COLUMBUS — The final day of the three-day state wrestling festivities was a productive one for area schools as a pair of wrestlers brought home state gold and 23 overall grapplers finished on the podium in the Division II, III and girls state tournaments at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Sunday.
Archbold had three state finalists reach the final round of action on Sunday evening for the second time in program history. Brodie Dominique became the ninth different Bluestreak to take home state gold with a 7-2 win over Xenia Legacy Christian’s Boede Campbell in the 144-pound state title bout.
Teammates Hayden Dickman and Wyat Ripke also reached the finals at 175 and 190, respectively, but were unable to complete the title journey as Liberty Center junior Xander Myers downed Dickman 6-3 in the title match while Garretsville Garfield’s Keegan Sell nipped Ripke 6-4 in the 190-pound battle.
The 2023 tournament marked the 86th annual boys state meet but held some historical standing as the inaugural girls state tournament as part of the OHSAA format following three years being held by the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches’ Association.
Though no local female wrestler became the first girls wrestler from the six-county area to win an individual title, Liberty Center senior Alexus Shaneyfelt reached the podium for the third straight year. Shaneyfelt, who was fifth at 126 two years ago and third at 135 in 2022, matched last year’s showing by defeating Olentangy Orange’s Alicia Coleman 6-2 in the third-place match at 135. Shaneyfelt’s win was the second of the tournament against Coleman, whose squad finished as the girls state runner-up.
The Montpelier senior duo of Makaya Crisenbery and Jacee Altaffer finished fourth and eighth, respectively, with Crisenbery falling by pin at 110 while the latter dropped a 12-7 decision at 120.
Tinora freshman Ava Steffel rounded out the area girls finishers with an eighth-place showing at 105 to join MaKenna Helmke as the Rams’ second and first girls state placers, respectively. Helmke (eighth 2022, fifth 2020) qualified for state this season as a senior but fell short of the podium.
In Division II, Wauseon sent four wrestlers to third-place matches and had five state placers overall en route to 68 points and a fifth-place finish in the D-II team standings.
Collin Twigg picked up his second state podium finish in three years as the 126-pound senior battled to third place in his final campaign with an 11-2 major decision victory over Warren Howland’s Adam Heckman. Senior Zaiden Kessler followed later with a 5-4 win over Luke Schlosser at 165 while Larry Moreno took his second loss of the year to St. Paris Graham’s Colt Ryan to finish fourth at 120 and Austin Kovar battled in a 9-3 defeat to Minerva’s Kaiden Haines.
The Indians were far from the only D-II school represented on the boys podium as Defiance sophomore Mason Ducat bounced back from an early exit at state as a freshman to reach the podium with an eighth-place showing at 132 and become the 12th different wrestler to place for the Bulldogs in program history and the first since Gordo Vega did so in 2019.
Zain Bell became the fourth wrestler to place in Bryan history at 285 as the senior was eighth overall while Napoleon junior Alex Gonzales put together a march through a tough 113 bracket to finish fifth thanks to a 7-6 win over Wapakoneta’s Caden Mellott in his placing match.
The Division III field was loaded with area talent as three local grapplers took home state gold in Dominique, Myers and Delta sophomore Adam Mattin.
Mattin, who missed much of the regular season with injury, took a 9-0 record into the state tournament and promptly marched his way to a 106-pound state title after finishing as state runner-up as a freshman. Mattin pinned Lake Catholic’s Parker Pikor in 1:14 to join brothers Zack, Cole and Drew and father Michael as state champions for Delta.
The top place on the podium was far from the only place to find area stars, however.
Ayersville junior Abe DeLano improved on his fourth-place finish at state last year with a 6-4 win over Mechanicsburg’s Ronnie Thomas in the 190-pound third-place match in Division III while Pilot teammate Owen Berner avenged a first-round loss to Kane Epperly of Versailles in the consolation bracket en route to a ride to the third-place match at 175, where he fell in a 5-3 decision to defending D-III state champion Connor Havill of Troy Christian.
Kasen Wellman made it a trio of Pilot placers, driving to the fifth-place bout at 157 to secure a sixth-place state showing with a 6-4 loss to Ayden King of Barnesville.
Liberty Center joined the fray in NWOAL excellence on the weekend as Myers secured a takedown in the final seconds of the second period against Hayden Dickman to take a 2-1 lead into the final two minutes despite battling a bleeding nose that required a full head wrap to stifle. Myers got another key two points with 49 seconds in regulation to secure the victory and become the first LC state champion wrestler since Marc Hoff brought home the 215-pound title in 2006.
Myers wasn’t alone as LC’s success spanned the spectrum of grades and weight classes. Freshman 106-pounder Braedyn Tammarine was fourth in his inaugural state appearance while senior star Owen Box battled his way to the consolation match before a narrow 3-2 loss to Conneaut’s Daren Christine. Sophomore Jackson Bartels added a final feather to the Tiger cap with an eighth-place showing at 138.
Ayersville was joined by fellow Green Meadows Conference and Defiance County representatives in Tinora and Fairview in Sunday’s final standings. Tinora had senior Dalton Wolfrum as its lone podium patron as the 165-pound veteran finished his Ram career strong, defeating Westfall’s Gage Bolt in a 3-1 sudden-victory thriller in the fifth-place match at 165.
Meanwhile, Fairview senior Robbie Bennett became the second state placer in the last three seasons for the Apaches, joining Kaden Blair in 2021, and the sixth state placer in program history in Sherwood. Bennett battled down to the wire against Nathan Parks of Seneca East as the Tiger grappler required an ultimate tiebreak to earn an 8-7 victory in the fifth-place match at 126.
