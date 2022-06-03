COLUMBUS — A plethora of area athletes competed in both the preliminaries and the finals of their respective events on Friday at the State track and field championships at Jesse Owens Stadium.
DIVISION I
Josh Horvath culminated his Defiance career by placing 14th in the boys 300 meter hurdles with a time of 39.94. He got here after nearly making it as a junior and being disqualified.
“It was really special to get to this point especially with what happened last year, but I wasn’t satisfied with just getting here, I wanted to get here and make finals and do well,” Horvath said after the race. “I wanted to set a new school record, which I unfortunately didn’t do it was still a special season.”
He started his career as a distance runner but morphed into hurdles and though Steve Rittenour only coached him for one year he quickly saw the special athlete that Horvath was.
“Him getting to this point is a testament of his grit,” Rittenour said. “I could tell early on that he was driven and some people saw competing at Division I as “woe is me” but we wanted to approach it as a great opportunity and Josh did that all year.”
DIVISION II
Four of the five Defiance athletes competing for a spot in the state finals on Saturday were the 1600 relay team of freshman Samantha Hohenberger, senior Emily Wahl, junior Joslyn Renn and junior Mira Horvath.
They ended their season finishing eighth in their heat with a time of 4:12.28.
“Going into this season we though we would be better in the four by eight than the four by four,” Defiance girls head coach Steve Wahl said. “But we came in, we didn’t have great expectations being one of those two at-large bid but the kids competed hard.”
Steve Wahl is the father of Emily Wahl, the lone senior of the group who ends her high school track career at the state meet.
“It’s not easy coaching your child and I know it probably wasn’t easy for her either,” Steve Wahl said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her, she meant a lot to this program and even though it may not have worked as as we wanted it to, not many people can get to say their career ended at the state meet.”
On the boys side of the 1600 relay was Napoleon, made up of senior Zak Schroeder, sophomore Hayes Bingham, junior Masen Switzer and sophomore Landon Wiechers. The foursome finished 15th with a time of 3:29.64.
Evergreen’s girls 400 relay team finished 12th (50.78).
Individually, Ottawa-Glandorf junior Alexa Fortman qualified for the final in the 400 meter dash with a time of 57.40 while Titan junior Olivia Fenbert finished 13th (59.65) in the same event. Sophomore Emma Hoffman came in third in the girls shot put (128-8).
Bryan senior Aquilina Cordic finished 16th in the 300 hurdles.
Jonas Tester of Wauseon finished his career in the long jump placing 14th (20.875). Senior Matt Shaw finished his career in the shot put for the Indians at 18th (48-2.75).
DIVISION III
Tinora saw a number of athletes compete in four different events in the early slate of Friday preliminaries.
The boys 3200 relay team of senior Lance Rinkel, freshman Paul Westrick, junior Cole Anders and junior Jaxen Durfey just missed out on an appearance on the podium, placing ninth and missing a podium finish by 0.21 seconds.
Their time of 8:11.67 still set a school record that had been held since 1985.
“It’s one of those bittersweet things. You’re heartbroken for them for missing out on podium by two tenths of a second, but then you think about they broke a school record by two tenths so I’m proud of those kids,” Tinora head coach Jim Winseman said.
The Rams will get three of those four runners back for next season as Rinkel was the only senior on the squad.
“We lose that first leg (Rinkel) and it’s going to be hard to replace him. He has been a great leader for the last three years on that relay and it’s been great to have him,” Winseman said. “But the positve is that we have three kids back that will be ready to go after it again next year.”
Junior Brandon Edwards and senior Kjerstin Scott were the individual competitors with Edwards placing 17th (11.41) in the boys 100 meter dash and Scott taking 16th (12.79) in the girls 100 meter dash.
Scott rounded out her Tinora track and field career with a personal record, beating her previous time of 13.04 by more than two tenths of a second.
“For her to come in on her last race of her career and get a PR by a big chunk is always a phenomenal achievement,” Winseman said.
The boys 1600 relay team of Rinkel, junior Gavin Eckert, junior Justin Haas and Anders rounded out the day for the Rams, placing 17th (3:37.6).
A couple of Wayne Trace athletes dazzled getting as junior Sydnee Sinn earned a first place finish in the 400 meter dash by more than two second with a time of 56.58. Senior Rachel Stoller finished 10th in the same event (1:00.21). Sophomore Maddox Treece qualified for the boys 400 meter dash state finals with a personal record time of 49.98 to give him sixth.
Treece also qualified for the state finals in the 200 meter dash with a personal record time of 22.74.
Rounding up the state finals qualifiers for Wayne Trace was the girls 1600 relay team of Stoller, junior Kiara Bahena, junior Gracie Shepherd and Sinn who took the top spot with a time of 4:00.28. The Wayne Trace girls 800 relay team did not make the cut, placing 15th.
Ayersville sophomore Ally Schindler competed in the long jump where she finished 14th. Her distance increased with every jump, ending with a jump of 16-1.25.
Liberty Center’s girls 3200 relay team placed fourth in the state with a time of 9:47.85. Both Patrick Henry and Kalida advanced to the finals in the same event. The Tigers’ girls 800 and 400 relay teams also qualified for the finals as did the boys 400 relay team.
Owen Long also qualified for the 110 meter hurdles final with a time of 15.33 for the Tigers. Brayson Parrish finished 10th in the event for Wayne Trace and Delta’s Ronnie Wyse did not finish. Calla Oelkrug took 11th in the pole vault with a personal record of 10-6.
Archbold’s 800 relay team qualified for state with an eighth place finish, their 400 relay team placed 16th and their 1600 relay team placed 13th.
Edgerton’s Carter Herman placed 14th in the 300 hurdles. Jolynn Eis from Holgate took 17th in the girls discus. Will Seedorf placed 15th in the boys shot put for Patrick Henry.
OHSAA Track and Field
State Championships
At Jesse Owens Stadium, Columbus
Division I Area Finishers
Boys Running Events
300 hurdles (prelims) — 14. Horvath (Def), 39.94.
Division II Area Finishers
Boys
Field Events
Long jump — 14. Tester (Wauseon), 20-8.75. Shot put — 18. Shaw (W), 48-2.75.
Running Events
1600 relay — 15. Napoleon (Schroeder, Bingham, Switzer, Wiechers), 3:29.64.
Girls
Field Events
Discus — 3. Hoffman (OG), 128-8.
Running Events
3200 relay — 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (Fortman, Turnwald, Hovest, Fenbert). 400 relay — 12. Evergreen (Sintobin, Huffman, Spradlin, Van Wert), 50.78 . 400 meters — 3. Fortman (OG), 57.40; 13. Fenbert (OG), 59.65. 300 hurdles — 16. Cordic (B), 50.11. 1600 relay — 9. Ottawa-Glandorf (Fenbert, Closson, Fox, Fortman), 4:03.43; 15. Defiance (Hohenberger, Wahl, Renn, Horvath), 4:12.28.
Division III Area Finishers
Boys
Field Events
Shot put — 15. Seedorf (PH), 46-2.75. Long jump — 16. Fersch (K), 19-7.
Running Events (all prelims except 3200 relay)
3200 relay — 9. Tinora (Rinkel, Durfey, Westrick, Anders), 8:11.67. 110 hurdles — 6. Long (LC), 15.33; 10. Parrish (WT), 15.63; Wyse (D), DNF. 100 meters — 17. Edwards (T), 11.41. 800 relay — 8. Archbold (Behnfeldt, Bailey, Miller, Riley), 1:31.59. 400 relay — 8. Liberty Center (Zeiter, Wood, Long, Johnson), 44.13; 16. Archbold (Riley, Miller, Dominique, Behnfeldt), 44.75. 400 meters — 6. Treece (WT), 49.98. 300 hurdles — 14. Herman (Edgerton), 41.98. 200 meters — 9. Treece (WT), 22.74. 1600 relay — 13. Archbold (Behnfeldt, Bailey, Miller, Riley), 3:32.76; 17. Tinora (Rinkel, Eckert, Ackerman, Anders), 3:37.6.
Girls
Field Events
Discus — 17. Eis (H), 101-7. Long jump — 14. Schindler (Ayers), 16-1.25 . Pole vault — 11. C. Oelkrug (LC), 10-6. High jump — 16. Rupp (Arch), 5-0.
Running Events (all prelims except 3200 relay)
3200 relay — 4. Liberty Center (Meller, H. Oelkrug, Stark, Miller), 9:47.85; 7. Kalida (Fortman, Kuhlman, Miller, Burgei), 9:51.7; 8. Patrick Henry (Baird, Meyer, Holloway, Bostelman), 9:52.55. 100 meters — 16. Scott (T), 12.79. 800 relay — 5. Liberty Center (K. Mohler, E. Mohler, Armey, H. Mohler), 1:46.15; 15. Wayne Trace (Stoller, Bahena, Miller, Myers), 1:48.22. 400 relay — 5. Liberty Center (H. Mohler, K. Mohler, Armey, E. Mohler), 50.82. 400 meters — 1. Sinn (WT), 56.58; 10. Stoller (WT), 1:00.21. 1600 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Stoller, Bahena, Shepherd, Sinn), 4:00.28.
