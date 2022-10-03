Ayersville football is making some noise in this week’s edition of the state football poll as they received 23 points in Division VII, putting them at 14th in the state.
The Pilots (6-1, 4-0 GMC) defeated their rivals Tinora for the first time since 2016 in a convincing 22-6 win and now they’ll look forward to their showdown this Friday with undefeated Antwerp (7-0, 4-0 GMC).
The Archers move up a rank to fourth this week and once again garners a first place vote in Division VII. The winner of the showdown this week will have a stranglehold on the top of the GMC standings. Antwerp football has never won a GMC title in program history.
In Division V Liberty Center (7-0, 4-0 NWOAL), who holds a stranglehold in their own league standings, stayed put at fourth.
In volleyball, Ottawa-Glandorf (10-8, 5-2 WBL) drops to 14th in Division III after having lost four of their last five matches since last Monday. In Division IV, Miller City (15-2, 1-2 PCL) fell out of the rankings after a loss to Kalida last Tuesday.
Ohio High School Football Poll
DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati Moeller (17) 7-0 198
2. W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 7-0 172
3. Lakewood St. Edward 6-1 164
4. Centerville (1) 6-1 99
5. Springfield 5-1 79
6. Cleveland Heights (1) 7-0 74
7. Cincinnati Princeton 6-1 71
8. Dublin Jerome 6-1 65
9. Medina 6-1 62
10. Gahanna Lincoln 6-1 52
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Elder 45. Fairfield 20. Springboro 17.
DIVISION II
1. Akron Hoban (13) 7-0 195
2. Cin. Winton Woods (6) 7-0 167
3. Massillon Washington 6-1 131
4. Xenia (1) 7-0 107
5. Medina Highland 7-0 93
6. Avon 6-1 78
7. Hudson 7-0 77
8. Kings Mills Kings 6-1 75
9. Toledo Cent. Cath. (1) 6-1 60
10. Uniontown Lake 6-1 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville South 32. Painesville Riverside 31. Trenton Edgewood 19. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 16. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14.
DIVISION III
1. Hamilton Badin (15) 7-0 197
2. Chardon (4) 5-1 170
3. Canfield 5-1 119
4. Tipp City Tippecanoe 6-1 101
5. Mount Orab Western Brown 6-1 77
6. Youngstown Ursuline 5-2 71
7. Youngstown Chaney 6-1 67
8. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 6-1 64
9. Bellbrook (1) 6-1 60
10. Tiffin Columbian 6-1 53
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 33. Aurora 17. Chillicothe 16. Bellefontaine 15. Medina Buckeye 15. Columbus Bishop Watterson 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Cleveland Glenville (15) 7-0 199
2. Cincinnati Wyoming (5) 7-0 180
3. Millersburg W. Holmes (1) 7-0 157
4. Steubenville 7-0 112
5. Sandusky Perkins 6-1 92
6. Van Wert 6-1 84
7. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 7-0 77
8. Beloit West Branch 6-1 66
9. Columbus East 6-0 38
10. Chillicothe Unioto 6-1 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middletown Bishop Fenwick 22. Elyria Catholic 21. Girard 15. Springfield Shawnee 14.
DIVISION V
1. Coldwater (9) 7-0 180
2. Ironton (6) 7-0 165
3. Canfield S. Range (4) 7-0 143
4. Liberty Center 7-0 135
5. Harvest Prep (1) 7-0 123
6. Sugarcreek Garaway 7-0 81
7. Milton-Union 6-0 64
8. Chillicothe Zane Trace 7-0 52
9. Eastwood 7-0 38
10. Springfield Northeastern 7-0 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 29. Perry 23. Elmwood 23. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 18. Cin. Madeira 18.
DIVISION VI
1. Marion Local (18) 7-0 198
2. Kirtland (2) 7-0 170
3. Carey 7-0 151
4. Mogadore 6-0 116
5. Ashland Crestview 7-0 107
6. Beverly Fort Frye 6-1 80
7. Versailles 5-2 77
8. Colum. Station Columbia 7-0 62
9. Cuyahoga Heights 6-0 56
10. New Madison Tri-Village 6-1 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12.
DIVISION VII
1. Warren JFK (8) 6-1 166
2. Newark Catholic 4-1 123
3. New Bremen (6) 6-1 112
4. Antwerp (1) 7-0 106
5. McComb 6-1 85
6. Lowellville (1) 7-0 84
7. Ansonia (2) 6-1 75
8. Waynesfield-Goshen 7-0 74
9. Caldwell (1) 7-0 43
10. Springfield CC (1) 6-1 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Salineville Southern 36. Danville 29. Ft. Loramie 28. Defiance Ayersville 23. Mechanicsburg 18. Arlington 16.
