CANTON — The area had a decent day as opening round of swimming at the Division II Ohio State swimming championships were held at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton on Thursday.
Area girls ended with a pretty solid day to start the state championships. Napoleon’s Kaylee Nagel and Bryan’s Meggie Voigt qualified for the finals in both 50 and 100 freestyle.
Wauseon’s Brooke Schuette also had a good day, making the finals of the 200 freestyle and the consolation finals of the 500 freestyle.
Bryan and Wauseon also had relay teams advance to the finals. Bryan’s 200 freestyle made the championship finals, while Wauseon’s advanced to the consolation finals.
Wauseon advanced to the finals of the 400 freestyle relay, with Bryan in the consolation finals.
Ottawa-Glandorf has Syd Porinchok in the 100 butterfly consolation finals and the 200 medley relay team also made the consolation finals.
In boys action, Napoleon’s Kyle Hudson qualified for the state finals in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle. Bryan’s Kellen Rigg also advanced to Friday’s final in the 200 freestyle.
Rigg will also have the opportunity to improve upon his time in the 500 freestyle, where he qualifies for the consolation finals.
Wauseon’s Branden Arredondo qualified for Friday’s finals in two events. He advanced to the championship finals of the 100 freestyle and the consolation finals of the 50 freestyle. Andrew Scherer made the consolation finals in the 500 freestyle.
Bryan and Wauseon also had 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams advance to the consolation finals.
The boys and girls Division II state finals will be held Friday at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.