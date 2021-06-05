State placers were determined in the first day of Division II and Division III state track action on Friday, with a group of area standouts earning podium finishes.
In Division III action at Westerville North High School, Patrick Henry standout Trista Fintel finished third in the discus with a throw of 131-9 behind champion Yvonne Colson of Cincinnati Madeira (144-2) and Aleah Johnson of Botkins (132-9). Fintel will cap her prep career Saturday competing in the shot put.
Antwerp junior Leslie Pollock also earned a podium finish in the discus, finishing seventh with a throw of 123 feet.
In the boys meet in Division III, Hilltop’s Wyatt Beltz was a seventh-place finisher in the long jump by leaping 20-10.5.
Continental’s Isaac Gibbs was a state competitor in two field events in Division III on Friday, finishing 15th in the shot put while earning a 12th-place finish in the pole vault. Fellow Putnam County League standouts Gabe Clement (Columbus Grove) and Andrew Suter (Pandora-Gilboa) also competed in the pole vault, finishing sixth and 13th, respectively. Grove’s A.J. Schafer was 18th in the shot put.
Following running preliminaries, a bevy of area Division III athletes clinched spots in Saturday’s finals. Archbold’s Trey Theobald and Brandon Taylor were both part of a runner-up 800 relay and third-place 1600 relay for the Bluestreaks with Alex and Austin Roth and Karter Behnfeldt. Theobald narrowly missed qualifiying individually with a ninth-place effort in the 300. Wayne Trace’s Brayson Parrish and Columbus Grove’s Jon Banal qualified for the finals in the 110 hurdles, finishing with the sixth and eighth-best times, respectively.
On the girls side, Ayersville senior Nikki Fishpaw was fifth-best in qualifying in the 200 and seventh-best in the 100 to clinch sprint finals spots for the Pilots. Liberty Center’s Kennedy Roell was eighth in both the 100 and 200 to advance while also anchoring a fourth-place 800 relay for the Tigers. Tinora’s 400 relay quartet of Emma Chafins, Lexi Wachtman, Amanda Meyer and Kjerstin Scott were seventh to earn a chance to run for a state title. Wayne Trace’s 1600 relay team was fourth overall while Archbold’s 1600 relay team of Chloe Merillat, Brittney Ramirez, Sophie Rupp and Kylie Sauder were sixth. Sydnee Sinn coupled a spot on the Wayne Trace 1600 relay finalists with a sixth-place qualifying effort in the 400.
In Division II, Wauseon junior Jonas Tester narrowly missed a spot on the podium in the long jump in ninth, finishing 0.75 feet behind eighth-place Mason Tucci of Sandy Valley. Wauseon teammate Marie Hutchinson earned a 12th-place effort in the discus.
Bryan will have a pair of runners competing for state championships Saturday as Decota Shaw was sixth in the 400 while Owen Potvin was seventh in the 200 for the Golden Bears. Both ran in relay teams for the Bears, Shaw the 800 relay and Potvin both the 400 and 800 relays, that did not qualify for the finals. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Gavin Hedrick was fifth-best in the 110 hurdles while Titan teammate Alexa Fortman was second-best in the 400 meters to advance to Saturday’s finals.
Division II Track
State Championships
At Pickerington North
Boys Meet
Field Event Finals
Long jump — 1. Shackleford (Keystone), 22-9.5; Fahle (Benjamin Logan), Lewis (Wickliffe), Booth (Salem); 9. Jonas Tester (Wauseon). Shot put — 1. Graham (West Holmes), 59-9.25; LaPorte (Garretsville Garfield), Pawlosky (Lakeview), McClelland (Maysville). Pole vault — 1. Richards (Perry), 15-6; Rhoads (Liberty Union), Marchand (Fairless), Staley (Clear Fork).
Track Event Finals
3200 relay — 1. Peninsula Woodridge, 7:52.4; McDonald Northwest, Lake Catholic, Marlington.
Area Track Event Final Qualifiers/Competitors
(Top 8 qualify)
110 hurdles — 5. Gavin Hedrick (Ottawa-Glandorf). 800 relay — 11. Bryan (Brown, Shaw, Kepler, Potvin). 400 relay — 15. Bryan (Brown, Kepler, Garza, Potvin). 400 meters — 6. Decota Shaw (Bryan); . 300 hurdles — 17. Masen Switzer (Napoleon). 200 meters — 7. Owen Potvin (Bryan).
Girls Meet
Field Event Finals
Discus — 1. Granger (Liberty-Benton), 146-1; Metz (Beachwood), Hallett (Norton), Ryan (Warren); 12. Marie Hutchinson (Wauseon). High jump — 1. Koker (Johnstown Northridge), 5-7; Young (Brooklyn), Laracuente (Marengo Highland), Gill (Wheelersburg); Myka Aldrich (Ottawa-Glandorf), no score.
Track Event Finals
3200 relay — 1. Dayton Oakwood, 9:14.98; Akron SVSM, Peninsula Woodridge, Chagrin Falls; 17. Ottawa-Glandorf (Hovest, Fenbert, Haselman, Fortman).
Area Track Event Final Qualifiers/Competitors
(Top 8 qualify)
400 meters — 2. Fortman (O-G). 1600 relay — 13. Ottawa-Glandorf (Fenbert, Aldrich, Haselman, Fortman).
Division III Track
State Championships
At Westerville North
Boys Meet
Field Event Finals
Long jump — 1. Fudge (Africentric), 21-11; Sloan (Salinesville Southern), Bailey (McComb), Haj Abed (Grandview Heights); 7. Wyatt Beltz (Hilltop). Shot put — 1. Hildebrand (Newton Local), 60-9.5; Henry (McDonald), Morlock (Norwayne), Thompson (Rittman); 15. Isaac Gibbs (Continental); 18. A.J. Schafer (Columbus Grove). Pole vault — 1. Fry (Mohawk), 14-6; Shellhaas (Ansonia), Mascadri (Mechanicsburg), Kemper (Fort Loramie); 6. Gabe Clement (Columbus Grove); 12. Isaac Gibbs (Continental); 13. Andrew Suter (Pandora-Gilboa).
Track Event Finals
3200 relay — 9. Columbus Grove (Stechschulte, Morman, Koch, Closson), 13. Tinora (Rinkel, Cramer, Carpenter, Durfey), 18. Patrick Henry (McCance, Kurtz, Eagleson, Delgado).
Area Track Event Final Qualifiers/Competitors
(Top 8 qualify)
110 hurdles — 6. Brayson Parrish (Wayne Trace), 8. Jon Banal (Col. Grove), 14. Samuel Burkholder (Pandora-Gilboa). 100 meters — 12. Trey Theobald (Archbold), 13. Brandon Edwards (Tinora), 16. Gavin Biery (P-G). 800 relay — 2. Archbold (Al. Roth, Taylor, Au. Roth, Theobald), 13. Columbus Grove (Smith, T. Daniels, J. Daniels, Clement). 400 relay — 11. Columbus Grove (Banal, Halker, Schroeder, Smith), 17. Edon (Eicher, Gallehue, McCartney, Whitney). 400 meters — 9. Trey Theobald (Archbold), 14. Maddox Treece (WT). 300 hurdles — 5. Kellen Schlagbaum (Ottoville), 11. Craig Blue (Edgerton), 13. Jon Banal (Col. Grove). 1600 relay — 3. Archbold (Behnfeldt, Taylor, Au. Roth, Theobald), 9. Columbus Grove (Clement, Closson, Myers, Stechschulte).
Girls Meet
Field Event Finals
Discus — 1. Colson (Cin. Madeira), 144-2; Johnson (Botkins), 3. Trista Fintel (Patrick Henry), Smith (Rootstown); 7. Leslie Pollock (Antwerp), 16. Ella Rigel (Leipsic).
Track Event Finals
3200 relay — 1. Mount Gilead, 9:19.54; 6. Liberty Center (S. Miller, Oelkrug, Meller, G. Miller); 9. Tinora (Ferguson, Sattler, Lee, Morlock), 10. Archbold (B. Ramirez, R. Ramirez, Rupp, Sauder), 16. Patrick Henry (Meyer, Bostelman, Baird, Prigge), 17. Wayne Trace (Bahena, Moore, Stoller, Sinn).
Area Track Event Final Qualifiers/Competitors
(Top 8 qualify)
100 hurdles — 14. Lexi Wachtman (Tinora). 100 meters — 7. Nikki Fishpaw (Ayersville), 8. Kennedy Roell (LC), 12. Hannah Berheide (Kalida). 800 relay — 4. Liberty Center (K. Mohler, E. Mohler, H. Mohler, Roell), 5. Ayersville (Bour, Dockery, Fishpaw, Schindler), 15. Tinora (Chafins, Gray, Mueller, Scott). 400 relay — 7. Tinora (Chafins, Wachtman, Meyer, Scott), 11. Ayersville (Bour, Dockery, Fishpaw, Schindler). 400 meters — 5. Heitmeyer (Leipsic), 6. Sydnee Sinn (WT). 300 hurdles — 11. Lexi Wachtman (Tinora), 12. Brenna Smith (Kalida). 200 meters — 5. Nikki Fishpaw (Ayersville), 7. Hannah Berheide (Kalida), 8. Kennedy Roell (LC). 1600 relay — 4. Wayne Trace (Bahena, Shepherd, Sinn, Stoller), 6. Archbold (Merillat, B. Ramirez, Rupp, Sauder), 12. Liberty Center (K. Mohler, H. Mohler, G. Miller, E. Mohler).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.