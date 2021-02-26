CANTON – The area boys swimmers and divers capped their season on Thursday with Napoleon’s Kyle Hudson bringing home a pair of runner-up finishes.

Hudson had a time of 46.15 in the 100 freestyle and 1:39.73 in the 200 to end the year on the podium in second place.

Bryan’s Kellen Rigg added a pair of top-10 finishes for the area. He finished sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:41.72) and eighth in the 500 freestyle (4:44.69).

Wauseon’s Andrew Scherer also competed in two events, taking 19th in the 200 freestyle (1:47.92) and 20th in the 500 freestyle (4:58.24).

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Wes Davidson finished the year with a 14th-place finish in the 100 butterfly (53.23).

In the relay races, Bryan placed 11th in the 200 freestyle (1:30.34) and 18th in the 200 medley (1:40.95). Napoleon was 14th in the 400 freestyle (3:19.32) and 17th in the 200 medley (1:40.84). The Wauseon 400 freestyle relay team scored a DQ.

The lone local diver was Evergreen’s Will Dumas, who finished 11th with 366.0 points.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments