Bill Ondrus has been named to the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame. He will receive the award on Sunday right before the Division I, II and III high school state wrestling finals at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
“Archbold coach Brian Becher, a former wrestler of mine, called me about the award,” Ondrus said. “Brian, who is on the Hall of Fame committee, along with Montpelier coach Troy Roth, were instrumental in pushing for me to get the award. It’s neat when other coaches think so highly of you to nominate and vote for you.”
Ondrus, a gradate of Cardinal Stritch High School in Oregon, was a basketball player for Stritch, but had never wrestled or coached wrestling before being hired at Ayersville.
“When I was interviewed at Ayersville, right out of college, they wanted to hire me with the stipulation that I would coach wrestling,” Ondrus said. “At the same time, I had interviewed for teaching jobs at Lima Bath and Ottawa-Glandorf. But I decided Ayersville was the best fit for me. The community seemed to be close knit, just like it was when I was at Stritch. I then knew I had made the right decision, when the same year, my wife Char was hired at Ayersville.”
Still, at the time, Ondrus was taking a big risk.
“Before me, Ayersville had forever been a basketball school,” Ondrus said. “Though I think the school may have started wrestling as early as 1963, no coach lasted more than two years.”
But the risk paid off in a big way.
During Ondrus’ 35-year coaching tenure at Ayersville, Pilot wrestling teams won 18 Green Meadows Conference titles. In addition, Ayersville had 50 state qualifiers and 21 state placers. Ondrus was also a 25-year member of the Fifth District Officials Association.
“I’m so blessed to be surrounded by a lot of great coaches who coached under me and to be surrounded by great people, the Ayersville community, my family and a lot of support from the school,” Ondrus said. “Getting an award like this is great, but the thing I had that was the best was the 35 years I had with the kids and the community. That was a whole lot neater than any awards I can receive.”
