The first volleyball state coaches poll as well as the second AP state football poll was released on Monday with several area schools making the cut.
Archbold was the only area school to appear in both polls with volleyball tying for 20th in Division III and football coming in at ninth in Division V, one spot lower than their ranking last week.
Liberty Center football (4-0) did not move from their spot in fifth in Division V a week ago. The Tigers and the Blue Streaks will face off in a highly anticipated NWOAL showdown later this week. Liberty Center currently sits in first place in the Division V, Region 18 rankings.
In Division VII football two Green Meadows Conference schools in Antwerp (4-0) and Edgerton (4-0) were tied for 11th. Edgerton is number one in the current Division VII, Region 26 rankings with Antwerp right behind them in second.
Elsewhere in the football polls, Toledo Central Catholic (3-1) is ranked seventh in Division II, Tiffin Columbian (3-1) is ranked 10th in Division III, Coldwater is ranked first and Elmwood is ranked sixth in Division V. Six of the top ten ranked teams in Division V hail from Region 18.
Carey is ranked third and Colonel Crawford is ranked ninth in Division VI. Arlington is ranked in sixth in Division VII.
There were three other schools ranked for volleyball as well with Swanton in coming in at 18th and Ottawa-Glandorf coming in at fifth in Division III. Miller City is 12th in Division IV.
Other schools for volleyball include Sylvania Northview at eighth and Wapakoneta at 18th in Division I, Liberty-Benton at 12th in Division II and Leipsic at fifth in Division IV.
Ohio High School Football Poll
DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Ed. (14) 4-0 186
2. Cincinnati Moeller (4) 4-0 165
3. Centerville (1) 4-0 115
4. W. Chester Lakota W. 4-0 112
5. Cleveland St. Ignatius 3-0 93
6. Springfield (1) 3-0 73
7. Cincinnati Elder 3-1 67
8. Cincinnati Princeton 4-0 60
(tie) New Albany 4-0 60
10. Fairfield 4-0 50
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Jerome 38. Clayton Northmont 36. Cleveland Heights 15.
DIVISION II
1. Cin. Winton Woods (10) 4-0 152
2. Akron Hoban (5) 4-0 133
3. Medina Highland (1) 4-0 124
4. Xenia (1) 4-0 91
5. Kings Mills Kings 4-0 80
6. Uniontown Lake 4-0 66
7. Tol. Central Catholic (1) 3-1 58
8. Macedonia Nordonia (1) 4-0 55
9. Austintown-Fitch 4-0 53
10. Massillon Washington 3-1 51
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sunbury Big Walnut 44. Fremont Ross 43. North Ridgeville (1) 28. Hudson 27. Dover 27. Avon 23. Painesville Riverside 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 18.
DIVISION III
1. Hamilton Badin (12) 4-0 171
2. Canfield (2) 4-0 152
3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 4-0 124
4. Chardon (3) 3-1 112
5. Granville (1) 4-0 103
6. Gilmour Academy 4-0 56
7. Youngstown Chaney 4-0 39
8. Bellbrook 3-1 37
9. Tallmadge 3-1 30
10. Tiffin Columbian 3-1 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Richmond 24. Wapakoneta 21. Mount Orab Western Brown 21. Youngstown Ursuline 17. Aurora 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13. Columbus South 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Cleveland Glenville (12) 4-0 180
2. Cincinnati Wyoming (6) 4-0 158
3. Millersburg West Holmes 4-0 121
4. Steubenville (1) 4-0 111
5. New Lexington 4-0 93
6. Girard 4-0 86
7. Beloit West Branch 3-1 46
8. Chillicothe Unioto 4-0 38
9. Dayton Northridge 4-0 31
10. Columbus East 3-0 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Van Wert 28. Sandusky Perkins 25. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 23. Bellevue 14. Elyria Catholic 12. Reading 12.
DIVISION V
1. Coldwater (10) 4-0 165
2. Ironton (5) 4-0 147
3. Harvest Prep (1) 4-0 115
4. Canfield S. Range 4-0 86
5. Liberty Center 4-0 69
6. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 4-0 64
7. Milton-Union (1) 4-0 62
8. Bloomdale Elmwood 4-0 34
9. Archbold 4-0 32
10. Huron 4-0 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 25. Cincinnati Madeira 20. Perry 18. Richwood North Union 14. Wheelersburg 13.
DIVISION VI
1. Marion Local (10) 4-0 171
2. Kirtland (7) 4-0 165
3. Carey (1) 4-0 125
4. Beverly Fort Frye 4-0 112
5. Ashland Crestview 4-0 70
6. Mogadore 4-0 66
7. Versailles 3-1 60
8. Dawson-Bryant 4-0 49
9. Rootstown 4-0 42
10. Colonel Crawford 4-0 31
10. Cuyahoga Heights 4-0 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 19. Columbia Station Columbia 12.
DIVISION VII
1. Warren JFK (9) 4-0 164
2. Mechanicsburg (5) 4-0 157
3. New Bremen (2) 4-0 120
4. Newark Catholic (2) 2-0 102
5. Toronto 4-0 80
6. Arlington 4-0 71
7. Hannibal River 4-0 46
8. Ansonia 4-0 39
9. Springfield Catholic Central 4-0 31
10. Salineville Southern 4-0 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Edgerton 19. Antwerp 19. Reedsville Eastern 17. Franklin Furnace Green 15. Caldwell 15. Convoy Crestview 13. Lowellville 13.
