MASON — Bryan junior Jay Fortner came up just short of reaching the state semifinals in the Division II state championships on Friday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, earning a first-round victory before bowing out in the quarterfinals.
Fortner dispatched Millersburg West Holmes senior Curtis Wagner by a 6-2, 6-0 score to win his first-round match in the 16-player bracket for the second straight year.
Following his first-round win, the Bryan standout was matched up with Pepper Pike Orange sophomore Ben Pomeranets, a 6-0, 6-0 winner in his opening-round match.
Pomeranets took down Fortner 6-2 in the first set before winning the second set 6-1 to end Fortner’s outstanding season at 30-3. The lone three losses were to Pomeranets and twice in the postseason to three-time state qualifier Matthew McGee of Ottawa Hills.
Already the first multiple state qualifier in school history, Fortner came up just short of becoming the first boys singles state semifinalist from the six-county area since Defiance’s Mike Costello did so in 1966. Fortner’s opponent will be either Cincinnati Indian Hill freshman Jack Pollock or Columbus Wellington School freshman Sanjan Shanker.
In doubles action in Mason, Ottawa-Glandorf senior twins Colin and Carter Welch came up short in their quest for a state tourney run. The Welches fell short against Wellington’s Evan Manley and Braysen Chawla by a 6-3, 6-3 result to end their season.
Semifinal action in both Division I and II singles and doubles action will begin Saturday at 9 a.m.
