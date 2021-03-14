A quartet of area wrestlers brought home the ultimate dream Sunday afternoon in the Division III state championships at Marion Harding High School while multiple others capped off outstanding seasons and careers.
With the Schottenstein Center in Columbus not available for the state championships as in past seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the state meets were held at Hillard Darby (Division I), Marengo Highland (D-II) and Marion Harding High Schools (D-III) on Saturday and Sunday.
After preliminary action on Saturday, Wayne Trace’s Jarrett Hornish (126), Archbold’s Carson Meyer (182), Swanton’s Brodie Stevens (285) and the duos of Ezra Jones (195) and Jeff Meyer (285) from Columbus Grove and Drew Mattin (132) and Austin Kohlhofer (220) from Delta earned spots in the championship bracket semifinals.
Hornish, Mattin, Carson Meyer, Kohlhofer and Jeff Meyer each picked up wins in their respective semifinals to advance to the ultimate goal, the spotlight of the state championship match.
For Jeff Meyer, a 3-1 win over fellow Northwest Conference foe Eli Criblez of Allen East in the finals made the 49-2 senior just the second Grove wrestler to ever take home state gold (Kyle Blankemeyer, 1999). Hornish did likewise at 126 for Wayne Trace, knocking off Borofanohio.net’s No. 3 ranked wrestler Trey Allen of Mechanicsburg by a 5-4 decision. The Raider junior joined George Clemens in 2016 — also at 126 — as the only two individual state champions in school history.
Carson Meyer, a district champion a year ago that saw his state tournament hopes taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic, made it a mission to return to the mountaintop and did so with a pair of 3-2 victories in the semifinals against Berkshire’s Lucas Stoddard and Greenon’s Trevor Stewart in the finals to wrap up a stellar career with a 145-26 career record.
Meyer becomes the 10th all-time Bluestreak to don the state’s gold medal and the first since Gavin Grime in 2018.
Kohlhofer, a 220-pound junior and projected state champion by Borofan, backed up the pick with a run to the state title, capped by an 11-4 win over Otsego’s Cade Limes in the state finals, a rematch of the Rossford District semifinals a week earlier. Kohlhofer’s win capped off an impressive 52-0 record this season.
Zack Mattin, a future University of Michigan grappler, seemed primed for his second state crown in his fourth state-qualifying season. Mattin pinned Rootstown senior Mike Prikryl in 3:02 in the championship semifinals before dropping a 7-2 decision to Xenia Legacy Christian’s Camron Lacure, ending an impressive run with an eye-popping 184-16
Mattin knocked off Wayne Trace’s Hunter Long in the championship quarterfinals but Long rallied back in the consolation bracket, reaching the third place match before ultimately falling to Prikryl in the third-place contest due to an injury default.
Finally, Jeff Meyer’s win over Criblez in the 285 finals was preceded by a semifinal triumph over Brodie Stevens of Swanton in a matchup of wrestlers ranked No. 1 and No. 6, respectively, by Borofanohio.net. Stevens countered with a win over Billy Reed-Bodey of Milford Center Fairbanks in the consolation semifinals and a 10-3 triumph against Cadman Roose, a Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan senior in the third-place match.
Though neither reached the championship matches, Fairview senior Kaden Blair and Archbold freshman Brodie Dominique finished as state placers at 138.
The two finished eighth and seventh, respectively, with Dominique (43-5) picking up a 3-1 overtime victory against the Apache senior (41-12). Blair’s podium finish marked the first time in two full decades that the Black and Gold earned a state placer, dating back to a fifth-place finish by Chris McStoots in 2001.
Delta earned two more state placers with Gabe Meyer in fifth at 138 and junior Carson Chiesa sixth at 120. Columbus Grove’s Ezra Jones fell in a 9-6 decision to Jaidyn Sapp of Ravenna Southeast.
The Division II championships were held at Marengo Highland and out of six state qualifiers, Wauseon saw a pair earn podium finishes.
Collin Twigg battled back from a second-round setback on Saturday to reach the fifth-place matchup and a rematch with Copley freshman Javaan Yarbrough, who defeated Twigg 12-4 in the championship quarterfinals. Yarbrough won the rematch by a closer margin, 9-8, to give Twigg a sixth-place state mark.
Lawson Grime rounded out the day for the Indians, finishing eighth following a 12-6 loss to Shaun Pletcher of New Lexington in the seventh-place match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.