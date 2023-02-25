CANTON — The Division II state boys and girls swimming meets have wrapped up from C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton where several area competitors saw top 16 finishes and Archbold junior Elizabeth Theobold seeing podium finish.
Theobold was able to get on the podium with a seventh-place finish in the girls 100 butterfly. She was seventh in the prelims, swimming with a time of 58.26 and then in the state final, she swam a 58.6 to take the seventh spot. Theobold also swam in the 100 breastroke, finishing just outside of a consolation finals berth at 17th in the prelims (1:07.65).
The girls 50 freestyle saw Napoleon sophomore Hannah Nagel and Bryan freshman Nora Kunsman with 10th (24.09) and 11th-place (24.15) finishes respectively. Nagel also reached the 100 freestyle consolation finals, finishing 12th (53.45).
For the boys just two of 11 competitors reached consolation finals in their respective events. The Napoleon 200 freestyle relay team of Nick Flowers, Brett Bostelman, Alex Gyde and Masen Switzer finished 11th (1:30.7). Ottawa-Glandorf's Grady Steffan finished 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.03).
The only Defiance competitor at the meet in Logan Hartman, took 29th in the 100 butterfly (55.2).
Area Finishers
Girls
50 freestyle - 10. Nagel (Napoleon), 24.09; 11. Kunsman (Bryan), 24.15. 100 freestyle - 12. Nagel (N), 53.45. 500 freestyle - 25. Reese Ankney (W), 5:23.75. 100 breaststroke - 15. Marissa Becket (Ottawa-Glandorf), 1:08.29; 17. Theobold (Archbold), 1:07.65. 100 butterfly - 7. Theobold (A), 58.60. 200 IM - Beckett (O-G), 2:13.79. 400 freestyle relay - 22. Wauseon, 3:49.45; 23. Napoleon, 3:52.47. 200 medley relay - Ottawa-Glandorf, 1:55.00.
Boys
50 freestyle - 26. Switzer (N), 22.65. 100 freestyle - 30. Ankney (W), 50.44. 500 freestyle - 23. Gyde (N), 4:59.46. 100 breaststroke - 11. Steffan (O-G), 1:00.03; 30. Bostelman (N), 1:02.2. 100 butterfly - 21. Bostelman (N), 53.86; 29. Hartman (Defiance), 55.2. 200 freestyle relay - 11. Napoleon, 1:30.7; 22. Wauseon, 1:32.36. 400 freestyle relay - 18. Napoleon, 3:22.35; 22. Wauseon, 3:24.62.
