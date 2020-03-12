Some talk around the area was this season was a down year for local wrestling. The numbers were down just a little bit for the 2020 state championships but not a great deal, with 22 local wrestlers qualifying for state.
This year’s tournament at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus will begin on Friday and conclude on Sunday evening.
In Division II, Wauseon will be sending four wrestlers to state. Making a return trip to Columbus are junior Damon Molina (113) and senior Jarrett Bischoff (160). Both are making their second trip. Bischoff placed sixth as a freshman at 120, did not qualify as a sophomore and was injured last year. Molina qualified last season, but did not place.
Also qualifying are sophomore Lawson Grime (138) and senior Sammy Sosa (285).
“Everyone is tough at this level, so anytime you can stay away from a 1st place finisher from another district, it’s in your best interest,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “The only one of our four who wasn’t able to do that was Grime, who drew the projected state champ in the first round.”
As district champs, Molina and Sosa will both get number four finishers from other districts. Molina (36-14) will face Cole Renier of Logan Elm (30-22) in the first round while Sosa (41-7) will face Zach Hershberger (30-7) of Wooster Triway.
Bischoff (41-11), the second place district finisher, will face Khail Louive (33-12) of Minerva, who was third in the Claymont District. Grime (35-15) gets Nick Moore of St. Paris Graham (35-5).
“We go into this tournament with the idea that we can beat anyone,” Ritter said. “Anything can happen, so it’s very possible they all could place. It would be a great way for our seniors, Bischoff and Sosa, to end their careers, on the podium. Damon has one more year left, but he’s got a good chance to place even though there are quite a few returning state placers in his weight. Lawson continues to get better each time he steps on the mat. He’s gone from a (junior varsity) wrestler as a freshman, to a varsity state qualifier in one season. I wouldn’t put anything past him at this point.”
Also in Division II, Defiance senior Tristan Villarreal (132, 40-8), a fourth-place district finisher, will see the top seed from the Wilmington District, Chris Kelly of St. Paris Graham (37-8).
Villarreal lost to Kelly, 13-3, in the regional portion of the state team duals tournament on Feb. 16.
“Tristan will need to be more competitive in takedown situations,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “With a loss, Tristan, who was ranked 14th in the state, could be getting a 10th-ranked wrestler (Matthew Williams of East Liverpool, 38-8) in the consolations first round. That would be pitting a number 10 vs. 14 wrestler in the first round of consolations.”
“Tristan’s weight class is traditionally a very tough weight class,” continued Murphy. “But Tristan’s excited, he finally got the monkey off his back and qualified for state. Maybe he feels like he belongs there. In the past, at districts, he would try to revert to some moves he knew in junior high and it cost him. This year, though, I didn’t see any of that at districts.”
In Division III, Archbold has three wrestlers at this year’s state meet. The Bluestreaks did not have a wrestler place last year and are looking to break that one-year absence.
Junior Andrew Francis (46-12), fourth at districts, will see the Garfield Heights District winner, Brett Szuhay of Mantua Crestwood (26-2). Senior Brennan Short (145, 53-8), making it to state for the second straight season, will face Austin Amens of Galion Northmor (38-8).
District winner Carson Meyer, a junior (170, 47-3), will face the number four finisher from the Heath District, Kameron Hughes (37-8) of Martins Ferry.
“I’m confident that if each of our guys wrestles to their ability that they will each be standing on the podium (a top eight finish) on Sunday evening,” said Archbold coach Brian Becher. “Last year was the first time in the last 10 years we have not had a state placer. I expect we will start a new streak of state placers this weekend.”
Antwerp senior Randall Mills (36-8) is making his first trip to state. Mills is projected by Borofanohio.net to finish sixth and will face Hunter Andel of Garrettsville Garfield (40-10) in the opening round. A win would set up a possible matchup with Wayne Trace sophomore Hunter Long (43-1). The two did not face each other at the GMC meet, because Long was out with the flu that weekend.
Long is making his second trip to state and did not place last season. He will face Brody Marks of Magnolia Sandy Valley (35-12) in the first round.
Joining Long are teammates Jarrett Hornish (113), a sophomore and junior Eli Moore (160). In the opening round, Hornish (38-3) will face the defending state champ, Zack Mattin of Delta (42-0). Moore (42-7) will face Owen Oliver of Barnesville (46-7) on Friday.
“I’m excited, I think all three can place,” said Wayne Trace coach George Clemens. “Long was hurt at state last year, but his mission this year is to win a state title. I think he can do it, or at least get to the championship match.”
Patrick Henry has two state qualifiers and both are two-time state placers. T.J. Rhamy (160, 26-8), placed fourth last season and sixth the previous year. He will face Cory Stiffler of Orrville (26-6) in round one. Wil Morrow (220, 22-3) placed third last year and seventh in 2018. He will tangle with Travis Reed of London Madison Plains (39-10) in the opening round.
Liberty Center has two state qualifiers. Junior Dylan Matthews (44-4) returns, after placing seventh in the state last season. His opening bout will be against William Campbell of Andover Pymatuning Valley (33-7). Senior Maguire Vollmar (32-6) makes his first trip and will tangle with Rayland Buckeye Local’s Brian Palmer (43-3).
Columbus Grove junior Jeff Meyer (285, 42-4), sixth in the state last season, will see Carson Holmes (41-17) in his opening bout.
Swanton junior Brodie Stevens (285, 29-8) will face Arcanum’s Jayden Heltsley (34-4) in his opening match.
Delta has four wrestlers at state, headlined by Mattin. He either won all his matches at districts by pin, or technical fall.
Delta freshman Evan Hanefeld (16-8), fourth at districts, has a tall task in the first round, facing Alli Anwar of Marion Pleasant (44-1). Junior Max Hoffman (33-13) faces Andy Williamson of Mt. Gilead (45-5) in round one.
Sophomore Austin Kohlhofer (220, 28-6), is projected to face by Borofanohio.net to face Morrow for the state crown. He will tangle with Travis Reed of Madison Plains (39-10) in round one.
