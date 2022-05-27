Tennis CAROUSEL.jpg

CINCINNATI — Bryan senior Jay Fortner won his first-round match for the third straight season in the Division II boys tennis state tournament on Friday before falling in the state quarterfinals.

Due to inclement weather, the first day of the tournament was held indoors at the Five Seasons Family Sports Club in Cincinnati.

Fortner defeated Ethan Camp of Cincinnati Indian Hill 6-4, 6-2 in the first match of the bracket on Friday, setting up a second-round match against Pepper Pike Orange sophomore Chika Nwoazuzu, who won the Division II state doubles championship as a freshman in 2021. That match would mark the end of a decorated career for the Bryan senior in a 6-4, 6-2 setback to Nwoazuzu. 

The matchup marked the third straight time Fortner has competed against an eventual state semifinalist in his three trips to state, falling to eventual singles champion Andrew Zimcosky of Chagrin Falls in 2019 in the second round and a second-round loss to D-II state runner-up Ben Pomeranets of Pepper Pike Orange a season ago.

In D-II doubles action, Ottawa-Glandorf’s senior duo of Eli Schmenk and Joshua Walls fell short in their first-round state tourney match. Sophomore RJ Poffenberger and senior Tejas Pisati of Cincinnati Indian Hill defeated the Titan twosome.

