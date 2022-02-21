CANTON — Thirty-six athletes are getting set to compete at the Division II OHSAA state swimming and diving championships, which start on Wednesday and will run through Friday with plenty of competitors having legitimate shots at taking home a state championship.
Swimming
Napoleon senior Kyle Hudson is coming off two state runner up finishes last year in both the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle. This season will mark his fourth-straight time qualifying for both events.
He lost the 200 freestyle by just seven one hundredths of a second to Dover’s Lucas Lane. The 100 he lost to Columbus St. Francis Desales’s Brady McInerney, Lane finished third in the 100.
Lane and McInerney will be back this season to defend their titles. Lane swam a 1:40.07 at districts this year to earn the top seed in the 200 compared to Hudson’s 1:40.12.
Hudson did earn the top seed however in the 100 freestyle with a district time of 45.77 compared to McInerney’s 45.98.
Hudson will also be competing as a part of the Napoleon 200 medley relay team with Brett Bostelman, Masen Switzer and Khalil Tran as well as the 400 freestyle relay with Mitchell Griffith replacing Switzer in the foursome for that event.
Griffith will also be competing in the 500 freestyle. It’s the first time that Griffith will be competing at state in an individual event.
Bryan will also have a four-time state qualifier at the event as Kellen Rigg will compete in the 200 freestyle for a fourth-straight year. Rigg will also be competing in the 500 freestyle for the third-straight year.
Rigg will be right in the mix for a state championship in the 200 as he is seeded third with a district time of 1:41.35. In the 500 he’ll be seeded fourth with a district winning time of 4:42.86.
He’ll also compete in the 200 medley relay team alongside Collin Barrow-Whetro, Ara Alyanakian and Jackson Miller with the same four also competing in the 200 freestyle relay.
Miller also qualified for the 50 freestyle as well. It is the first individual state qualification for the senior.
“These boys deserve it, they have talent, and then they back it up with hard work and they have good attitudes coming into practice,” Bryan head coach Mackenzie Luce said.
“Everyone was so excited for Jackson because qualifying as an individual has definitely been a goal on his to-do list,” Luce added.
Wauseon also has a long list of swimmers for both the boys and girls.
Reese Ankney qualified for the girls 500 freestyle in her freshman season while the girls 200 freestyle relay team of Aariyah Hallett, Magdalena Duden, Grace Rhoades and Sarayna Russell also qualified.
On the boys side, senior Andrew Scherer qualified for the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle as well as the 200 and 400 freestyle relay alongside Maddux Chamberlain, Caden Case and Xander Ankney. Ankney also qualified individually for the 200 freestyle.
Archbold only saw one qualifier but Elizabeth Theobold will look to compete at the top in both the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke. It is her second year qualifying for state.
She is seed No. 8 in the breaststroke with a time of 1:06.16, she’s the No. 16 seed in the butterfly.
Finally, Ottawa-Glandorf will send four relay teams on the girls side in the 200 medley and the 200 and 400 freestyle. Marissa Beckett will go as an individual in the 200 individual medley.
Diving
In diving, Tinora’s Lauren Melia headlines a group of seven area girls that will be competing in the field of 24 divers on Wednesday.
Melia is the only Rams athlete that is competing at the event and her qualification this year marks her fourth-straight trip to the state meet.
Last year she finished fourth with a score of 409.6. Her district record score of 490.55 seeded her third in this year's meet behind last year’s winner Grace Courtney and third place finisher Samantha Holtz. Courtney won last year’s meet with a score of 485.9.
But because of the nature of diving, Napoleon Diving Club co-head coach Mike Retcher isn’t looking too much into the district scores because Melia and those that finished above her didn’t have the same judge.
But the expectation this year for her is clear.
“She wants to be state champion,” Retcher said. “There is a really great diver that she competes with in the offseason and she has her score circled in red. She knows that if she hits her dives like she knows she can she is capable of winning a state championship."
Napoleon Diving Club will also send five other divers to Canton on Wednesday. It’s the most they have ever sent to the meet with Mara Cashman, Emma Dirr and Tauren Davis all qualifying from Napoleon and Lilly Lacey and Elli Fleishcman qualifying from Defiance.
Wednesday will be a benchmark moment for Napoleon Diving Club, which was founded in 2009 by Retcher alongside Krstin Shepherd.
“Twelve years ago at our first state meet we had just one diver and we were on the pool deck with just such great coaches who we idolized in the coaching community. And now all of a sudden we have coaches that look to us in the same role so it has just been humbling to grow such a program here that will get represented so well,” Retcher said.
Cashman placed ninth last year as a freshman and is looking for a top six podium spot in her sophomore season. She was seeded sixth coming second in her district with a 432.65. Lilly Lacey was just behind her in seeding with a score of 430.15. and will also be competing for a podium spot.
Wauseon freshman Alyssa DiSanti also qualified for state diving as well and is seeded No. 20 in the field.
