The state of Ohio’s fastest growing sport, girls wrestling, will be holding its state championships this weekend at Davidson High School in Hilliard, a Columbus suburb.
The tournament, which was sponsored by the Ohio Athletic Committee last season, will be organized and sponsored this season by the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association. The largest ever contingent of girls will be competing, with 263 girls registered.
With the numbers continuing to grow, there is a strong chance that high school girls wrestling could become an OHSAA sanctioned event, possibly as early as the 2020-21 school year.
The tournament will take place on Saturday and will conclude on Sunday afternoon. Session number two begins at 10 a.m., with a round of consolation, followed by the semifinals and consolation semifinals.
The championship matches for first, third and fifth place will take place at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Nine local girls will be competing. One of those is Defiance freshman Carmela Castaneda. She is seeded third in the 126-pound weight class.
“I think Carmella will be very competitive and could do very well,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “We’ll have to see how it goes.”
Castaneda received a first round bye and will face either Upper Arlington’s Katelyn Clarke of Hilliard Bradle’s Hailey Amador in the second round.
Napoleon will have two girls competing and both are seeded. Junior Kloe Wulf is seeded second at 126 and freshman Kylie Roberts is seeded fourth at 189.
“We have two really good girls competing,” said Napoleon coach Jason Seiler. “Kloe was second in the Ohio Athletic Committee state tournament last year. Since we have the NLL going on Saturday, we will send one of our assistant coaches to go with them. Kylie finished second in one girls tournament this year and I think she can do well at state. She’s tough.”
Paulding will send two freshmen wrestlers, Hailey Stahl and Charity Schnepp. Tinora also has two wrestlers, Jordyn Hoffman and MaKenna Helmke.
Wulf will face Stahl in the opening round. Roberts received an opening round bye and will face New Concord John Glenn’s Tara Hanes in the second round.
In the smallest weight class, at 101, Schnepp earned a first-round bye and will face Hilliard Bradley’s Katie Showalter, the sixth seed, in the second round.
At 106, Archbold freshman Logan Bowerman, with a first round bye, will face the number two seed, Samantha Caballero of Hamilton Badin, in round two.
At 116, Hoffman, a sophomore for Tinora, will face Hamdi Osman of Centerville in the opening round.
At 121, Liberty Center senior Kalen Rauch will face seventh seeded Christy Wingert of Olentangy Orange in the opening round.
Finally, Helmke will compete against top-seeded Cassia Zammit of Miamisburg following a first-round bye at 131.
