COLUMBUS — Going into the 2022 season, Wayne Trace junior Sydnee Sinn didn’t know whether the 400-meter dash was going to be one of her better events.
Just a few months later, the question was answered as emphatically as anyone could possibly hope to answer it — first with an individual state title in the Division III girls 400 meter dash and then just about an hour and a half later with another 400 meter dash, this one in the 1600 meter relay, to help give Wayne Trace two state titles in 2022.
In the 400 meter dash, Sinn eclipsed second-place finisher Maddy Merritt from Legacy Christian by about 1.7 seconds, posting a final time of 55.22.
“This has been a dream of mine for a long time and just to get it this year, it feels really good,” Sinn said of both of her wins on Saturday.
“She worked for it and her goal was to win state and she did that,” Wayne Trace track and field head coach Troy Branch said. “We told her we thought her best event at state was going to be the 400 and she worked on her time there really hard. I think she made the right decision.”
It also felt like redemption for Sinn, who placed fourth in the 400 meter dash and was a part of the 1600 relay team that finished second a year ago.
“I did a lot of work this year,” Sinn said. “I ran indoor for the first time during that winter season and I think that definitely played a huge part in my training and getting me into the right shape for this.”
There was a point in Sinn’s career where she didn’t know if she could make it this far, but with the help of the supportive people around her, she was able to make her dream not just something that she thinks about, but something that is now a permanent memory.
“The people that played the biggest role for me were the people who actually believed in me and let me make my own decisions,” Sinn said. “There were a lot of people who didn’t let me do what I thought was best for me and were trying to diminish my dreams, but I knew what I wanted to go after and it was those who stuck behind me that really played the biggest part.”
Then in the 1600 meter dash consisting of Sinn, Rachel Stoller, Kiara Bahena and Gracie Shepherd, the foursome won by about 2.4 seconds and picked up the first girls' state title in the 1600 relay in Wayne Trace history.
The win means a lot to all four girls obviously, but it might mean a little more to Stoller, the lone senior of the four, who goes out in her track race ever as a state champion as Stoller has decided to not run track in college.
“I really wanted to end this year on a high because I know this is it, there are no more high school sports left for me. So to be able to go out as a state champion, that’s pretty incredible,” Stoller said.
The group has been together for two seasons, three of them are in the junior class. That chemistry that they developed over the years led to their championship moment at the top of the podium.
“We get along so well, we are all best friends and I really think that helps us out on the track because when one of us starts to struggle, the other one picks it up,” Shepherd said.
And for their coach Branch, he has seen a meteoric rise for the foursome, as only two years ago, he still had questions about how good they could be.
“Some of them just weren’t very good runners two years ago. We are talking about 68 second 400 times,” Branch said.
But the four girls put in the work to improve those times, getting them around or below 60, and soon enough they were donning silver medals.
In the offseason, they made it clear to their coaches that they wanted gold — and that is just what they got.
“Those four girls, they wanted it and did it when it counted and all the girls did their jobs,” Branch said. They talked in the offseason about getting back here and winning. You can talk the talk but you got to walk the walk and they did just that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.