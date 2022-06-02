After not holding the spring sports season in 2020 and utilizing a three-site state meet in the Columbus suburbs in 2021, Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University will once again be the site where state track and field champions are crowned this weekend in the 114th annual state meet.
The area will have 36 individuals and 18 different relays competing across all three divisions of the state as Defiance’s Josh Horvath qualified for the Bulldogs in Division I, along with a bevy of competitors in Divisions II and III.
State action will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium with the Division III 3200 relay and D-II field events kicking things off. Mobile tickets are available through Ticketmaster at https://go.osu.edu/ohsaatrackandfieldtix to be purchased before the event or can be purchased on site.
DIVISION I
After a one-year absence, the Defiance boys track team will have a representative at the Division I state meet as senior Josh Horvath’s road to redemption was completed with a third-place finish at the Findlay Regional to earn a state berth in the 300 hurdles.
Horvath, who lost out on a state berth after hitting the last hurdle in last year’s regional meet, will make the Bulldogs’ first state appearance since Mhalicki Bronson in the 3200 in 2019. The two-time defending Western Buckeye League champion in the event was second at districts and ran a 39.25 in regionals to finish in third and set up as the 15th seed in the 18-runner event.
“He’s not happy with just making it, he wants to go out and compete,” said DHS coach Steve Wahl. “It looks like an outstanding field he’s competing against but I know he’s ready for the challenge.”
The preliminary heats for the event will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Friday and if Horvath finishes in the top eight Friday, the finals will be held at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
DIVISION II
Horvath will not be the only Defiance representative in Columbus, however, as the DHS girls 1600 relay team put up a season-best time at the best time to do so in regionals and nabbed a statewide at-large bid for the state tournament.
The quartet of freshman Samantha Hohenberger, senior Emily Wahl, sophomore Joslyn Renn and junior Mira Horvath trimmed eight seconds off their district time and ran 4:05.87 at regionals that marked sixth in a rugged Piqua Regional field. However, that time was good enough to propel the Bulldog quartet to the state meet, where it marks 14th-best statewide in seeding.
“Three of the four in the 4-by-4 also run the 4-by-8 and we didn’t run great that first day so I was a little worried we’d see a similar second race, but it was the opposite,” said Wahl. “Most importantly, they competed well, ran well with who they were against and won the little battles they needed near the end of their legs. It was a fantastic time, five seconds faster than we ran all year.”
The Bulldogs will be joined in the 1600 relay by league compatriot Ottawa-Glandorf, which won the WBL and district titles and was regional runner-up this season after reaching state in 2021 and finishing 13th in the preliminaries.
The NWOAL will be well-represented at the D-II meet as well, with Bryan sending four individuals and Wauseon five, along with Swanton’s Trista Eitniear (shot put) and Kayden Davis (high jump) and the Evergreen 400 relay team.
The Golden Bears boast perhaps the best shot at a state championship returning to northwest Ohio in senior Joshuah Taylor. The future Toledo Rocket won the NWOAL, district and regional championships this year in the 1600 and enters with the top qualifying time in the event by nearly two full seconds (4:15.59) over regional runner-up Eric Board of Maumee after reaching the podium in the event in 2021 in eighth.
Taylor will also run the 3200 with the sixth-fastest state time with gold in the NWOAL and district meets and silver in regionals this season following a sixth-place finish at state a season ago.
Joining Taylor will be a trio of Lady Bear athletes in seniors Lexi Alspaugh and Aquilina Cordic in the shot put and 300 hurdles, respectively, along with freshman Kate Thormeier in the 1600.
Cordic reached regionals in the event last year but did not qualify for state and enters with a district title and third-place regional finish to her credit in 2022. Meanwhile, Alspaugh’s 35-10 at regionals earned her fourth place and a state ticket, though the senior hurled 37-10 at the NWOAL championships to finish second.
Wauseon will have three shots at distance podiums with senior Hunter Wasnich earning an at-large bid to state in the 3200 in 9:43.53 while junior Jack Callan broke through with a fourth-place finish in regionals for his second straight podium and first state qualifying effort in the 1600. Callan’s 4:23.14 puts him in the top 10 in state seeding. In addition, junior Grace Rhoades will look to build on a fifth-place regional finish at the state level after finishing eighth in the 3200 last season and winning the district title in the event this season.
Joining the trio is senior Jonas Tester, a state qualifier a season ago in the long jump and the 2022 district champ. Tester missed out on the state podium in ninth by just 0.75 inches and matching his 2021 regional leap of 21-7.75 inches would be enough to place at state by state seeding jumps.
Indian senior Matt Shaw will make his state debut as well in the shot put after earning an at-large bid in fifth in regionals following an NWOAL title in the event.
Napoleon’s 1600 relay team of senior Zak Schroeder, sophomores Hayes Bingham and Landin Wiechers and junior Masen Switzer reached the podium at regionals a season ago but just missed out on state in sixth. This time around, the Wildcat quartet battled through competitive districts and regionals to finish second and fourth, respectively. Napoleon’s 3:25.51 at regionals was just 0.29 seconds back of second place and is seeded 12th at state, though just 0.43 back of eighth.
Rounding out the D-II state field for the area are some repeat qualifiers in Paulding’s Claire Schweller in the pole vault, Davis in the high jump and Ottawa-Glandorf junior standout Alexa Fortman.
Schweller will compete in her third state meet after qualifying in Division III as a freshman in 2019. Schweller set a new district mark at 11-0 this season and was one inch from tying for the regional title at 11-8 a week ago, earning the Panther vaulter the fourth-seed heading into the state meet. Schweller also owns the Green Meadows Conference record this season at 10-6.
Davis reached the podium for the Bulldogs with a leap of 6-4 at state in 2021 to finish sixth and his jumps of 6-2 have won the NWOAL and district titles in 2022 and earned fourth at regionals.
Finally, Fortman will highlight one of the busier days for any athlete at state. The junior standout will run the 400 and 800 individually and also run legs of the 1600 and 3200 relays for the Titans. Fortman finished third and fifth in the 400 and 800, respectively, at the 2021 state meet and brings WBL and district titles in each event this season. The 1600 relay with Olivia Fenbert, a state qualifier in the 400, Corinne Closson and Averie Fox won the WBL and district titles, was second at regionals and enters state with the sixth-best overall time.
DIVISION III
The Green Meadows Conference will have plenty of shots at the spotlight in the state meet with four of its eight teams in the D-III meet, along with Paulding’s Claire Schweller in Division II.
Leading that charge is the Tinora boys team and the Wayne Trace girls team, which will run four combined relays in Columbus, along with a solid group of individuals.
The Rams sent all four girls relays to state a season ago while only the boys 3200 relay qualified, so 2022 will mark a script-flip.
Senior Lance Rinkel and junior Cole Anders will run in both the 1600 and 3200 relays for the Rams, quartets that won the GMC and finished in the top two at districts but had to battle to earn the fourth qualifying spots for state at the rugged Port Clinton Regional. Freshman Paul Westrick joined the fray for the 3200 relay squad that finished 13th at state a year ago with junior Jaxen Durfey returning and Westrick will get another shot at state competition in the 3200 after claiming gold in the GMC and district meets this year.
“It helps out a lot to have Lance and Jaxen and Brandon having been down there and having that experience,” said Winseman of the Rams’ showing. “It’ll obviously be a little different this year back at Jesse Owens but they’ll be able to help those guys through and lead the way for us.”
Durfey, a junior for Tinora, will compete individually in the 1600 following a regional runner-up time of 4:25.64, good for 10th best in state seeding. Classmate Brandon Edwards will sprint for state gold for the second straight year in the 100 as the district champ and regional runner-up will look to reach the final eight this year after finishing 13th in the state prelims in 2021.
Finally, senior Kjerstin Scott, who garnered state experience as a junior in the 400 and 800 relays for Tinora last year, will instead compete as an individual as the lone Lady Ram at state. Scott’s 13.1 was fourth at regionals after winning the GMC and district titles.
“For Kjerstin that was huge,” added Winseman. “She’s always wanted to go down in an individual event, it’s nice to see her qualify at last.”
Joining the Tinora troop from the league will be sophomore Kyle Rabe of Fairview in the 800, who made history for the Apaches as the first boys qualifier in four years and the first individual qualifier for the program since Matt Tobin in 2013. Rabe was third in the 800 in the GMC meet but shaved off seven seconds from that time to earn the fourth spot in regionals in 2:00.03.
Meanwhile, Ayersville sophomore Ally Schindler will continue a stellar start to her Pilot track career with a state berth in the long jump. The GMC and district champion was fourth at regionals with a leap of 16-9.5 and will look to build on her best postseason jump of 16-11.75 that won the GMC title.
Another multi-runner contingent will come from Paulding County as Wayne Trace’s Brayson Parrish, Maddox Treece, Sydnee Sinn, Rachel Stoller and Kiara Bahena will race individually for the Raiders while the final three in that list will compete in relay events as well.
Sinn will be another state title contender to watch for as the junior’s scorching time of 56.32 at regionals made her the top seed by 1.44 seconds over second place in statewide times. Sinn finished fourth in the event last year at Westerville North in the state meet. Sinn also qualified as regional runner-up this year in the 800 in 2:19.51, earning her the 10th-best time overall. Joining Sinn in the 400 dash at state willb e senior Rachel Stoller, the GMC champ in the event and a fifth-place finisher at regionals the last three years in the 400 before earning an at-large bid this year.
Bahena was fifth in regionals in the 800 but second in both districts and conference this season. The trio, along with junior Gracie Shepherd, will be a formidable test for the 17 other relay squads in the 1600 relay coming off a state runner-up finish in 2021, a runner-up effort at last week’s regionals and a GMC-record setter this year. Bahena and Stoller will run with freshmen Harper Myers and Bethany Miller in the GMC champion 800 relay as well.
On the boys side, sophomore Maddox Treece will return to state for the second time in the 400 after winning the district title and running 50.16 in regionals. Treece also finished as district champ and regional runner-up this season in the 200 to advance to state.
For Parrish, 2022 marks a final shot at a second state podium finish in the 110 hurdles after winning district gold the last two years and finishing seventh at state in 2021.
Archbold sent a pair of boys relays to state last season and despite only one returning runner from those groups, the Bluestreaks added to that tally this year with the 400, 800 and 1600 relays advancing from regionals. Junior Karter Behnfeldt, who qualified individually in the high jump last year but not this year, ran legs of all three relays this season along with classmate Dane Riley and sophomore Chase Miller.
Though the groupings are different, the drive to compete is the same as the 800 and 1600 relays finished as state runners-up in 2021.
“At the beginning of the season, we had a lot of new kids, not just freshmen but new kids all the way through,” said Kinsman of the Bluestreaks’ trip back. “It took (sprint) coach () Hammersmith a little bit to get that right combination down and figure out those strengths but we’re verythankful to have found these different combinations to excel.
“To put three competitive relay teams together, especially after the guys we lost last year, it really speaks to the depth and the talent of this program.”
Senior Gavin Bailey rounds out the 800 and 1600 quartets while sophomore Lucas Dominique is the fourth man of the 400 relay that finished fourth at regionals and won the NWOAL and district titles this season.
Joining the Archbold boys will be junior Sophie Rupp, who brings state experience from legs of the 1600 and 3200 relays that reached state last year for the Bluestreaks. However, Rupp’s state discipline this year will come in the high jump where her jumps of 5-2 were good for first at districts and fifth at regionals, earning her a spot at state and a tie for 10th-highest in the state seeding. The prep in a lone event for Rupp should be a strength, according to her head coach.
“For her to focus this week on just the high jump will really be a good thing for her” said Kinsman. “It’s just about fine-tuning some things, she jumped 5-5 last year so we know she’s capable of it. This is the time of the season she’s going to shine.”
Liberty Center will join its NWOAL compatriots with multiple state qualifiers. Three of the four runners from the third-place state finisher in the 800 relay are back in sisters Kate, Haley and Elle Mohler. Likewise, MaKayla Meller, Hope Oelkrug and Gracie Miller are back from the regional, district and NWOAL champion 3200 relay team that was sixth at state last season.
Peyton Armey, who will join the three Mohlers in the 800 relay, will also do so in teh 400 relay that was fourth in regionals this season and was district runner-up.
Oelkrug qualified for state in the 1600 for the second straight year after a sixth-place effort at regionals despite knocking three seconds off her NWOAL title time. The decorated Tiger senior and Ohio University commit was fifth at state in 2021 in the 1600.
Sister Calla Oelkrug, a junior for LC, will compete in state in the pole vault while Miller, a sophomore, was fourth at regionals to advance to state in the 800 for the second straight season (16th in 2021).
On the boys side, senior Owen Long will compete in both the 110 hurdles after finishing as district and regional runner-up and in the 400 relay that finally broke through for a regional berth this season. Senior Mitchel Wood, who was on eighth-place finishes in districts with Long the last two years, will be joined by sophomore Colton Chambers and junior Josiah Johnson.
For the second straight year, Chloe Baird, Megan Meyer and Brooke Bostelman will run in the 3200 relay at the state level for Patrick Henry after finishing 16th in Westerville last year. Sophomore Lexi Holloway joins the trio, which ran a 9:52.14 at regionals that eclipsed their district time by nearly 11 seconds and seeds the Patriots 10th.
Other state qualifiers include Holgate junior Elisabeth Willett in the 3200 (18th at state, 2021), Patrick Henry senior Will Seedorf in the shot put (47-11.75 at regionals, fourth), Delta sophomore Ronnie Wyse in the 110 hurdles (2021 regional qualifier, fourth regionals 2022), Kalida long jumper Drew Fersch (third regionals and districts) and the Kalida 3200 relay team of senior Kenzie Fortman, sophomore Andrea Burgei and freshmen Ady Miller and Allie Kuhlman. Fortman brings experience for the third-place regional runners at the state level from qualifying individually in the 1600 as a freshman in 2019.
