With the district round complete and preparations for state ongoing, area grapplers now have set their sights on being in the right mindset and shape to compete under the bright lights and well-watched mats of the Schottenstein Center in Columbus in this weekend’s state wrestling championships.
In all, 35 boys wrestlers qualified from the C-N coverage area in Division II and III combined while 10 local girls wrestlers will compete as part of the OHSAA state championships for the first time ever this weekend.
When the OHSAA approved girls wrestling as an emerging sport in 2022, it paved the way for the sport to move from its prior format under the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association held in the Columbus suburbs to running concurrently with the boys state tournament.
Along with the four boys state qualifiers, freshmen Bella Graziani and Ava Steffel and senior Makenna Helmke will take to the mats in the girls state meet. Helmke brings big-time experience as a senior with a fifth-place finish at 131 in 2020 and an eighth-place podium finish at 130 last year before competing at 135 in her final year in Green and White. Helmke’s state opener will be a tough one with Springboro senior Rylee Gust awaiting her with a pair of state-placing finishes (third at 130 in 2022, fourth at 116 in 2020) under Gust’s belt.
Graziani and Steffel will both face freshman opponents in their first-round matchups.
Montpelier will also be represented by multiple girls wrestlers in senior Makaya Crisenbery (29-6, 110) and junior Jacee Altaffer (30-10, 120). Bryan junior Marlee Yoder will make school history when she hits the mats at 145 as the first girls state qualifying wrestler for the Bears.
Other first-time state qualifiers hailing from area squads are Napoleon senior Tia Leahy (19-13, 170), Archbold freshman Gabby Oregon (20-10, 235) and Evergreen’s Kristine Hockenberry (9-3, 235).
Contrasting the trio’s lack of state experience is the final local girls state grappler in Liberty Center senior Alexus Shaneyfelt. The 28-2 Tiger veteran placed at state the last two seasons with a fifth-place effort as a sophomore in 2021 at 126 before finishing third at 135 last year.
Friday will mark the opening day of a three-day wrestling extravaganza with championship preliminary matches starting the day at 1 p.m. for Division III wrestlers while D-II will follow at 2:15 p.m. and girls matches at 5:05 p.m. The first round of consolation matches for all four divisions will compete starting at around 6 p.m. to conclude the day before action runs from 9:30 a.m. to after 8 p.m. on Saturday and things wrap up with consolation semifinals on Sunday beginning at 9:30 am.
Championship matches will begin at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday evening following the traditional “Parade of Champions” ceremony.
DIVISION II
Wauseon finished 23rd in the Division II team standings last year but had just one state placer out of eight state qualifiers in the 2022 tournament.
This time around, the Indians will send seven grapplers to Columbus and have eyes on improving that ratio.
Leading that group is the No. 2 wrestler in Division II in senior Collin Twigg, according to Borofanohio.net. Twigg, who placed as a sophomore at 106 in sixth place, will be a contender to finish his season strong at 126 with Tecumseh junior Cade O’Banion (39-12, No. 34 Borofan) awaiting him in the first round.
Larry Moreno (No. 8, 120), Zaidan Kessler (No. 4, 165), Zaden Torres (No. 9, 132) and Chance Snow (No. 10, 175) all bring top-10 rankings into their state tournament appearances in 2023, though Kessler (37-7) has a tough matchup to start his tourney trip with Devin Shaw-Mason of Parma Padua Franciscan (40-9, No. 10) matching up with him in the first round.
Defiance sophomore Mason Ducat racked up 46 wins a season ago and qualified for state at 113 but was bounced with two defeats in his first two matches. A year later, the sectional and district champion brings a gaudy 47-4 mark to Columbus in the 132-pound division as the lone Bulldog representative at state. Ducat will take on Circleville junior Jacob Johnson in the first round with Brogan Fielding of Jefferson Area (44-2, No. 5) or Columbus Bishop Watterson freshman James Lindsay (25-3, No. 3) waiting in the second round if Ducat prevails.
Napoleon junior Alex Gonzales will also face a challenge in his state lidlifter on Friday as the No. 9 wrestler at 113, per Borofan, will matchup with No. 10 Anthony Rocco of Bay Village Bay right off the bat. Rounding out the D-II local representatives is Bryan senior Zain Bell, who won the Norwalk District title and takes a 34-10 record and No. 21 ranking into the 285-pound division and a battle against Isaac Asiedu of Columbus Bishop Hartley (No. 15) on Friday.
DIVISION III
Fans of grapplers in Blue and Gold will have plenty to root for at ‘The Schott’ this weekend, as Archbold will have six state representatives and Ayersville will place three on the brackets in the Division III competition.
Archbold’s contingent is led by title contender Brodie Dominique, who came one point short in the 144-pound state title match last year after a seventh-place showing at 138 as a freshman and is back at 144 this year as the No. 2 wrestler in the weight class by Borofan.
Seniors Gabe Chapa (132, No. 10, 51-9), Dylan Aeschliman (215, No. 16, 30-5) and Hayden Dickman (175, No. 5, 47-8) are back for one more state go-round for the Bluestreaks, along with juniors Mason Miller (106, No. 22, 46-15) and Wyat Ripke (190, No. 11, 59-3).
Tinora’s Javen Gaines has an opportunity to right some state wrongs after bowing out of last year’s Columbus showing with an injury default. The 285-pounder (36-7, No. 4 Borofan) defeated rival Owen Box of Liberty Center in the Rossford District championship match to gain a shot of confidence heading to Columbus, but a tough opening match awaits as Hanoverton United junior Dallas McCracken (45-7, No. 6) will be Gaines’ opener. McCracken was eighth at 285 a year ago at state.
Gaines is not the only returning state qualifier for the Rams, however, as sophomore Aiden Helmke turned heads as Tinora’s lone placer last year at seventh at 150 and is back at 157 this year with eyes on improvement. Senior Dalton Wolfrum (No. 5, 48-4) may be a title contender at 165, though No. 10 Trenton Gatchell of Allen East awaits him to open the bracket while junior Anden Ankney (43-8, No. 9) will face a test of his own at 132 with Southington Chalker senior and Cleveland State commit Landen Duncan opening up as Ankney’s first-round opponent after finishing second at 120 last year and fourth at 113 two seasons ago.
For Ayersville, the core of the team’s success will get a chance to show off on a major stage as junior Abe DeLano enters as Borofan’s No. 1 wrestler at 190 following his fourth-place effort a season ago. DeLano will take on Loudonville senior Caleb Gregory to open his state trip.
Owen Berner, who placed at 175 last year in eighth, is back with a No. 4 ranking at 175 and a chance to reach the podium again while junior Kasen Wellman makes his Columbus debut on Friday as the No. 16 grappler at 157 will match up with Huntington junior Maverick Smith (44-3) in the first round.
Fairview senior Robby Bennett (No. 8, 40-7) will get a chance to become the second state placer in three years for the Black and Gold (Kaden Blair eighth at 138, 2021) as a trip to the championship match would mark the highest finish ever for an Apache matman before he competes at Division II Fort Hayes State next season.
Liberty Center freshman Braedyn Tammarine (106), junior Drew Matthews (120), sophomore Jackson Bartels (138) and Xander Myers (175) will join Box this year as state qualifiers, with Myers entering the weekend as the No. 3 wrestler at 175 after placing fifth at 150 a year ago.
Box, whose only other loss came to Division I wrestler Lucas Stuerenberg of Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller at the Perrysburg Invitational Tournament, is the No. 2 wrestler at 285 in Division III by Borofan with a fifth-place state finish last year and a first-round matchup against No. 16 Cooper McKean of Black River on tap.
Paulding County will also be represented with senior Eli Reinhart (No. 17, 40-8) battling for Antwerp at 157 and No. 6 Sam Moore (33-7) taking the mats at Wayne Trace at 165. Moore’s opening-day bout will be a tough one as well with No. 3 Hayden Buhro of Oak Harbor awaiting.
