CANTON – The area had a good showing on the first day of the OHSAA Division II state swimming and diving championships, with the girls taking to the pool on Wednesday.
The action started with diving, where all five local competitors made it to the finals. Tinora junior Lauren Melia led the charge, finishing in fourth with a score of 409.60. Napoleon freshman Mara Cashman was comfortably in the finals, and she finished in ninth place with a score of 389.20. Right behind her in 10th place was Defiance senior Addi Fleischman, who wrapped up her diving career with a score of 375.0.
Wauseon’s Cameron Estep, who sat in 11th after the semifinals, struggled in her final dives and finished in 15th with a score of 345.45. Defiance sophomore Lilly Lacey was able to get the final spot in the finals and she finished in 16th with a score of 342.65.
Napoleon’s Kaylee Nagel put together two solid outings in the pool. The senior, in her fourth state appearance, ended third in the 50 freestyle (23.86) and sixth in the 100 (52.41).
Archbold freshman Elizabeth Theobald made the best of her first time at state. She took 11th in the 100 butterfly (58.67) and 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.54).
Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades, who also qualified in two events, finished 24th in the 200 freestyle (2:02.85) and 22nd in the 500 freestyle (5:29.38).
Rhoades was one of three Indians in the 500 final. Myley McGinnis-Marshall placed 20th (5:26.90) and Magdalen Duden was 23rd (5:29.75).
Marissa Beckett of Ottawa-Glandorf finished 21st in the 200 IM with a score of 2:14.62.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Ottawa-Glandorf led three local teams with a 14th place finish. The team of Abby Warnecke, Maddie White, Taylor Knott and Beckett had a time of 1:42.10. Wauseon’s team of Sarayna Russell, Aariyah Hallett, Duden and Rhoades was 17th in 1:42.43. Bryan’s team of Addie Oberlin, Katie Seaman, Maya Keil and Lauren Wityk was 23rd in 1:44.95.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Wauseon’s team of Duden, Hallett, Rhoades and Russell was 18th with a time of 3:46.44.
The Ottawa-Glandorf team of White, Kezington Cupp, Warnecke and Beckett placed 20th in the 200 medley with a time of 1:54.60.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.