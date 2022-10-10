Antwerp is up to second in the Division VII state football AP poll while in the final edition of the state volleyball coaches poll, both Fairview and Hicksville made in appearance in the top 20.
The Archers (8-0, 5-0 GMC) are off to their best start in school history and are one win away from clinching a share their first Green Meadows Conference title in school history after a 35-24 win over Ayersville last week.
Liberty Center (8-0, 5-0 NWOAL) also hopped up one spot to third in Division V after a 43-6 throttling of Patrick Henry last week. They too are one game away from clinching a share of the NWOAL title.
Elsewhere, Van Wert (7-1) is fifth in Division IV and Tiffin Columbian (7-1) has moved from 10th to sixth in Division III. Coldwater (8-0) is still tops in Division V with Carey (8-0) staying steady at third in Division VI.
In the final state volleyball coaches poll of the season Fairview (18-2) saw their name pop back in the Division III rankings at 18th after two weeks of absence. Hicksville (17-2), jumped into the Division IV rankings for the first time all season, also at 18th. They’ll play on Tuesday with Fairview having a chance to clinch a share of their second GMC title in two seasons.
Hilltop (18-2) also climbed their way into the Division IV poll at 17th. Hicksville was picked as the top seed in the Defiance district tournament on Sunday with Hilltop getting the second seed.
Also in Division III, Ottawa-Glandorf (11-9) are ranked 14th despite having lost five of their last seven games.
Ohio High School Football Poll
DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati Moeller (16) 8-0 177
2. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 7-1 153
3. W. Chester Lakota W. (1) 8-0 151
4. Springfield (1) 6-1 104
5. Dublin Jerome 7-1 75
6. Cincinnati Elder 6-2 64
7. Cincinnati Princeton 7-2 60
(tie) Cleveland Heights 8-0 60
9. Gahanna Lincoln 7-1 53
10. Medina 7-1 48
Others receiving 12 or more points: Perrysburg 38. Centerville 37.
DIVISION II
1. Akron Hoban (12) 8-0 173
2. Cin. Winton Woods (5) 8-0 146
3. Massillon Washington 7-1 136
4. Xenia (1) 8-0 92
5. Avon 7-1 91
6. Hudson 8-0 81
7. Medina Highland 8-0 68
8. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 7-1 62
9. Kings Mills Kings 7-1 46
10. Painesville Riverside 7-1 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch 30. Westerville South 26. Trenton Edgewood 18. Uniontown Lake 17. Anthony Wayne 12.
DIVISION III
1. Hamilton Badin (15) 8-0 176
2. Chardon (3) 7-1 160
3. Canfield 6-1 122
4. Tipp City Tippecanoe 7-1 93
5. Mount Orab Western Brown 7-1 81
6. Tiffin Columbian 7-1 72
7. Youngstown Ursuline 6-2 63
8. Youngstown Chaney 7-1 56
9. Bellbrook (1) 7-1 55
10. Dresden Tri-Valley 7-1 53
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 31. Columbus Bishop Watterson 20.
DIVISION IV
1. Cleveland Glenville (13) 8-0 181
2. Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 8-0 159
3. Millersburg W. Holmes (2) 8-0 140
4. Steubenville 7-1 114
5. Van Wert 7-1 84
6. Sandusky Perkins 7-1 73
7. Beloit West Branch 7-1 72
8. Columbus East 7-0 54
9. Elyria Catholic 7-1 37
10. Chillicothe Unioto 7-1 26
(tie) Gallipolis Gallia Acad. 7-1 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middletown Bishop Fenwick 25. St. Marys Memorial 15.
DIVISION V
1. Coldwater (8) 8-0 165
2. Ironton (5) 8-0 151
3. Liberty Center 8-0 127
4. Canfield S. Range (5) 8-0 124
5. Harvest Prep 8-0 113
6. Sugarcreek Garaway 8-0 83
7. Pemberville Eastwood 8-0 49
8. Milton-Union 8-0 45
9. Springfield Northeastern 8-0 37
(tie) Chillicothe Zane Trace 8-0 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 24. Bloomdale Elmwood 21. Cincinnati Madeira 20. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 15. Perry 14.
DIVISION VI
1. Marion Local (17) 8-0 188
2. Kirtland (2) 8-0 167
3. Carey 8-0 136
4. Mogadore 7-0 116
5. Ashland Crestview 8-0 100
6. Beverly Fort Frye 7-1 86
7. Versailles 6-2 72
8. Columb. Station Columbia 8-0 54
9. Lafayette Allen East 7-1 32
10. Cuyahoga Heights 7-1 25
(tie) New Madison Tri-Village 7-1 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 16.
DIVISION VII
1. Warren JFK (9) 6-1 173
2. Antwerp (3) 8-0 138
3. Newark Catholic 5-1 126
4. McComb (2) 7-1 117
5. New Bremen (3) 6-2 100
6. Ansonia (2) 7-1 88
7. Lowellville 8-0 77
8. Waynesfield-Goshen 8-0 51
9. Hannibal River 7-1 21
10. Ft. Loramie 6-2 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Caldwell 18. Lima Central Catholic 18. Minster 17. Norwalk St. Paul 15. Arlington 15. Salineville Southern 13.
