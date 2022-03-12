COLUMBUS — A pair of Delta Panthers advanced to the state semifinals, one of three local schools to be represented in state championship matches on Sunday after action on Saturday at the wrestling state championships at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
In Division III, Archbold sophomore Brodie Dominique downed defending 126-pound state champion Jarrett Hornish of Wayne Trace in the 144-pound championship semifinals in an 8-3 decision to mark the second straight year a Bluestreak will wrestle for a state championship.
Ayersville sophomore Abe DeLano came up short in the state semifinals at 190 against defending state champion Lucas Stoddard of Berkshire, 6-2, to come up just short of the finals but still provide one of the Pilots’ two state placers this season. Stoddard, the projected state champion entering the tournament, knocked off Liberty Center’s Owen Johnson in the quarterfinals 3-2 to advance.
Delta freshman Adam Mattin and senior Austin Kohlhofer will wrestle for state titles Sunday at 106 and 285, respectively, as Mattin won a 4-3 decision over projected state champion Hunter Lacy of Seneca East before Kohlhofer pinned Allen East’s Eli Criblez in 3:03 to advance to the finals. Teammate Carson Chiesa fell by technical fall to defending state champ Max Shore of Seneca East at 126.
The finals on Sunday night will be chock full of area grapplers. Xander Myers of Liberty Center edged out Tinora freshman Aiden Helmke 4-2 in the consolation quarterfinals to stay alive in a quest to reach the third-place match at 150. LC teammate Camren Foster fell by pin to Versailles’ Carson Bey at 165 in consolation quarterfinal action. Owen Johnson of LC fell short at 190 to Will Hash of Bidwell River Valley while Ayersville’s Owen Berner fell to Apple Creek Waynedale’s Peyton Lemon 7-1 in a 175-pound quarterfinal.
In Division II, the second round of consolation action was damaging for local finishers as Wauseon’s Collin Twigg (113), Larry Moreno (126), Benicio Torres (144), Connor Twigg (157) and Zaiden Kessler (175) were knocked out, along with Napoleon’s Alex Gonzales at 106 and Angelo Gonzalez at 190.
Senior Lawson Grime did advance at 138 for the Indians with a 5-3 overtime victory over Hayden Hughes of St. Paris Graham before earning another 5-3 victory in the quarterfinals against West Geauga’s Jack Sparent.
State Wrestling Championships
Saturday
Session 2
Division II
Championship Quarterfinals
113 - Codie Cuerbo (Aurora) major dec. Collin Twigg (Wauseon), 17-4; 126 - Matt Ellis (Waynesville) pinned Larry Moreno (Wau), 0:53; 175 - Zack Burroughs (St. Paris Graham) def. Zaiden Kessler (Wau), injury default, 4:46.
Consolation Second Round
106 - Johnny Green (Aurora) pinned Alex Gonzales (Nap), 4:07; 113 - Brady Fisher (London) def. Col. Twigg, 2-1; 126 - Brandon Sauter (Batavia) major dec. Moreno, 14-2; 138 - Lawson Grime (Wau) def. Hayden Hughes (Graham Local), 5-3 (sudden victory); 144 - Maddox Simcoe (Columbian) def. Benicio Torres (Wau), 7-1; 157 - Mike Kinzel (BG) def. Connor Twigg (Wau), 5-2; 175 - Ryan Iams (Hamilton Ross) def. Kessler by forfeit; 190 - Dillon Smith (Poland Seminary) pinned Angelo Gonzalez (Nap), 3:58.
Division III
Championship Quarterfinals
106 - Adam Mattin (Delta) def. Caiden Heller (Waynedale), 9-2; 126 - Carson Chiesa (Delta) pinned Drake Kanyuch (Shenandoah), 5:54; 132 - Hunter Long (Wayne Trace) def. Jeremiah McKee (Wellington) 11-9 (sudden victory); 144 - Brodie Dominique (Archbold) def. Boede Campbell (Legacy Christian), 6-1; Jarrett Hornish (WT) pinned Ayden King (Barnesville), 3:58; 157 - Jake Hurst (Mechanicsburg) def. Evan Perry (Delta), 3-1; 190 - Abe DeLano (Ayersville) def. Will Hash (Bidwell River Valley), 5-3; Lucas Stoddard (Berkshire) def. Owen Johnson (Liberty Center), 3-2; 285 - Austin Kohlhofer (Delta) pinned Will Fox (Coldwater), 1:53; Taran Tyo (Versailles) def. Owen Box (LC), 9-4.
Consolation Second Round
106 - Corbin Kimmel (WT) def. C.J. Graham (Fairland), 4-2; 126 - Caden Schmeltzer (Waynedale) major dec. Jackson Bartels (LC), 11-0; 150 - Aiden Helmke (Tinora) def. A.J. Coppersmith (Columbiana Crestview), 6-2; Xander Myers (LC) def. Greyson Siders (Dalton), 6-3; 157 - Perry def. Justin Stump (BRV), 3-1; 165 - Camren Foster (LC) def. Matt Gentry (Sandy Valley), 5-0; 175 - Owen Berner (Ayers) def. Ronnie Thomas (Mechanicsburg), 6-4; 190 - Johnson (LC) def. Hayden Dickman (Arch), 3-2; 285 - Box pinned Tyler Shellenbarger (Mogadore), 3:47.
Session 3
Division II
Consolation Quarterfinals
138 - Grime def. Jack Sparent (West Geauga), 5-3.
Championship Semifinals
106 - Mattin def. Hunter Lacy (SE), 4-3; 126 - M. Shore tech. fall Chiesa, 23-8; 132 - Long def. Hayden Kuhn (Ashland Crestview), 6-3 (ultimate tiebreak); 144 - Dominique def. Hornish, 8-3; 190 - Stoddard def. DeLano, 6-2; 285 - Kohlhofer pinned Eli Criblez (Allen East), 3:03.
Consolation Quarterfinals
106 - Heller def. Kimmel, 1-0; 150 - Myers def. Helmke, 4-2; 165 - Carson Bey (Versailles) pinned Foster, 0:59; 175 - Peyton Lemon (Waynedale) def. Berner, 7-1; 190 - Hash def. Johnson, 8-4.
