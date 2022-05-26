MASON — Heading into his third and final trip to the OHSAA state singles tennis tournament, Bryan senior Jay Fortner’s main focus is on doing something he would be the only Bryan tennis player to ever do — make the final four in the state.
He already became the only Bryan tennis player to ever win a match at state, and he did it twice, both in his freshman and junior seasons.
“He wants a shot at a state medal,” Bryan head coach Mitchell Owens said. “But he knows and we are going to try to keep him focused on playing the points in front of him and not worrying about what is ahead.”
Winning his first-ever sectional and district titles in the weeks leading up to the state tournament means that he will also be a number one seed for the first time.
His first matchup will be with sophomore Ethan Camp out of Cincinnati Indian Hill. If Fortner can win his first round matchup for the third time in his career, he’ll get the winner of Pepper Pike Orange’s Chika Nwaozuzu and Bexley’s Sam Lessard.
Nwaozuzu is the higher seed and the favorite in the matchup coming from the Northeast district which housed last year’s singles state champion and state-runner up. Nwaozuzu fell in district finals to his teammate and reigning state runner up Ben Pomeranetz. Reigning state champion Andrew Zimcosky from Chagrin Falls is also back as the three seed from the district.
“It’s probably going to be Chika Nwaozuzu that he’ll need to beat to get to the second day and that’ll be tough, but not outside his range. He’s going to have to play very well,” Mitchell said.
At this level of high school tennis playing well is obviously a must but Fortner has been to this point before and just hasn’t been able to break that barrier to the second day.
All season Fortner has put a focus on playing more offensively, which Mitchell hopes will help him come Friday.
“I tell him at this stage of the game that he needs to play his tennis and not worry so much about his opponent,” Mitchell said. “He’s been offensive minded all year which was something that we wanted to have happen this year versus the previous couple of years. He has that game now where he can keep his opponents on their heels.”
Mitchell says that Fortner has been working out with Perrsyburg senior and two-time state-qualifier at the Division I level Mason Deal.
“He’s been working out with the people he needs to be working out with so he can see the pace he’s going to see down there,” Mitchell said. “I think he has done all the right things to prepare and now just like anything, it is going to be about execution.”
In doubles, Ottawa-Glandorf sent senior pair Eli Schmenk and Joshua Walls to Mason after the duo finished fourth in their district tournament. Their first round matchup is with top-seeded RJ Poffenberger and Tejas Pisati from Cincinnati Indian Hills.
The first and second rounds of both tournaments will be played at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Friday with Saturday housing the semifinals and finals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.