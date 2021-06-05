AKRON — Matched up with a powerful offense and a perennial powerhouse in No. 2 Wheelersburg in its first ever state softball appearance on Saturday morning, Fairview faced as much adversity as they had all season at Firestone Stadium in Akron.
Wheelersburg racked up four runs in its first two innings at the plate, Fairview committed five errors and the Pirates scored the most runs the Apaches had allowed all season.
After it all, however, the Apaches are still standing.
A second-inning grand slam by Anna Ankney, a gritty outing from sophomore pitcher Paige Ricica and 11 hits from the bottom four hitters in the order all added up to a 10-8 Division III state semifinal win for the Apaches.
Now winners of 27 straight, Fairview can make it 28 with a win in Sunday’s Division III state final against Canfield South Range (30-3) to make an already-historic season eternal.
“Every play from every one of our girls was huge,” said Fairview coach Staci Renollet of the win on a sweltering Saturday. “We’ve been in Akron two and a half days now and other teams I think focus-wise and mental-wise that would’ve been a big thing with our first trip to state and none of that seemed to faze these girls. They do what they need to do, we play our game.
“We haven’t had many games with that type of intensity of every single pitch and every single inning and being up and down … I didn’t sense any change in our body language or our demeanor or our confidence and I think that was huge.”
The game got off to an auspicious start in Fairview’s state debut, as a pair of first-frame errors from senior shortstop Anna Ankney led to a pair of runs on an overthrow to first base to give the Pirates (26-2) an early lead.
Ankney got the Apaches right back in it in her leadoff spot with a single to left in the bottom of the first before a flyout to centerfield was bobbled and caught, allowing Ankney to score.
In the second frame, Wheelersburg continued its hitting prowess with a Brynley Preston double and a booming two-run home run to left from senior Boo Sturgill.
Again, the Apaches had the answer with singles from Allison Rhodes, Alyssa Merritt and Clair Shininger to load the bases for Ankney with one away.
As she did in the regional finals against Cardington-Lincoln, the all-Ohio shortstop came up clutch again with a towering grand slam to left to turn a 4-1 deficit to a 5-4 Fairview lead.
“I knew I had to decide to step up when I got to the plate and I wanted to be a leader for oru team,” said Ankney of the base-clearing bomb. “I just went up there, (Howard) threw me my pitch and I hit it.”
Merritt was the hero in the third for Fairview as the junior outfielder laced a two-run single up the middle to boost the lead to 7-4, part of a massive day for the eight-hole hitter.
Merritt finished with four hits on the day with three RBIs and a pair of runs, highlighting an 11-for-16 showing by Allison Rhodes, Paige Ricica, Merritt and Shininger.
“That’s the strength of our team, all nine girls can get an inning started,” lauded Renollet of the big-stage batting show. “That gives us confidence but also that threat that … we’re capable.”
Wheelersburg, which had three straight state trips from 2015-17 that included the 2016 state title, wasn’t about to let its season end quietly, however. The Pirates got a leadoff double from freshman pitcher AndiJo Howard, then used an error and bunt to score a run, a Sturgill RBI groundout to move within one and a Haley Myers RBI single to tie things up.
“We’ve matured, almost on a daily rate, but our seniors started it and they didn’t come into the season expecting anything less than us being here today,” said Wheelersburg coach Teresa Ruby, who has overseen the Pirates program for eight seasons with Friday’s semifinal setback marking just the 13th loss in 182 games. “The second half of their lineup out-produced the second half of our lineup and it was a difference maker.”
With the third time through the order up for Fairview, the Apaches had a chance to see a late-game slowdown. Not according to Merritt, however, as the junior led off the frame with a single and was promptly driven in by Shininger with a triple to the fence in right. Ankney drove in Shininger with a groundout to second for a 9-7 lead and the Apaches tacked on one more insurance run in the sixth for good measure by - who else - Merritt on an RBI double.
Though freshman Sydney Skiver took a Paige Ricica pitch over the fence in the seventh, Wheelersburg got no closer and the hard-hitting Pirates’ lineup finished with six hits thanks to an efficient outing by the sophomore Ricica in the circle.
“I try to mix up my pitches a lot, I mean … we try to mix it around a lot and whatever is working, we usually just stick it out,” said Paige Ricica of earning the gritty win, including allowing just three Wheelersburg hits over the final four innings.
Added senior sister Olivia, who calls pitches behind the plate for her younger sibling: “The leadoff hitter had a home run in the second inning and we just went in the circle and talked it out, cooled down a little bit and we calmed ourselves down.”
With just one more win separating the Apaches from the school’s first team state championship since the 1989 girls basketball team won it all, Fairview is getting used to their new surroundings after their scheduled Friday semifinal was pushed back due to a washed-out Thursday slate.
“Clearly they can handle pressure,” said Renollet with a smile. “I mean, the last three teams we played have all been ranked in the top 10 in the state. To get to this point, we couldn’t be happier and more proud and we get to stay in Akron for like 36 more hours and it’s a nice town to be in.”
Wheelersburg 220 300 1 - 8 6 1
Fairview 142 021 x - 10 15 5
Records: Fairview 27-1, Wheelersburg 26-2.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 8 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: AndiJo Howard (6 innings, 10 runs, 15 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Wheelersburg) - Boo Sturgill home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Sydney Skiver home run; AndiJo Howard double; Brynley Preston double. (Fairview) - Alyssa Merritt 3 singles, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Allison Rhodes 2 singles, double, 3 runs; anna Ankney single, home run, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Clair Shininger single, triple, 2 runs; Paige Ricica single, double;
