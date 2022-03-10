With things returning to more normalcy in 2022, a return to the main stage of the Schottenstein Center in Columbus is also back on the docket this weekend as the state’s 85th annual wrestling championships return to ‘The Schott’ for the first time since the 2019 event was completed.
With the 2020 tournament canceled just hours before a scheduled start and the 2021 events held across three Columbus-area sites, the first traditionally-run meet in three years is a welcome return for area grapplers hoping to take part in the biggest stage for the sport in the state at the prep level.
The event will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the Parade of Champions set for 5 p.m. on Sunday evening.
A total of 32 wrestlers from 12 local schools will represent the area in Columbus, with nine returning state qualifiers from last year’s meet and a pair of defending state champions.
Wauseon leads the area with eight qualifiers while Liberty Center will send five, Delta four and Tinora three.
DIVISION II
The Division II field will see an octet of Wauseon wrestlers competing on the Columbus mats as the Indians continue a stretch of state success under head coach Mike Ritter.
Of Wauseon’s eight reps at state, five are ranked in the top 10 in the state by Borofan and three bring back experience from the 2021 state meet.
Those three are junior Collin Twigg at 113, senior Lawson Grime at 138 and junior Zaiden Kessler at 175. Twigg finished sixth overall and Grime eighth as returning placers for this year’s event, providing key leadership as they battle for state glory.
Twigg (No. 5 Borofan) will match up with Minerva sophomore Connor Norris (39-6, No. 15) in a first-round matchup on Friday with either No. 13 A.J. Kimble of Licking Valley or last year’s 106-pound runner-up Codie Cuerbo of Aurora (No. 3) awaiting the winner.
Grime, who finished as district runner-up at Norwalk, was rewarded by facing the No. 1 wrestler at 138 in Louisville junior Dominic Hoffarth in his first-round matchup. Meanwhile, the fifth-ranked Kessler (42-9) will battle Norton senior Reid Beddow (34-4) in the first round at 175 and would potentially face St. Paris Graham senior and 195-pound state placer Zack Burroughs in the second round.
Other wrestlers in the Wauseon contingent include juniors Larry Moreno and Zaden Torres at 126 and 132, respectively, sophomore Benicio Torres at 144, senior Connor Twigg at 157 and senior Connor Nagel at 165.
Twigg, ranked ninth at 157 with a 40-9 record, drew a tough assignment with No. 3 Antwaun Burns of London awaiting in his first match. Burns placed fourth at 138 in 2019 and third at 160 a year ago. Nagel will take on Aurora senior Tyler Lillard (39-2), ranked No. 1 by Borofan, while Benicio Torres will draw Kyle Biller of Ashtabula Edgewood in his opening match.
Zaden Torres will get another marquee matchup as No. 2 David McClelland, a junior from Columbus St. Francis DeSales, awaits in the opener.
The Indians aren’t the only D-II qualifiers from the area with Defiance freshman Mason Ducat punching his ticket to Columbus with a fourth-place finish at the Norwalk District at 113. The WBL champion (46-11, No. 10) will compete in his first state meet against No. 12 Mason Taylor of Millersburg West Holmes (Jr., 43-5) in the first round at state. Taylor placed eighth at 113 a season ago.
Finally, youth and experience will both take to the mats for the Napoleon Wildcats at state with sophomore 106-pounder Alex Gonzales and 190-pound senior Angelo Gonzalez earning berths in Columbus. Gonzales (47-9, No. 9) will take on No. 2 Javaan Yarbrough of Copley (37-2) in the first round in the latter’s second state trip following a fifth-place finish at 106 as a freshman.
At 190, Gonzalez will look to cap off an outstanding Wildcat career in Columbus, entering the state meet with 50 wins this season and a No. 9 ranking. The Napoleon veteran will meet Minerva senior Garrett Hilliard (36-6, No. 19) in the first round before a battle with either Lakota Hagenbaugh of Lodi Cloverleaf (Jr., 18-7) or Granville’s Carson Miller (Jr., 24-1, No. 4) in the second round with a win.
DIVISION III
The Division III ranks boast 11 projected placers, per Borofan, and a pair of defending state champions as the six-county area looks to make its mark in the D-III brackets.
Wayne Trace senior Jarrett Hornish made his way to the mountaintop at 126 last season as state champion and with a 41-2 record in his final campaign with the Raiders, Hornish will try to become the first two-time wrestling state champion in school history at 144 in 2022. The third-ranked Hornish will take on South Range’s Jacob Richardson (37-8) in the first round with state placer Cade Petersen of Oak Harbor (36-8, No. 14) or No. 10 Barnesville freshman Ayden King (44-10) on tap if Hornish prevails.
Senior teammate Hunter Long finished fourth at 132 at state a season ago and has upped his game with a 41-1 record and a Troy District title last week. The No. 1 wrestler in the state at 132 and the projected state champion by Borofan will take on Ridgewood junior Jesse Maple (39-7, No. 22) in the first round of action on Thursday. Either Millbury Lake senior Cristian Lecki (No. 11, 36-4) or Wellington senior Jeremiah McKee (No. 10, 44-3) await Long in the second round. A McKee victory would mark a rematch of a second-round consolation game last year, won by Long 12-7.
Joining the two WT veterans is freshman Corbin Kimmel, who has scorched the mats with a 35-4 record and No. 12 state ranking in his first varsity season at 106. Kimmel will meet No. 3 Casper Caizzo (So., 36-4) of Norwalk St. Paul in the first round.
The Ayersville Pilots will have a pair of talented middleweight grapplers battling it out in Columbus as junior Owen Berner will put his No. 8 ranking and 45-7 mark on the line at 175 in a first-round clash with Tabor Lackey of Glouster Trimble (Sr., 48-2, No. 7).
No. 6 Abe DeLano will look to reach the podium for the Pilots for the first time since Caden Brown did so at 170 in 2019. The 190-pound sophomore (42-6) finished as the Rossford District runner-up on Sunday and will meet Mechanicsburg junior Zane Hitchcock (34-13, No. 29) in his state debut with either Akron Manchester junior Jackson Dougherty (30-7, No. 15) or Bidwell River Valley senior Will Hash (45-4, No. 7) on deck in the quarterfinals.
After not having multiple representatives at state since 2017’s three-man contingent led by 285 state runner-up Derek Smith, Tinora will have three grapplers competing on the state’s biggest stage this week.
Freshman Aiden Helmke is ranked ninth at 150 and battled his way through a tough bracket at the Rossford District to take a 30-9 mark to the state tournament. His reward: a matchup with the No. 2 wrestler in the state in Mechanicsburg senior Westyn Moyer (44-5).
On the other end of the spectrum, junior Javen Gaines got an eye-opening welcome by eventual 285-pound state champion Jeff Meyer of Columbus Grove in a first-round pin in a two-and-done finish for the Ram standout. Gaines finished third at the Rossford District behind Liberty Center’s Owen Box and defending 220-pound state champion Austin Kohlhofer of Delta.
Gaines (34-6, No. 3 Borofan) will match up with senior Joe Shoup of Mapleton (No. 13, 37-8) in the first round with either Liberty Union’s Jacob MacLean (Sr., 39-5) or Covington’s Scott Blumenstock (Sr., 25-10) in the second round.
Meanwhile, the 12th-ranked Box, who pinned Gaines in the district semifinals to advance, will take on sophomore Dallas McCracken of Hanoverton United (43-6) in a first-round state tilt. A potential marquee matchup of Black and Orange awaits in the second round if No. 6 Taran Tyo (Sr., 45-2) of Versailles wins his first-round matchup.
Box’s teammates will also be representing the Tigers at the state level. Senior Owen Johnson broke through for his first career state berth as the No. 14 senior will put his 38-8 mark on the line with a first-round matchup at 190 against Greenon’s Ashton Simison.
An opening triumph ups the ante plenty for Johnson as No. 1 Lucas Stoddard of Berkshire (42-3) likely awaits in the quarterfinals as a third-place finisher at 182 last year.
Sophomore Xander Myers (No. 10, 37-13) will also compete in his first state meet after a third-place district finish, setting up a first-round tilt with No. 9 Kade Wireman (45-5) of Allen East to kick things off. Senior Camren Foster (33-16, No. 14) will also face an Allen East wrestler in a 165-pound first-round tilt with the Mustangs’ Chase Miller (30-4, No. 6) with No. 4 Carter Chase of Marion Pleasant (45-1, seventh at 152 in 2021) likely awaiting.
Freshman Jackson Bartels rounds out the Tiger contingent at 126 with the 33-18 grappler drawing defending 120-pound state champion and 2019 113-pound runner-up Max Shore of Miami East in his state debut.
Outside of Edgerton senior Hayden Herman, the rest of the area contingent hails from the Northwest Ohio Athletic League and has high hopes of state success.
Herman earned his first state berth in exciting fashion at Rossford Sunday and will take a 40-6 mark into Columbus at 126 with a matchup against Mapleton sophomore Brock Durbin (34-4, No. 11) in the first round. Durbin finished eighth at state at 120 in 2021.
Archbold sophomore Brodie Dominique made the state podium in his inaugural varsity campaign with a seventh-place showing at 138 last season. The 45-3 powerhouse and Rossford District champion is ranked No. 2 by Borofan and is projected to finish as state runner-up at 144 this season. The road to a potential Saturday night state final will begin Friday with a first-round clash with Newark Catholic senior Caden Canning (No. 19, 36-13). The storied Bluestreak program will send another representative to state, as 190-pound junior Hayden Dickman (28-7) took home fourth at Rossford to punch a state ticket. Awaiting Dickman (No. 22) is freshman Owen Pummel of Indian Lake (No. 13, 39-5) in the first round.
Patrick Henry junior Jeff Camp (No. 14, 39-6) will face a stiff test in his bracket at 138, meeting Barnesville sophomore Skyler King (No. 7, 44-5) in the first round and either Troy Christian’s Troy Kennedy (No. 13, 32-5, 2019 state placer at 113) or South Range’s Michael Markulin (No. 5, 45-4, fifth at 126 in 2021).
Rounding out the area field are Delta wrestlers Austin Kohlhofer, Adam Mattin, Carson Chiesa and Evan Perry. Kohlhofer (No. 2, 38-1) won the 220-pound state crown a season ago and is the projected 285-pound state champ this time around as a senior. Senior Evan Perry (33-14) is ranked 11th at 157 and punched his ticket to state with a third-place district finish, setting up a matchup with No. 9 Justin Fox of Waterloo (37-5).
Carson Chiesa has eyes on a second straight state podium finish for the Panthers as the No. 6 senior (39-7) will suit up at 126 against senior Jesse Stroud of Mechanicsburg (No. 8, 40-8) in a battle of defending state placers in the first round. Freshman Adam Mattin, ranked fourth at 106 with a 37-10 mark, will take on Troy Christian junior Kyle Schroer (21-6, No. 7) in the first round.
Championship preliminaries and first-round consolation matches will be held starting at 3 p.m. on Friday with quarterfinal and second-round consolation matches running from 10 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. on Saturday. Following a break, semifinal and consolation quarterfinal matches will compete at 6:30 on Saturday.
Consolation action will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday with the Parade of Champions and championship matches beginning at 5 p.m.
