MASON — Aliza Lankenau of Napoleon battled in the first round of the state tennis tournament on Friday but ultimately fell in the opener.

The Wildcat senior succumbed to Carly Cohen of Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 6-0, 6-0 in the D-II state tennis championships in Mason.

Lankenau closed her storied career at the state tournament for the third-straight year, only the second Napoleon player ever to reach that milestone joining JoEllen Walker.

Lankenau advanced to the second round a year ago before bowing out and fell in the first round her sophomore season as well.

