COLUMBUS — Ayersville senior Owen Berner and junior Abe DeLano are used to competing next to each other.
After all, Berner’s 175-pound weight class is right ahead of DeLano’s 190-pound class in chronological order on the ledger and the two standout Pilot grapplers have been on plenty of marquee stages in their Blue and Gold careers.
Nowhere was that more evident than on two separate occasions at the Schottenstein Center on Sunday in the Division III state championships.
Around 10:45 a.m., Berner and DeLano took to mats next to each other for consolation semifinal matches as part of the eight-mat setup on the floor of the arena as the 86th annual boys tournament and inaugural girls tournament churned through bracket action on the third of a three-day extravaganza.
Both Pilot standouts picked up wins to move to the third-place matches, DeLano via a 7-3 win over Delta’s Connor Sintobin and Berner’s through a 9-1 revenge win over Versailles’ Kane Epperly, the wrestler who pinned Berner with 26 seconds left in regulation in the first round on Friday.
Along with the Pilot duo, senior Kasen Wellman earned his first career state podium showing with an eighth-place finish at 157 for Ayersville to join an elite group in Pilot history of 16 state placers - a list that includes not only DeLano and Berner, but also head coach Matt Lloyd (sixth place, 171, 1990).
Both Berner and DeLano bettered their state-placer finishes from a year ago as Berner went from eighth at 175 in 2022 to fourth while DeLano earned a win in the third-place match in 2023 after falling in that same situation the year prior.
Seeing the grapplers compete in that position was a moment Lloyd couldn’t have hidden his pride if he tried.
“Seeing them come out of the tunnel at the same time, split apart and wrestle across from each other was amazing,” said the Ayersville mentor. “Even with Owen losing that last one, I thought he wrestled fantastic against a returning state champ. They both had a great tournament.
Though both had minds focused on preparing to finish their 2023 season-capping matches strong, the moment wasn’t lost on either grappler.
“In a sense it’s like a brotherhood because we’re always wrestling one after another, even after duals,” said Berner, who fell to 2022 D-III state champion Connor Havill of Troy Christian 5-3 in his third-place match. “Wrestling like that all the time at every tournament has really just made a tight bond with us.
“Man, it’s cool,” added DeLano. “We both knew we could win and, yeah some things went wrong (through the course of the weekend), so we had to fight back and we were there for each other the whole time.”
For DeLano, the run through the 190 bracket for a second straight year brings the junior grappler’s record this season to a stellar 53-5 and a 133-21 mark for his career.
“It’s two years in a row losing in the semifinals so that’s the goal for next year,” said DeLano. “I want to get past the semifinals, then we’ll go from there.”
For Berner, the match marks the end of an outstanding mat career for the Pilots, tallying a 135-31 record over the last three seasons. With the semifinal win over Epperly, Berner also hit the 50-win mark in his senior season as well.
Both have been outstanding multi-sport athletes for the Pilots, with both earning all-Ohio honors in football this past fall and Delano a second team all-GMC performer on the baseball diamond last spring.
“I just tried to leave no regrets out there,” said Berner. “I knew it was my last chance and so I wrestled with no regrets and wrestled as hard as I could.”
The run also marks the end of an emotional anchor in the program following Berner’s graduation.
“Me and (assistant) Jamie Wellman, we’ve been coaching those three since they were five,” said Lloyd “They’ve practiced together and worked hard and it’s kinda emotional to think about. Owen’s my nephew and it’s going to be different (next year). He’s been a great leader, special tot he Ayersville program because he’s the only one to have wrestled all the way through. He’s always pushed his underclassmen to be better and his upperclassmen to take their spots.”
