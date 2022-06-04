COLUMBUS — Since the seventh grade, Paulding senior Claire Schweller had been working towards the moment that was presented in front of her on Saturday, as she competed in the Division II pole vault state championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
It was her third time getting to this moment, but this one felt a little different. This one would be the last one of her career and she wanted to go out with a bang.
She did just that, jumping from 11th place last year to tied for second this year with a max jump of 11-10.
“This means everything to me, I’ve been working for this since I was in seventh grade and my goal was always to get on the podium,” Schweller, a three-time state qualifier said. “This year my goal was to win, I fell a little short but that’s okay, I’m still really happy.”
“Last year she had a little bit of nerves, but today she was calm and collected. For the past couple of weeks, she’s been just fantastic and that culminated in her performance today,” Paulding track and field head coach Kim Bickford said.
She fell just short of her personal record of 12 feet. Westfall’s Peyton Proffitt won the state with a vault of 12-9.
“It was kind of an off day, but today just wraps up the entire season because she was driven to get here, and to see her get second was just really special,” Bickford said.
Watching her get that second place finish wasn’t just special because it’s a great accomplishment, but because Bickford saw how hard Schweller worked day in and day out.
Bickford, who took the head coaching job at Paulding in Schweller’s sophomore year, the year that the spring sports season was cancelled due to COVID, knew that he had something special from the jump.
"I knew coming in I knew I had a really good pole vaulter and she was on the 4-by-4 team that went to the state so I knew I had a good athlete,” Bickfrod said. “The first time I met her I was doing a workout on my own and within five minutes she and her dad walked in so I knew right then and there that she was someone that was willing to work hard,” Bickford said.
Her dad being with her in that workout is symbolic of Schweller’s entire pole vaulting career as Todd Schweller was her main coach being that Bickford admittedly was somewhat lacking in that area of expertise.
Schweller was a state pole vaulter himself and still holds the Paulding boys pole vault record of 14-3 which he set with a third-place finish at state in 1986.
“Her dad had just been a huge help,” Bickford said. “He’s been coaching her throughout her whole life. Being able to learn from him has been amazing.”
Claire Schweller was the only Paulding athlete to make it to state this season so naturally, she was also helping along the younger Panther athletes everyday as well.
“She’s just someone that comes in and works everyday, she’s not always the loudest person but she leads by the example but when you watch her you know that she is coming to work and that really pushes kids too because they see where she goes and that makes them want to get better,” Bickford said.
It isn’t just her teammates that she’s pushing for either as she cheered on county neighbor Wayne Trace. Sydnee Sinn won state in the 400 meter dash while Schweller was still competing but when Schweller awaited her podium moment as the Raider girls 1600 relay team won state as well, she was one of the foursome’s most visible supporters.
“She was pushing on a lot of the Wayne Trace girls today because we are obviously close in proximity and she was really rooting hard for them. Seeing kids that want to do well in their own events but are also cheering on those around her, even when they are from different schools, is a cool thing,” Bickford said.
Now, as Schweller prepares to pole vault at Ohio Northern University next year, all she can do is look back on her high school career in awe of what she accomplished.
“I just feel like this is really special to me because a lot of people don’t get to do that,” Schweller said of her three state appearances. “It was always my goal to get here and I met that goal every year that I could so I’m just really pleased with how everything worked out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.