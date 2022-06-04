COLUMBUS — As several area athletes ran in various Division II and III state championship races at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on Saturday, several of them also came back with All-Ohio selections and podium finishes.
DIVISION II
Paulding's Claire Schweller finished tied for second in the Division II girls pole vault with a final vault of 11-10.
It's a nine-spot jump from last season for the Panther junior as she goes out with her best state finish of her career.
Bryan senior Joshuah Taylor ran two of the best races in his storied distance career on Saturday, taking third in the 1600 and second in the 3200 meter runs.
He led going into the final leg in the 1600 race but fell to third, which is still his best finish in the event for his career. In the 3200, he was fifth going into the final 400 meters, but turned on the jets, passing three runners and giving him state runner-up status.
“After the mile, my mentality kind of shifted in that race,” Taylor said. “I needed to set myself up in a good position going into that last 800 and I wasn’t holding anything back. I just settled in and gave it all I had that last 400 meters.”
He moves up five spots in the 1600 after finishing eighth a year ago and four spots in the 3200 after finishing sixth.
"I couldn't have asked for a better day," Taylor said. "It's just a great way to end my season."
Bryan's Kate Thormeier finished 13th for Bryan in the girls 1600 race while Wauseon distance runners Jack Callan (12th, 1600), Hunter Wasnich (18th, 3200) and Grace Rhoades (13th, 3200) all placed in their respective races.
Going back to the field events, Trista Eitniear finished 13th in the girls shot put while Lexi Alspaugh of Bryan placed 17th. Kayden Davis was ninth for Swanton in the boys high jump.
Ottawa-Glandorf junior Alexa Fortman won the 400 meter dash state title with a time of 55.74, eclipsing the second place finisher Cameron Bitterman of Taylor by about a second. Fortman also won the state title in the 800 with a time of 2:08.6, winning by two tenths of a second and setting a new Division II and D-II state meet record in the process.
DIVISION III
The Wayne Trace girls saw two state champions come back to Haviland as Sydnee Sinn won the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.92.
Sinn then went on to win her second state title of the day along side Rachel Stoller, Kiara Bahena and Gracie Shepherd in the 1600 relay with a time of 3:55.95.
Bahena also ran in the 800 meter run, placing 15th (2:24.36). Sydnee Sinn was supposed to run in the same race but opted not to as the 400 meter final was just 10 minutes before.
On the boys side for the Raiders, Maddox Treece ran in two events, first in the 400 meter dash where he finished ninth (50.23) and then in the 200 meter dash where he finished fifth with a personal record of 22.67.
"It's really exciting to me. I'm only a sophomore and I know the people I beat yesterday in the prelims were all seniors so I'm really looking forward to seeing what I can do the next two year," Treece said.
Tinora saw two distance runners compete with Paul Westrick placing 16th (10:13.30) and Jaxen Durfey coming one spot away from podium at ninth in the 1600 meter run (4:24.86).
Fairview's Kyle Rabe ran in the boys 800 meter run finishing 18th (2:06.71).
Holgate junior Elisabeth Willett finished 16th in the 3200 meter field in her second straight state appearance in the event.
Liberty Center also had one individual podium finisher and two relay podium finishers.
The individual was senior Owen Long, who took fifth in the 300 hurdles with a personal record time of 15.18.
"With it being that last race of the season and last of my career, I was just nervous. I wanted to finish well and I think I did that," Long said. "I'm proud of myself and I'm happy with everyone that has helped me along the way."
As for the relays it was Haley Mohler, Kate Mohler, Peyton Armey and Elle Mohler who placed fifth in the 400 relay (50.34) and seventh in the 800 relay (1:46.12).
Other racers for Liberty Center on the day were the 400 boys relay team of Long, Zane Zeiter, Mitchel Wood and Josiah Johnson who finished ninth (44.19), Hope Oelkrug in the 1600 meter run (10th, 5:13.32) and Gracie Miller in the 800 meter run (2:23.64).
The Archbold boys 800 relay team took seventh for a podium finish with a time of 1:31.75.
OHSAA Track and Field
State Championships
At Jesse Owens Stadium, Columbus
Division II Area Finishers
Boys
Field Events
High jump - 9. Davis (Swanton), 6-4.
Running Events
1600 meters - 3. Taylor (Bryan), 4:14.69; 12. Callan (Wauseon), 4:24.68. 3200 meters - 2. Taylor (B), 9:16.49; 18. Wasnich (W), 9:53.76.
Girls
Field Events
Shot put - 13. Eitniear (S), 37-2.5; 17. Alspaugh (Bryan), 35-4. Pole vault - T2. Schweller (Paulding), 11-10.
Running Events
1600 meters - 13. Thormeier (B), 5:20.88. 400 meters - 1. Fortman (Ottawa-Glandorf), 55.74. 800 meters - 1. Fortman (O-G), 2:08.6 (Division II and state-meet record). 3200 meters - 13. Rhoades (W), 11:46.24.
Division III Area Finishers
Boys
Running Events
110 hurdles - 5. Long (Liberty Center), 15.18. 800 relay - 7. Archbold (Behnfeldt, Bailey, Miller, Riley), 1:31.75. 400 relay - 9. Liberty Center (Zeiter, Wood, Long, Johnson), 44.187. 400 meters - 9. Treece (Wayne Trace), 50.23. 800 meters - 18. Rabe (Fairview), 2:06.71. 200 meters - 5. Treece (WT), 22.67. 3200 meters - 16. Westrick (Tinora), 10:13.3.
Girls
Running Events
800 relay - 7. Liberty Center (K. Mohler, E. Mohler, Armey, H. Mohler), 1:46.12. 1600 meters - 10. H. Oelkrug (LC), 5:13.32. 400 relay - 5. Liberty Center (H. Mohler, K. Mohler, Armey, E. Mohler), 50.34. 400 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 55.92. 800 meters - 12 .Miller (LC), 2:23.64; 15. Bahena (WT), 2:24.36. 3200 meters - 16. Willett (Holgate), 12:03.51. 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Stoller, Bahena, Shepherd, Sinn), 3:55.95.
