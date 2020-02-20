Area swimmers will get their shot this evening at advancing to the Division II state finals with the 93rd annual boys and 44th annual girls state championships held at the venerable C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.
The Div. II swimming prelims begin at 5 p.m. tonight with six girls and five relay teams will be competing in the prelims and five individual boys and five relay teams competing.
Individually, Wauseon senior Brooke Schuette has a good chance of making it to the state finals in both of her events. She will be competing in the 100 freestyle, where she has the fourth best time coming in and in the 500 freestyle. She has the fifth best time in the 500. One year ago, Schuette finished eighth in the 500 and 12th in the 100 freestyle.
Napoleon senior Kaylee Nagel looks to make the finals in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. She has the third best time in the 50, where she finished sixth last season. Nagel has the fourth best time in the 100 and placed 12th last year. Also, Napoleon senior Brittany Boysel will compete in the 500 freestyle, where she has the 23rd best time, coming in.
Bryan senior Meggie Voigt will also compete in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Voigt has the fifth best time in both events. She placed eighth in the 50 last year and 15th in the 100.
For Ottawa-Glandorf, senior Sydney Porinchok has the 14th best time going into the state tourney in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Junior Maddie White will compete in the 100 backstroke and has the 19th best time there.
In the relays, Bryan and Wauseon will compete in the 200 freestyle relay. Bryan, 10th last year, again has the 10th best time coming in and Wauseon, 15th last year, has the 15th best time this season.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Wauseon, with the eighth best time coming in, has a good chance of making it to the finals. Bryan, 13th last season, has the 15th best time and Napoleon, the 21st best time. Napoleon placed fifth last season, but graduated three seniors off that team.
On the boys side, Napoleon sophomore Kyle Hudson looks to make the finals in both the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. He has the state’s fourth best time in the 200 freestyle and sixth best in the backstroke. He placed seventh in the 100 backstroke last season. Also, Napoleon senior Levi Spring has the 20th best time in the 500 freestyle.
Bryan sophomore Kellen Rigg has the seventh best state time in the 200 freestyle and the fifth best in the 500 freestyle. He placed 13th in the 200 last season and 12th in the 500.
Wauseon sophomore Andrew Scherer has the 16th best time in the 500. Also, senior Branden Arredondo has the ninth best time in the 100 freestyle and 11th best in the 50 freestyle.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Bryan has the 15th best time and Wauseon, 20th. Three local teams will compete in the 400 freestyle relay. Bryan possesses the 11th best time, Wauseon, 10th last year, is 13th this season and Napoleon has the 15th best time.
