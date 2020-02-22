CANTON – While no one returned a state champion, the area had a pretty good showing during the finals of the Division II state swimming championships at C.T. Branin Natatorium.
Wauseon’s Brooke Schuette was the highest finisher from the area, taking third in the girls 200 freestyle in 1:53.60. Schuette took ninth in the 500 freestyle, finishing in 5:04.14. She was also on the 400 freestyle relay team with Megan Carroll, Grace Rhoades and Sarayna Russell that finished eighth in 3:43.06.
That was one of two Wauseon relay teams that placed. Russell, Magdalena Duden, Carroll and Rhoades teamed up to place 15th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.46.
Bryan also put two relays teams into the second day of competition. The team of Taylor Peters, Addie Oberlin, Audrey Zimmerman and Meggie Voigt took eighth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.55. Zimmerman, Lauren Wityk, Hannah Goodrich and Voigt placed 13th in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:43.45.
Individually, Voigt took fifth in the 50 freestyle (23.86) and sixth in the 100 freestyle (52.44). Napoleon’s Kaylee Nagel took fourth in both events, finishing the 50 in 23.75 and the 100 in 51.74. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Sydney Porinchok placed 16th in the 100 butterfly in 59.22.
Porinchok teamed with Maddie White, Marissa Beckett and Abby Warnecke to place 15th in the 200 medley relay in 1:53.50.
Area boys also came back with solid finishes. Bryan’s Kellen Rigg scored top-10 finishes in two individual events, taking seventh in the 200 freestyle in 1:44.06, and ninth in the 500 freestyle in 4:45.13.
Rigg was also on two Bryan relay teams that placed. The 200 freestyle team of Jackson Miller, Jeremy Durdel, Collin Barrow-Whetro and Rigg placed 14th in 1:30.24. The same team also placed 14th in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:20.48.
Wauseon also raced in both events. The team of Caden Case, J.T. Hutchinson, Andrew Scherer and Branden Arredondo was 16th in the 200 freestyle in 1:31.51. The 400 relay team of Maddux Chamberlin, Hutchinson, Scherer and Arredondo was 16th in 3:21.41.
Two members of the Wauseon relay teams also swam in individual races. Arredondo was eighth in the 100 freestyle in 48.52 and was 12th in the 50 freestyle in 22.17. Scherer was 13th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:55.29.
Napoleon also had one swimmer place in the top 10 in two events. Kyle Hudson was seventh in the 100 backstroke in 53.26 and he placed eighth in the 200 freestyle in 1:44.87.
