Dreams of reaching the podium at the state track meet are closer from some as the track season is down to three meets, a Division I state meet at Hilliard Darby, a Division II meet at Pickerington North and a Division III meet at Westerville North.
The schedule is the same for all three meets. Friday, June 4 will have field event finals in girls discus and high jump and boys long jump, shot put and pole vault. Friday will also see the 3200 relay finals, along with prelims for the rest of the running events.
Saturday will have the boys discus and high jump events, with girls long jump, shot put and pole vault, along with the running finals.
Division II
The Bryan boys, coming off a runner-up finish at the regional meet, will be well-represented in the running events. The Bears have Owen Potvin in the 200, Dakota Shaw in the 400, Joshuah Taylor in the 1600 and 3200, along with 400 and 800 relay teams.
“We’re looking to stay within ourselves, and continue to do what we have done to get here,” Bryan track and field coach Ken Ciolek said of the state meet. “If we continue to do this we’ll put ourselves in the conversation again to do some big things.”
Ciolek believes his team can stay focused and be just as good at the state meet as they were in the regional.
“We are very confident that if our kids stay composed and execute that we again can be in store for another special weekend,” said the Bryan coach. “I’m just very proud of all the hard work and dedication that they have put in to put themselves in this position this weekend, and excited to see them continue to excel this weekend.”
Other boys competing at the state meet are Napoleon’s Masen Switzer in the 300 hurdles; Ottawa-Glandorf’s Gavin Hedrick in the 110 hurdles; Swanton’s Kayden Davis in the high jump and Wauseon’s Jonas Tester in the long jump and Braden Vernot in the 3200.
Girls competing in Division II are Ottawa-Glandorf’s Myka Aldrich in the high jump; Alexa Fortman in the 400 and 800; Lily Haselman in the pole vault and 1600 and 3200 relays; Paulding’s Claire Schweller in the pole vault; Swanton’s Sami Taylor in the shot put and Wauseon’s Marie Hutchinson in the discus and Hayley Meyer in the shot put.
Division III
A handful of area teams are looking for podium finishes at the Division III meet.
Also a favorite is Patrick Henry’s Trista Fintel in the discus and shot put. The Patriots are also in the 3200 relay.
One of those teams is Tiniora, who will have Lauren Sattler competing in the 3200, plus Lexi Wachtman, who is in the 100 and 300 hurdles, plus the long jump.
The Rams also have 400, 800 and 3200 relay teams at the state meet.
Ayersville has a double qualifier, as Nicole Fishpaw qualified in the 100 and 200. The Pilots also have 400 and 800 relay teams at state.
Liberty Center is also well-represented in the running events. The Tigers are looking for big things from Kennedy Roell, who advanced to the 100 and 200 final; Gracie Miller in the 800; Hope Oelkrug in the 1600 and Sydney Miller in the 3200.
Liberty Center will also be running in all four relay races.
Other girls competing at the state meet are Antwerp’s Leslie Pollock (discus); Archbold’s Kiera Gensler (shot put) and Kylie Sauder (800) and 1600 and 3200 relay teams; Continental’s Shelby Collier (pole vault); Wayne Trace’s Sydnee Sinn (400) and 1600 and 3200 relays; Hicksville’s Hayden Neidhardt (shot put); Holgate’s Elisabeth Willett (3200); Kalida’s Hannah Berheide (100 and 200) and Brenna Smith (300 hurdles); Leipsic’s Sara Cupp (shot put); Peyton Heitmeyer (400 and long jump) and Ella Rigel (discus and shot put) and Stryker’s Brianna Breier (long jump).
The area boys Division III contingent is led by Columbus Grove, who has Jon Banal in both the 110 and 300 hurdles, Gabe Clement in the pole vault, Carson Closson in the 800, Ethan Halker and Lawson Maag in the discus, Zeke Halker in the high jump, A.J. Schafer in the shot put and all four relay races.
Other boys competing are Archbold’s Karter Behnfeldt (high jump) and Trey Theobald (100 and 400) and 800 and 1600 relays; Continental’s Isaac Gibbs (shot put, pole vault); Ayersville’s Tyson Schlachter (discus); Tinora’s Brandon Edwards (100) and 3200 relays; Edgerton’s CRaig Blue (300 hurdles); Edon (400 relay); Patrick Henry (3200 relay); Wayne Trace’s Brayson Parrish (110 hurdles) and Maddox Treece (400); LIberty Center’s Nathaniel Elieff (1600); Ottoville’s Kyle Manns (high jump) and Kellen Schlagbaum (300 hurdles); Pandora-Gilboa’s Gavin Biery (100); Samuel Burkholder (110 hurdles) and Andrew Suter (pole vault) and Hilltop’s Wyatt Beltz (long jump).
