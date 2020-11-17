OHSAA VOLLEYBALL
STATE
CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION I
CINCINNATI
MT. NOTRE DAME 3,
PARMA PADUA 1
VANDALIA – Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame gave Parma Padua Franciscan their first loss of the season and secured the state championship trophy with a 3-1 win (14-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18) Sunday in the OHSAA Division I championship match at Vandalia Butler High School.
The state title for Notre Dame (23-2) was its 10th, which extends its state record for volleyball titles. Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy and Newark Catholic own eight titles.
Padua Franciscan (21-1) takes home its third straight state runner-up trophy. The Bruins appeared in their fifth straight state championship match. They own five state championships, the most recent coming in 2017.
Cougars junior Carly Hendrickson posted 20 kills while senior Megan Wielonski had 36 assists.
Senior Amanda Leigh led the Bruins with 42 assists. Senior Maria Futey had 14 kills and senior Kate Mihacevich had 12.
D-I SEMIFINALS
Parma Padua Franciscan def. Columbus Bishop Watterson 3-1 (25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 25-23)
Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame def. Cleveland St. Joseph Academy 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-14)
DIVISION II
GATES MILLS
GILMOUR 3,
CHARDON NDCL 2
VANDALIA – Winning its second volleyball state championship, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (22-1) defeated Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (14-5) 3-2 (16-25, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13) Sunday in the OHSAA Division II championship match at Vandalia Butler High School.
Ranked first in the final coaches poll, Gilmour made its 11th appearance in the state tournament. Gilmour also won a state title in 2015.
Junior Kathryn Randorf led the Lancers with 24 of the 64 team kills. Senior Ava Nestor had 55 assists.
NDCL was making its third appearance in the state tournament and takes home the state runner-up trophy to go with state championships in 2014 and 2015. Lions junior Eva Wheeler collected 46 assists. Sophomore Caroline Jurevicius had 19 kills while senior Hanna Bissler followed with 18.
D-II SEMIFINALS
Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin def. Plain City Jonathan Alder 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-15)
Gates Mills Gilmour Academy def. Tipp City Tippecanoe 3-1 (20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15)
DIVISION III
HURON 3,
INDEPENDENCE 2
VANDALIA – Huron (25-2) took home its sixth state title after defeating Independence (25-4) 3-2 (24-26, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 15-7) Sunday in the OHSAA Division III championship match at Vandalia Butler High School.
Huron was making its eighth state tournament appearance and has won state titles in 1999, 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2020.
The Tigers were led by senior Georgi Moody with 51 assists. Senior Sophie Lee had 18 kills followed by senior Makenna Schafer with 16 kills.
Independence makes its fourth straight appearance in the state tournament, securing its third straight runner-up trophy in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Blue Devils senior Grace Smotek posted 26 kills and junior Abby Avila contributed 56 assists.
D-III SEMIFINALS
Independence def. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 3-2 (25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 16-25, 15-11)
Huron def. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-18)
DIVISION IV
TIFFIN CALVERT 3,
NEW BREMEN 1
VANDALIA – Tiffin Calvert (28-0) topped reigning state champion New Bremen (25-4) with a 3-1 win (20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21) Sunday in the OHSAA Division IV championship match at Vandalia Butler High School.
Calvert takes home its second state championship, the first victory coming in 2018.
Junior Emma White led the Senecas with 37 assists, while sophomore Hannah Miller and freshman Caroline Lanicek each posted 12 kills.
Cardinals senior Josie Reinhart had 15 kills while senior Elli Roetgerman followed with 13. Senior Claire Pape had 41 assists. New Bremen has played in the state championship match four consecutive years, with two state championships, and two state runner-ups.
D-IV SEMIFINALS
New Bremen def. Newark Catholic 3-1 (25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 25-13)
Tiffin Calvert def. Dalton 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-20)
