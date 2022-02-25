CANTON — Napoleon senior Kyle Hudson became just the second state swimming champion in school history, finishing first in the 200 freestyle to cap the day in Canton at the Division II state swimming championships on Friday.
Hudson won the 200 freestyle in 1:37.53, a full second clear of runner-up Lucas Lane of Dover, to nabe the state crown in his third event of the finals on Friday. The Wildcat vet finished third in the 100 freestyle, anchored the 400 freestyle relay that finished eighth in the ‘A’ finals while swimming the first leg of the 14th-place 200 medley relay. Freshman Hannah Nagel was eighth overall in the 50 freestyle for the Napoleon girls.
Bryan also had a stellar day as senior Kellen Rigg finished second by just 0.2 seconds in the 50 freestyle while adding a third-place showing in the 100 freestyle. Wauseon’s Andrew Scherer was 13th in the 500 freestyle while Bryan’s Jackson Miller finished 15th in the 50 freestyle.
On the girls side, Archbold sophomore Elizabeth Theobold advanced to the ‘B’ finals in the 100 butterfly from Thursday’s preliminaries and finished 16th in the state in 59.39. The Ottawa-Glandorf relay team of Abby Warnecke, Taylor Knott, Olivia Fenbert and Marissa Beckett were 16th in the 200 freestyle relay.
Division II State Swimming
Friday Finals
Boys
200 medley relay — 14. Napoleon (Hudson, Bostelman, Switzer, Griffith), 1:39.29. 200 freestyle — 1. Hudson (N), 1:37.53. 50 freestyle — 2. Kellen Rigg (B), 20.85; 15. Jackson Miller (B), 22.07. 100 butterfly — 3. Rigg (B), 49.80. 100 freestyle — 3. Hudson (N), 45.58. 500 freestyle — 13. Andrew Scherer (W), 4:49.25. 400 freestyle relay — 8. Napoleon (Griffith, Bostelman, Switzer, Hudson), 3:15.06
Girls
50 freestyle — 8. Hannah Nagel (N), 24.22. 100 butterfly — 16. Elizabeth Theobold (A), 59.39. 200 freestyle relay — 16. Ottawa-Glandorf (Warnecke, Fenbert, Knott, Beckett), 1:42.63
Thursday Preliminaries
Boys
200 medley relay — 14. Napoleon (Hudson, Bostelman, Switzer, Griffith), 1:39.45; 20. Bryan (Rigg, Alyanakian, Miller, Pittman), 1:41.38. 200 freestyle — 20. Scherer (Wauseon), 1:47.64; 22. X. Ankney (W), 1:49.19. 50 freestyle — 4. Rigg (B), 21.15; 15. Miller (B). 100 butterfly — 4. Rigg (B), 50.78. 100 freestyle — 4. Hudson (N), 46.0. 500 freestyle — 12. Scherer (W), 4:50.5; 21. Griffith (N), 4:59.37. 200 freestyle relay — 17. Bryan (Rigg, Pittman, Alyanakian, Miller), 1:30.6; 19. Wauseon (X. Ankney, Bourn, Reeder, Scherer), 1:31.01. 400 freestyle relay — 7. Napoleon (Griffith, Bostelman, Switzer, Hudson), 3:15.04; 18. Wauseon (X. Ankney, Bourn, Reeder, Scherer), 3:22.04.
Girls
200 medley relay — 20. Ottawa-Glandorf (Knott, Cupp, Warnecke, Fenbert), 1:54.19. 200 IM — 23. Beckett (O-G), 2:16.15. 50 freestyle — 8. Nagel (N), 24.13. 100 butterfly — 15. Theobold (Archbold), 58.49. 500 freestyle — 24. R. Ankney (W), 5:29.67. 200 freestyle relay — 16. Ottawa-Glandorf (Warnecke, Fenbert, Knott, Beckett), 1:42.05; 19. Wauseon (R. Ankney, Hallett, Duden, Rhoades), 1:42.63. 100 breaststroke — Theobold (A), disqualified. 400 freestyle relay — 18. Ottawa-Glandorf (Warnecke, Cupp, Knott, Beckett), 3:45.08.
