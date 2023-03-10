COLUMBUS — With the first day of state wrestling action complete from the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, 26 wrestlers claimed wins in their opening matches while 14 more grapplers showed resilience and bounced back from opening-round losses to win in the consolation bracket.
Friday’s girls wrestling state action marked the first time that female wrestlers are competing in the traditional OHSAA state championships in Columbus and a trio of Tinora wrestlers remain in competition.
Freshman Bella Graziani picked up an 8-5 win at 100 in her first state appearance while fellow freshman Ava Steffel defeated Alliance’s Ashlynn Pennington by pin in 3:19 to advance in the winner’s bracket. Tinora senior and two-time state placer MaKenna Helmke was pinned in the third period by Springboro’s Rylee Gust at 135 but bounced back with a 3-0 win over Keystone’s Sage O’Brien in the consolation bracket to keep her hopes alive at a third podium.
Montpelier’s Makaya Crisenbery (110) and Jacee Altaffer (120) split their first-round matchups as Crisenbery rolled to a 14-2 major decision while Altaffer was nipped 9-7 by Rittman’s Merrick Gibson. Altaffer will get a chance to wrestle Saturday thanks to a pin in the consolation bracket.
Liberty Center senior Alexus Shaneyfelt, who was fifth at state two years ago before finishing third at 135 in 2022, kept her podium path going with a pin of Lakota West’s Kelsey King in 4:44. Evergreen freshman Kristine Hockenberry earned a pin at 235 to nab a spot in the quarterfinals while Bryan’s Marlee Yoder fell in her opening match at 170. However, Yoder kept her tourney time going as the first Bryan girls state qualifier with a 34-second pin in the consolation bracket.
Napoleon’s Tia Leahy (170) and Archbold’s Gabby Oregon (235) each fell short in their first two matches of their state experience, both falling in a pair of pin losses.
Defiance sophomore Mason Ducat was dominant in his first-round matchup in Division II against Circleville’s Jacob Johnson in a 20-4 technical fall victory, setting up a quarterfinal matchup against Jefferson Area’s Brogan Fielding, the No. 5 wrestler in D-II per Borofan.
Meanwhile, Wauseon had five of its seven state qualifiers win their first-round matches and the Indians will have some marquee matchups with semifinal stakes. Larry Moreno (120) and Zaidan Kessler (165) each dispatched first-round opponents via decision and will battle top-four ranked opponents from St. Paris Graham Local in the quarterfinals, with Kessler drawing No. 1 Gunner Cramblett – last year’s D-II runner-up at 157 – in the 165-pound second round.
Zaden Torres (132, No. 9) and Collin Twigg (126, No. 2) will face the No. 6 and No. 5 ranked grapplers in their weight classes, both hailing from Louisville, while 190-pounder Austin Kovar will take on Philo senior Drew Lincicome (No. 6) in the quarterfinals.
Napoleon junior standout Alex Gonzales earned a 4-2 win in his first-round matchup at 113 and will battle No. 5 Kail Snair of Carrollton in the quarterfinals in what could be his 50th victory of the season.
In Division III, Liberty Center and Archbold each saw four grapplers advance to the championship quarterfinals with wins in Friday fracases while Tinora’s Dalton Wolfrum, Fairview’s Robby Bennett and Ayersville’s Kasen Wellman and Abe Delano will represent Defiance County in the quarterfinals.
Bennett rolled past Jackson-Milton’s Owen McDevitt 20-6 in round one, setting up a massive matchup against the No. 1 rated wrestler at 126 in the state in Xenia Legacy Christian’s Dillon Campbell, the D-III state champion at 120 last year.
Campbell’s brother Eli, who was fourth at state at 113 last year and is ranked No. 1 there this year, will meet Delta’s Taylor Barnes in round two of the winner’s bracket.
For Ayersville, Kasen Wellman won his opener at 157 with a third-period pin of Huntington’s Mavrick Smith while teammate Abe DeLano took the first step to improving on his fourth-place state finish last year at 190 with a pin in 3:14 on Friday against Loudonville’s Caleb Gregory. Pilot senior Owen Berner, eighth at 175 last year, came up heartbreakingly close in his first-round matchup falling by pin in 5:34, but bounced back with a 9-2 win in his first consolation match on Friday evening.
Wolfrum marked the lone Tinora wrestler to win their opener in this season’s state tournament, overwhelming Allen East’s Trenton Gatchell 19-4 in the 165-pound bracket to advance to a battle with Borofan’s No. 1 wrestler in the class, Garrettsville Garfield’s Hunter Andel (sixth at 165 in 2022).
Fellow Rams Anden Ankney (132), Aiden Helmke (157) and Javen Gaines (285) all suffered heartbreaking losses in their first-round tilts, with Helmke falling 7-5 and Gaines 2-1. However, all three put together winning efforts in the first round of consolation action, all by pin.
Archbold again was a stalwart of state success and got off to a great start in Friday’s action. 2022 D-III state runner-up Brodie Dominique began his march to another state podium as the junior Bluestreak won by pin in 103 seconds at 144 while senior Hayden Dickman blanked Preble Shawnee’s Riley Stevenson 7-0 for a first-round win at 175. Junior Wyat Ripke earned his 60th win of the season at 175 for the Streaks with an 8-3 first-round decision and will face No. 7 Lee Burkett of Troy Christian in the quarterfinals. Senior Teammate Dylan Aeschliman rolled to a 13-2 major decision victory at 215, setting up a quarterfinal battle with No. 6 Christopher Colucci of South Range.
106-pounder Mason Miller fell in his two matchups at state while Gabe Chapa bounced back from a 6-3 opening loss at 132 to nab a pin in the consolation bracket.
LC freshman Braedyn Tammarine won by major decision at 106 while Jackson Bartels was a 5-1 winner at 138 and Xander Myers a 3-0 win at 175. Senior Owen Box (36-2) bounced back from a district final loss to pin Black River’s Cooper McKean in just 34 seconds to set up a rematch with Allen East’s Eli Criblez in the quarterfinals. Criblez (45-1), ranked No. 1 by Borofan at 285, defeated Box 5-2 in the state consolation semifinals a season ago.
Xander Myers, who rallied from a first-round loss at state last year to finish fifth at 175, blanked Dayton Christian’s Austin Sellers 3-0 in the first round to set up a tilt with Westvall’s Bryce Wickline (No. 22 in the quarterfinals) while sophomore Jackson Bartels won his first-round tilt in his second state-qualifying season.
OHSAA State Wrestling Championships
At Schottenstein Center, Columbus
Division II
Championship First Round
106 — Blake Bartos (Medina Buckeye) def. Zavian LaFountain (Wauseon), 6-1; 113 — Alex Gonzales (Napoleon) def. Anthony Rocco (Bay Village Bay), 4-2; 120 — Larry Moreno (Wau) def. Connor Norris (Minerva), 6-4; 126 — Collin Twigg (Wau) pinned Cade O’Banion (Tecumseh), 3:19; 132 — Zaden Torres (Wau) pinned Elijah Parrish (Claymont), 2:30; Mason Ducat (Defiance) tech. fall Jacob Johnson (Circleville), 20-4); 165 — Zaidan Kessler (Wau) def. Devin Shaw-Mason (Parma Padua), 5-1; 175 — Gabe Morgan (Beaver Local) def. Chance Snow (Wau), 7-3; 190 — Austin Kovar (Wau) def. Eyan Jackson (Columbus Bishop Hartley), 11-8; 285 — Isaac Asiedu (CBH) def. Zain Bell (Bryan), 2-1.
Consolation First Round
106 — LaFountain pinned Layton Vennon (Chillicothe Unioto), 2:09; 175 — Snow def. Dominic Pagan (Poland Seminary), 9-5; 285 — Bell pinned Nick Bowser (Hubbard), 2:29.
Division III
Championship First Round
106 — Adam Mattin (Delta) pinned Trey Huber (Versailles), 3:04; Kyle Schroer (Troy Christian) pinned Mason Miller (Archbold), 2:19; Braedyn Tammarine (Liberty Center) major dec. Hayden Jones (Brookville), 13-3; 113 — Tyler Barnes (Delta) def. Ben Pierce (Chippewa), 9-3; 120 — Cowin Becker (Galion Northmor) major dec. Drew Matthews (LC), 11-0; 126 — Brock Durbin (Mapleton) def. Evan Hanefeld (D), 9-2; Robby Bennett (Fairview) major dec. Owen McDevitt (Jackson-Milton), 20-6; 132 — Landen Duncan (Southington Chalker) def. Anden Ankney (T), 5-0; Caden Schmeltzer (Apple Creek Waynedale) def. Gabe Chapa (Archbold), 6-3; Brock Christian (Perry) major dec. Landon Lintermoot (D), 15-5; 138 — Jackson Bartels (LC) def. Mark Ellis (Waynesville), 5-1; 144 — Brodie Dominique (Arch) pinned T.J. Wilson (Tuscarawas Valley), 1:43; 157 — Kasen Wellman (Ayersville) pinned Mavrick Smith (Huntington), 5:20; Ayden King (Barnesville) major dec. Eli Reinhart (Antwerp), 10-2; Tyson Clear (Malvern) def. Aiden Helmke (T), 7-5; 165 — Dalton Wolfrum (Tinora) tech. fall Trenton Gatchell (Allen East), 19-4; Hayden Buhro (Oak Harbor) def. Sam Moore (Wayne Trace), 9-5; 175 — Hayden Dickman (Arch) def. Riley Stevenson (Preble Shawnee), 7-0; Kane Epperly (Versailles) pinned Owen Berner (Ayers), 5:34; Xander Myers (LC) def. Austin Sellers (Dayton Christian), 3-0; 190 — Abe DeLano (Ayers) pinned Caleb Gregory (Loudonville), 3:14; Wyat Ripke (Arch) def. Hayden Garrow (Columbia Station Columbia), 8-3; Keegan Sell (Garrettsville Garfield) major dec. Connor Sintobin (Delta), 9-1; 215 — Dylan Aeschliman (Arch) major dec. Bronson Stacy (Brookville), 13-2; 285 — Owen Box (LC) pinned Cooper McKean (Black River), 0:34; Dallas McCracken (Hanoverton United) def. Javen Gaines (T), 2-1.
Consolation First Round
106 — Henry Booth (Newcomerstown) major dec. Miller, 11-3; 120 — Riley Rowan (Perry) def. Matthews, 3-2; 126 — Hanefeld def. Christopher Marshall (Centerburg), 4-3; 132 — Ankney pinned Treven Angus (Johnstown Northridge), 2:14; Chapa pinned Edward Kessen (Delphos St. John’s), 3:44; Lintermoot def. Jesse Maple (Ridgewood), 3-0; 157 — Jacob Starkey (Canfield South Range) def. Reinhart, 8-2; Helmke pinned Justin Fox (Waterloo), 4:41; 165 — Gabe Bissenbach (Salinesville Southern) def. Moore, 4-0; 175 — Berner def. Xavier Watson (Malvern), 9-2; 190 — Sintobin def. Marshal Sayre (Caldwell), 9-3; 285 — Gaines pinned Marshal Bier (Hannibal River), 4:34.
Girls
Championship First Round
100 — Bella Graziani (Tinora) def. Lyneyya Anthory (Lyndhurst Brush), 8-5; 105 — Ava Steffel (T) pinned Ashlynn Pennington (Alliance), 3:19; 110 — Makaya Crisenbery (Montpelier) major dec. Gia Weaver (Reynoldsburg), 14-2; 120 — Merrick Gibson (Rittman) def. Jacee Altaffer (Mont), 9-7; 135 — Alexus Shaneyfelt (Liberty Center) pinned Kelsey King (Lakota West), 4:44; Rylee Gust (Springboro) pinned MaKenna Helmke (Tin), 5:14; 145 — Jesse Foebar (Clermont Northeastern) pinned Marlee Yoder (Bryan), 2:18; 170 — Lilly Grayem (Columbus Bishop Watterson) pinned Tia Leahy (Napoleon), 1:15; 235 — Kristine Hockenberry (Evergreen) pinned Madalynn Morrison (Marengo Highland), 1:23; Jennifer Huaracha-Arellanos (Olentangy Orange) pinned Gabby Oregon (Arch), 2:15
Consolation First Round
120 — Altaffer pinned Chloe Tompkins (Olentangy Berlin), 3:57; 135 — Helmke def. Sage O’Brien (LaGrange Keystone), 3-0; 145 — Yoder pinned Emma Watkins (Watkins Memorial), 0:34; 170 — Paris Willis (Rocky River Lutheran West) pinned Leahy, 2:34; 235 — Dakota McCracken (Hanoverton United) pinned Oregon, 2:02.
