Division II and III wrestlers began the journey towards the podium on Saturday afternoon and evening at two different sites for the 2021 OHSAA state championships.
Division II wrestlers competed at Marengo Highland High School, located about halfway between Mansfield and Columbus, while the Division III field descended on Marion Harding High School.
The opening session of the first day of state festivities saw championship preliminaries and quarterfinals compete, along with two rounds of consolation brackets competing in the lower seven weight classes (106-145) while the afternoon session saw the same brackets but for weights 152-285.
At Highland, Wauseon saw a pair of wrestlers battle back in the consolation bracket following first-round victories. Collin Twigg downed Carrollton’s Kolten Barker 12-6 in his debut at 106 before dropping a 12-4 decision to Copley’s Javaan Yarbrough to reach the consolation bracket. Twigg, competing at state with brother Connor (152), bounced back with a 4-2 triumph over London’s Brady Fisher.
Teammate Lawson Grime did likewise at 132 with a pin of Richfield Revere’s Nick Gayner in 1:43 to start his day before falling to Koen Kish of St. Clairsville by a 7-2 result. Facing elimination, the Wauseon junior earned his second pin of the day with a victory over Tyler Woods of Franklin in 1:58, doubling as his 50th victory of the season.
Twigg will open his second day of action Sunday with a battle against Oberlin Firelands sophomore Reuben Pina-Lorenzana while Grime will face Nick Hart of St. Paris Graham.
Damon Molina made it 3-for-3 in the first round for the Indians in the first session, downing Perry’s Christian Brock 6-5. The 120-pounder saw his storied Wauseon career come to a close, however, with losses to Brandon Sauter (Batavia) in the second round before an elimination loss to Copley grappler Zane Van Voorhis.
In the Division III field at Marion Harding, the Northwest Ohio Athletic League will be assured of multiple podium spots while Fairview’s Kaden Blair made program history in his state debut.
Blair, a senior for the Apaches, ensured the school would see its first state placer in a full 20 years with his exploits on the mats. The 138-pounder overcame a tough 3-1 opening-match setback against Boede Campbell of Xenia Legacy Christian by knocking off Sandy Valley sophomore Brock Moyer 9-3 and Columbiana Christian sophomore A.J. Coppersmith 8-4 en route to the consolation quarterfinals.
Archbold freshman Brodie Dominique backed up an already outstanding inaugural campaign for the Bluestreaks by knocking off Covington senior Cael Vanderhorst by a 6-3 mark before falling to unbeaten Newcomerstown senior Logan Hursey by fall. Dominique then dispatched Allen East’s Kade Wireman, 3-1, to set up a quarterfinal clash with Delta’s Gabe Meyer.
Blair will battle Vanderhorst in a quarterfinal matchup in the consolation bracket.
