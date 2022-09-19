This week’s edition of state polls for both football and volleyball have been released and see a few area teams recognized for their stellar recent play in both.
In football the biggest mover in the area is Antwerp who moves from tied for 11th to fourth in the Division VII rankings.
The Archers are off to their first 5-0 start since 2001 with a huge 20-14 GMC win over Tinora last week that puts them in the driver’s seat for their first GMC championship in school history.
In Division V, Liberty Center (5-0) moves up one spot to the fourth position after their 16-0 blanking of previously ranked ninth Archbold (4-1)last week.
The win snapped a 23-game regular season winning streak for the Blue Streaks though Liberty Center has now bested them twice in a row going back to their playoff win over them last season. The Tigers also garnered two first place votes in the poll.
As for volleyball, Fairview (10-2) has made their way into the Division III rankings after not being ranked in the first set of rankings a week ago. They are tied for 20th alongside Swanton (12-1), who they just downed in three sets last week, and Chippewa (10-2). Also ranked 11th in Division III is Ottawa-Glandorf (7-4).
In Division IV, Miller City (12-0) maintains their spot inside the top 20 with a ranking of 14th.
Ohio High School Football Poll
DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati Moeller (18) 5-0 202
2. Centerville (2) 5-0 154
3. Lakota West (1) 5-0 147
4. Lakewood St. Edward 4-1 132
5. Springfield 4-0 105
6. Dublin Jerome 5-0 89
7. Cincinnati Elder 4-1 86
8. Fairfield 5-0 75
9. Cleveland St. Ignatius 3-1 32
10. Cleveland Heights 5-0 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina 20. Cincinnati Princeton 18. Gahanna Lincoln 13. New Albany 13. Springboro 12. Grove City 12.
DIVISION II
1. Akron Hoban (11) 5-0 193
2. Cin. Winton Woods (8) 5-0 127
3. Massillon Washington 4-1 114
(tie) Medina Highland 5-0 114
5. Xenia (1) 5-0 88
6. Kings Mills Kings 5-0 85
7. Uniontown Lake 5-0 78
8. Tol. Central Catholic (1) 4-1 68
9. Austintown-Fitch 5-0 58
10. Macedonia Nordonia 5-0 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fremont Ross 35. Painesville Riverside 34. Avon 30. Hudson 28. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 24. Piqua 12.
DIVISION III
1. Hamilton Badin (13) 5-0 198
2. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 5-0 149
3. Chardon (4) 4-1 140
4. Youngstown Chaney (1) 5-0 119
5. Canfield (1) 4-1 86
6. Granville 5-0 75
7. Mount Orab Western Brown 4-1 51
8. Bellbrook (1) 4-1 49
9. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 5-0 41
10. Dresden Tri-Valley 4-1 40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Ursuline 34. Tallmadge 29. New Richmond 27. Wapakoneta 26. Tiffin Columbian 22.
DIVISION IV
1. Cleveland Glenville (15) 5-0 190
2. Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 5-0 168
3. Steubenville (1) 5-0 151
4. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 5-0 138
5. Girard 5-0 107
6. Van Wert 4-1 87
7. Beloit West Branch 4-1 65
8. Chillicothe Unioto 5-0 54
9. Sandusky Perkins 4-1 32
10. Columbus East 4-0 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Lexington 23. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 20. Springfield Shawnee 17. Elyria Catholic 15. Bellevue 13.
DIVISION V
1. Ironton (8) 5-0 173
2. Coldwater (7) 5-0 161
3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 5-0 116
4. Liberty Center (2) 5-0 101
5. Canfield S. Range (1) 5-0 94
6. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 5-0 87
7. Milton-Union 5-0 77
8. Bloomdale Elmwood 5-0 57
9. Chillicothe Zane Trace 5-0 44
10. Cincinnati Madeira 5-0 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Perry 32. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 26. Pemberville Eastwood 23. Navarre Fairless 21. Belmont Union Local 17. Germantown Valley View 17. Springfield Northeastern 15. Brookville 15. West Lafayette Ridgewood 13. Barnesville 12.
DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (15) 5-0 201
2. Kirtland (6) 5-0 182
3. Carey 5-0 134
4. Beverly Fort Frye 5-0 129
5. Versailles 4-1 95
6. Mogadore 5-0 90
7. Ashland Crestview 5-0 71
8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford 5-0 67
9. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 5-0 62
10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 5-0 49
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbia Station Columbia 24. New Madison Tri-Village 13.
DIVISION VII
1. Warren John F. Kennedy (18) 5-0 206
2. Springfield Catholic Central (2) 5-0 129
3. New Bremen 4-1 122
4. Antwerp 5-0 100
5. Newark Catholic (1) 2-1 93
6. Lowellville 5-0 84
7. Mechanicsburg 4-1 57
8. Arlington 5-0 52
9. Salineville Southern 5-0 50
10. McComb 4-1 42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Franklin Furnace Green 40. Waynesfield-Goshen 37. Danville 34. Ansonia 33. Caldwell 22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.