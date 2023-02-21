CANTON — The 2022-23 Ohio High School Athletic Association state swimming and diving tournament is here, with the Division I and II meets starting this week.
The Crescent-News coverage area will see plenty of swimmers and divers down at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton competing throughout Division II in their selective events from Tuesday, Feb. 21 all the way up until Friday, Feb 24.
Diving
The divers will get to kick off the festivities this week with the Division II boys completing their state diving tournaments on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m.
Bryan, Wauseon and Napoleon will all be sending first-time representatives to the state meet. Bryan junior Kaedyn Ward will be entering the 24-diver field as the four seed after a runner-up district finish that saw him notch a final score of 401.90.
Ward will face stiff competition at the top though as Huron senior and defending state-champion Maximus Wasiniak comes in as the two seed with a score of 437.95 behind only Hunting Valley University senior Cameron Bizjak’s 450.1 district score. Bizjak placed fourth in the state last season.
As for the other two area competitors, Wauseon junior Austyn Schweinhagen will be making his state debut as the 12th seed (310.2). Napoleon sophomore Ashton Delaney makes state for the first time as the 22nd seed (252.4).
The girls side is even more crowded with area competitors and some familiar faces to this competition as seniors Mara Cashman from Napoleon and Lily Lacey from Defiance both come in as three-time state qualifiers.
Cashman won the district for the first time in her career with a score of 436.75 last week, placing her as the second seed only behind Samantha Holtz of Chagrin Falls, who had a district score of 493.2. Cashman finished one spot ahead of Holtz (4th, 449.3) last season in third (454.55).
Lacey comes in as the 10th seed this season with a district score of 351.25 after a seventh-place finish (393.55) a season ago.
Napoleon junior Tauren Davis will make her second trip to state as the 21st seed and a 313.15 district score. She finished 21st last season. Two freshmen from Henry County will make the state meet in their first varsity seasons as Ella Borstelman of Napoleon comes in as the 13th seed (345.00) while Liberty Center’s Joy Brown (318.85) is the 18th seed. Napoleon sophomore Jorja Swihart (312.9) and Ottawa-Glandorf sophomore Alysha Diemer (305.00) will also make their first appearances.
The Division II girls tournament will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Swimming
The Division II girls and boys swimming prelims will start on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. while the finals will take place on Friday, also at 5 p.m.
Defiance sees just one qualifier in senior Logan Hartman, who just got in as the 31st seed in the boys 100 butterfly (54.66).
The most decorated swimmer from the area at the event, however, will be Archbold junior Elizabeth Theobold, who qualifies as an individual for the third-straight season. Theobold swims with the Napoleon team, despite attending Archbold.
She’ll compete in the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke for the third-straight season, garnering a seventh seed in the butterfly (57.98) and a 16th seed in the breaststroke (1:07.44). Theobold finished 16th in the butterfly as a sophomore, five places below her 11th place finish as a freshman but Denise Brown, the Napoleon head swimming coach, notes that her disqualification in the preliminaries of the breaststroke, may have led to that 16th place finish in the butterfly last season.
“She swam extremely well in the breaststroke, but they disqualified her after the prelims, and of course, that played on her and she just did not have a good final,” Brown said. “Her goal is to get on that podium, especially in the breaststroke, but she will take either event. She’s worked very, very hard.”
Napoleon has the most swimmers from the area in the competition with four individuals and three relay teams competing at state.
On the boys side, the Wildcats will see all seniors in Masen Switzer, Brett Bostelman and Alex Gyde all qualify for their first state meets as individuals this year. Bostelman and Switzer each swam as a part of the 200 medley relay as sophomores and juniors at the state meet.
“That was their goal was to not only get there in the relays but to swim in individual events as well,” Brown said. “Alex (Gyde) has never been to the state meet so it has been a fun journey this year.”
Switzer comes in as the 21st seed in the 50 freestyle (22.28), Bostelman is a 23rd seed in the 100 butterfly (53.5) and Gyde is the 23rd seed in the 500 freestyle (4:57.42).
Bostelman, Switzer and Gyde will also be a part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams which qualified for state again after Bostelman and Switzer were a part of a podium finish in eighth last season in the 400 and a 10th-place finish in the 200. Sophomore Nick Flowers will make up the last spot for the boys.
For the Wildcat girls, sophomore Hannah Nagel makes her return in the 50 freestyle after placing eighth in the state a season ago (24.25). Her district time this season of 24.25 places her as the 16th seed, just below Bryan freshman Nora Kunsman, who makes her state debut in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.25.
“Get on back on the podium,” Brown said of what Nagel’s goal is this season. “And she’s thrilled that she has some teammates to go with her this year.”
Those teammates will be a part of the 400 relay team as seniors Addyson Speiser and Ruby Morman as well as freshman Mackenzie Spring and Nagel nabbed the last state spot at 24th (3:52.19). Wauseon also qualified in the 400 relay as the 22nd seed (3:48.79).
Alongside that relay team, Wauseon will have two boys’ relay teams swimming at the meet as the Indian 200 and 400 boys’ freestyle relay teams return after qualifying for state a season ago.
Junior Xander Ankney as well as seniors Isaiah Bourn and Beau Reeder were a part of both of those teams. The 200 relay team finished 19th last year and come in as the 21st seed (1:31.86) this season. The 400 squads finished 18th a season ago and are the 18th seed this season (3:22.19).
As for individuals, Wauseon will see a pair of Ankneys swimming. Reese Ankney finished 24th a season ago as a freshman in the girls 500 freestyle (5:29.67). Her district time this year (5:20.43) is nine seconds better than her state time a season ago, but she still comes in as just the 23rd seed. Senior Xander Ankney qualifies in the 100 freestyle for the second-straight season and comes in as the 30th seed (49.56).
Last but not least, Ottawa-Glandorf will send Grady Steffan to state as the 22nd seed in the boys 100 breaststroke (1:00.66). Marissa Becket will make her fourth-straight appearance at the state meet, going for the third time in the girls 200 individual medley as the 17th seed (2:12.44). And also going for the fourth-straight season as a part of the 200 medley relay team.
