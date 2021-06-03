For a program like Fairview softball that has seen six district titles in the last eight years and 13 Green Meadows Conference titles in head coach Staci Renollet’s 21 years at the helm, it can be hard to reach new heights.
But the 26-1 Apaches (No. 7 Division III OHSFSCA) did just that with a regional championship rout of powerhouse Cardington-Lincoln and with it comes the first softball state tournament berth in school history when Fairview makes the trip to Akron’s Firestone Stadium on Friday.
Fairview will take on fellow state-ranked one-loss foe Wheelersburg (26-1, No. 3 D-III) in a 12:30 p.m. Division III state semifinal as the program looks to make its state mark.
The Apaches’ trip to state makes them the third consecutive GMC school to do so (Antwerp D-IV state champions in 2019, Tinora D-IV state semifinalists in 2018), but of the four state semifinalists, Fairview is the only first-time qualifier.
We had our state qualifier meeting and a lot of teams there are making return trips,” said Renollet. “But with us playing Cardington in the regional final, it was the same story with them being this dynasty of making it to state, so at this point, we know that our girls know these teams are going to all be strong.
“It comes down to us focusing on continuing to play the way we play with team ball and confidence.”
The task will be tough for Fairview with a Wheelersburg squad that has made four state trips, all since 2015. The Pirates haven’t lost since an April 17 tilt against Boyle County (Ky.) and are six-time defending Southern Ohio Conference Division II champions, including a 15-0 league finish this season.
Wheelersburg, located in Scioto County in the southernmost point of the state, does have back-to-back state final appearances to its credit with a championship in 2016 and a runner-up finish in 2017.
The two teams share plenty of similarities with a powerful offense (Wheelersburg 61-11 postseason winning margin, Fairview 47-5), a young but talented pitcher (Fairview sophomore Paige Ricica, Wheelersburg freshman AndiJo Howard) and a balanced lineup.
“We’re going to approach it a lot like Cardington-Lincoln,” said Renollet of matching up with the Pirates. “They’ve both been going back and forth on top of the state rankings, they can hit the heck out of the ball, they’ve got a standout freshman pitcher, etc. It’s about continuing to do what we do and for sure being ready to face the challenges they provide.”
Fans of softball in the state may recognize the name Wheelersburg from the town’s 2018 Little League Softball World Series championship from 2018. Seven members of that team are currently freshmen or sophomores on the roster for the Pirates, including Howard — the ace of the pitching staff — and key starters like freshman shortstop Haley Myers and designated player Sydney Skiver (Fr.)
Sophomore Macee Eaton will be a notable starter in the Pirate lineup after slamming a pair of home runs in a regional semifinal win over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and hitting three homers in a May 3 win over Waverly. Eaton has been especially tough to take on in the postseason with 13 hits in 19 at-bats, three home runs and 14 RBIs.
A trio of NCAA Division II commits dots the lineup for Wheelersburg with Ashland commit Laney Eller (infield), Boo Sturgill (second base, Carson-Newman) and Rylie Hughes (third base, University of Charleston W.V.).
Howard has also proven to be a double threat, as evidenced by the Pirates’ 9-1 regional championship win over Ironton that saw the freshman hit two doubles while striking out eight in the circle. In the Pirates’ five tournament games, Howard is 13-for-16 at the dish with four homers and 11 RBIs.
Fairview provides plenty of firepower on its end, however, boasting a team batting average of .451 with 146 extra-base hits on the season.
Shortstop Anna Ankney provides the pop in the leadoff spot with a .660 average, 14 doubles, 15 homers, 57 RBIs and 14 steals and enters the state tournament with a hot bat after clubbing two home runs and driving in seven runs in the regional final.
The first five spots in the Fairview batting order feature seniors and six of the nine spots are senior-filled.
The battery of sisters Paige and Olivia Ricica has also proven to be plenty potent. Paige, a sophomore, has racked up an outstanding 19-1 record with a 1.47 ERA and 129 strikeouts while older sister Olivia, a senior, calls the game behind the plate.
Both Paige (.557, 12 doubles, two home runs, 26 RBIs) and Olivia (.461, 13 doubles, five triples, three home runs, 35 RBIs) provide a powerful punch at the plate. The lowest average of the starting lineup is a plenty-strong .356 from senior center fielder Cassie Mavis, who has 32 hits and 11 steals to her credit this season.
“Obviously this is our first time getting to that level and it’s because of that balance,” explained Renollet. “Paige and Olivia completely dominate from that battery position but they have confidence in our defense swarming and attacking. Anna and Olivia hit well (against Cardington-Lincoln) but against Otsego (9-1 regional semifinal win), Kiersten (Cline) was 4-for-4 and Allison Rhodes and Alyssa Merritt both homered.
“We’ve got decent team speed through the lineup and different girls can get things started and I think that’s what puts pressure on opponents.”
Though the Apaches’ upbeat personalities and passion for the game is apparent in their dugout, the team’s approach to the 2021 season has been as business-like as ever.
“Focusing on softball, these girls and what they’ve accomplished, the spring season was the only one that got canceled and for them to come back and have this kind of season (is amazing),” said Renollet. “I’ve been telling these girls I feel like they’re made for this. The bigger the competition, the stronger they seem to be. We’ve won six district championships in the last eight years, which is a great accomplishment. For this group to not be satisfied with those things, though, it shows me these girls are ready to go play two more games.”
The winner of the Fairview-Wheelersburg semifinal will take on either Johnstown-Monroe (19-11) or Canfield South Range (29-3, No. 5 D-III) in the Division III state championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Akron.
Ironically, the trio of Johnstown, Wheelersburg and South Range all qualified for the 2016 state tournament. That trip marks the only other state appearance for both Johnstown and South Range.
Wheelersburg beat Johnstown-Monroe that year in the semifinals while South Range beat Milan Edison before the Pirates won their lone state title with an 8-3 win over South Range in the finals.
