, setting up matchups in the consolation round Saturday.
For Edgerton’s Hayden Herman and Patrick Henry’s Jeff Camp, the trip to Columbus was a short one as Herman fell to Mapleton’s Brock Durbin 11-9 in the first round at 120 before a 10-9 loss to Ramakrisha Gandhi of Cincinnati Reading. For Camp, both losses were tough ones, opening with a loss by pin to Barnesville’s Skyler King before a 5-4 heartbreaker in the consolation match at 138.
Action will resume Saturday at 10 a.m. with championship quarterfinals and second-round consolation matches competing in Session 2 until 2:35 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Session 3 will commence with championship semifinals and consolation quarterfinals matches competing until 9:10 p.m.
Consolation matches will wrestle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday with the Parade of Champions and championship matches beginning at 5 p.m.
State Championships
Division II
Championship — First Round
106 — Javaan Yarbrough (Copley) def. Alex Gonzales (Napoleon), 7-2; 113 — Mason Taylor (West Holmes) major dec. Mason Ducat (Defiance), 16-8; Collin Twigg (Wauseon) major dec. Connor Norris (Minerva), 9-1; 126 - Larry Moreno (Wau) major dec. Branton Dawes (Washington Court House), 12-2; 132 — David McClelland (Columbus DeSales) tech. fall Zaden Torres (Wau), 17-2; 138 — Dominic Hoffarth (Louisville) def. Lawson Grime (Wau), 7-3; 144 — Kyle Biller (Ashtabula Edgewood) def. Benicio Torres (Wau), 4-3; 150 — Charlie Gibbs (New Philadelphia) def. Manny Gante (Wau), 7-3; 157 — Antwaun Burns (London) major dec. Connor Twigg (Wau), 18-8; 165 — Tyler Lillard (Aurora) tech. fall Connor Nagel (Wau), 21-6; 175 — Zaiden Kessler (Wau) major dec. Reid Beddow (Norton), 11-2; 190 — Garrett Hilliard (Minerva) def. Angelo Gonzalez (Nap), 5-4 (sudden victory).
Consolation — First Round
106 — Gonzales major dec. Peyton Costa (Granville), 14-4; 113 — Jovanni Greco (Hamilton Ross) def. Ducat, 7-2; 132 — Pedro Garcia (Dover) def. Z. Torres, 6-2; 138 — Grime def. Conner Roback (Licking Valley) by forfeit; 144 — B. Torres def. Ben Hartzell (Greenville), 6-4; 150 — Tomas Simmons (Alliance) def. Gante, 5-1; 157 — Con. Twigg def. Zavier Campsey (Athens), 4-1; 165 - Drew Lincicome (Philo) pinned Nagel, 2:07; 190 — Gonzalez def. Lakota Hagenbaugh (Lodi Cloverleaf), 5-2.
Division III
Championship — First Round
106 — Adam Mattin (Delta) def. Kyle Schroer (Troy Christian), 10-4; Casper Caizzo (Norwalk St. Paul) pinned Corbin Kimmel (Wayne Trace), 1:28; 120 — Brock Durbin (Mapleton) def. Hayden Herman (Edgerton), 11-9; 126 — Carson Chiesa (Delta) def. Jesse Stroud (Mechanicsburg), 4-1; Max Shore (Miami East) pinned Jackson Bartels (Liberty Center), 0:22; 132 — Hunter Long (WT) major dec. Jesse Maple (Ridgewood), 16-3; 138 — Skyler King (Barnesville) pinned Jeff Camp (Patrick Henry), 1:19; 144 - Brodie Dominique (Archbold) pinned Caden Canning (Newark Catholic), 1:09; Jarrett Hornish (Wayne Trace) def. Jacob Richardson (South Range), 7-0; 150 — Kade Wireman (Allen East) def. Xander Myers (LC), 7-5; Westyn Moyer (Mech) major dec. Aiden Helmke (Tinora), 9-0; 157 — Tate Geiser (Dalton) def. Dalton Wolfrum (Tin), 9-3; Evan Perry (Delta) def. Justin Fox (Waterloo), 5-4; 165 — Chase Miller (Allen East) pinned Camren Foster (LC), 2:40; 175 — Tabor Lackey (Glouster Trimble) def. Owen Berner (Ayersville), 9-6; 190 — Abe DeLano (Ayers) def. Zane Hitchcock (Mech), 11-5; Owen Johnson (LC) def. Ashton Simison (Greenon), 8-5; Owen Pummel (Indian Lake) def. Hayden Dickman (Arch), 6-4; 285 — Austin Kohlhofer (Delta) pinned Tyler Shellenbarger (Mogadore), 0:45; Joe Shoup (Mapleton) def. Javen Gaines (Tinora), injury default, 1:05; Owen Box (LC) pinned Dallas McCracken (Hanoverton United), 0:57.
Consolation — First Round
106 - Kimmel pinned Owen Martin (Southeast), 0:31; 120 — Ramakrishna Gandhi (Cin. Reading) def. Herman, 10-9; 126 — Bartels def. J.P. Wrobel (Mantua Crestwood), 4-3; 138 — Michael Markulin (South Range) def. Camp, 5-4; 150 — Myers def. Logan Tague (Barnesville), 2-1; 150 — Helmke def. Jacob Lyons (Massillon Tuslaw), 6-5; 157 — Justin Stump (Bidwell River Valley) def. Wolfrum, 4-3; 165 — Foster def. Sylas Reiheld (Rootstown), 4-0; 175 — Berner pinned Charlie Wells (Black River), 2:32; 190 — Dickman pinned Jonah Bibler (Marion Pleasant), 2:54; 285 — Scott Blumenstock (Covington) def. Gaines, injury default.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.