LANCASTER — On Monday, Napoleon Legion Post 300 will start the journey that they have played all season to get back to again.
They’ll play in the Ohio American Legion state baseball tournament for the second-straight year after a run through the losers bracket and a runner-up finish last season.
“The goal every year for the River Bandits is to get to the state tournament and then once you get there the goal obviously changes to continue to move on,” Bandits head coach Chad Donsbach, who won the state in his first year as head coach in 2017, said.
The first team that the Bandits will play on Monday for the right to move on are the hosts Lancaster Post 11 at 11:30 a.m. It will be the second game of the day from Beavers Field in Lancaster.
Post 11 comes into the tournament after a close call in the districts. They played Middleport Post 128 in a best-of-three finals that went to the third game where Lancaster advanced to the state tournament via a 15-9 win.
Lancaster and Napoleon have played this season as well, as Lancaster handed the Bandits their first loss of the season in the second game of a doubleheader back on June 14.
If they are able to avenge that loss, they’ll play the winner of Yeager-Benson or Harrison Post 199 and a team not known yet from Region 7 on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Yeager-Benson are the reigning champions from last season and the team that handed Napoleon their state runner-up moniker.
“If we ge that matchup that will definitely be a heightened one,” Donsbach said of the potential state final rematch. “But to take care of the district and get ourselves an opportunity to avenge what happened last season, it’s right where we want to be.”
This is where this team wants to be and it is why after such a successful campaign last season, 11 returning players used this past offseason to go and recruit even more talent, putting together a pitching staff and lineup unlike anything the Bandits have seen in their 25 years as a program.
With their dominant stretch through the district tournament where they won their three games by a combined 24-1, the Bandits now sit at 38-4 on the season which eclipses the 90% winning mark. The closest any other Bandits squad has gotten in 83% in both 2010 and 2011. In that 2011 season, they were able to win the state championship.
But despite the talent loaded roster that includes four Division I committed pitchers and another committed to Division II, they are now down to the best of the best in the state of Ohio and nothing illustrates that better than a team residing at the top of the bracket in Tiffin.
Napoleon and Tiffin have faced off three times this season, all in the Tiffin tournament with Tiffin taking two of those three games.
Napoleon’s demise was in the first loss to Tiffin that sent them to the loser’s bracket where they ultimately ended up playing three games in one day, the last two against Tiffin. Luckily though, if the Bandits do see Tiffin in the winners bracket final, they most likely won’t have to see Carson Mellott, the Tiffin ace who shut the Bandits down in their first meeting this season and also pitched in Tiffin Columbian’s 1-0 regional semifinal victory over Defiance in the spring.
But all of that still doesn’t change the fact that two of the team’s four losses on the season have come from that Tiffin squad and another has come from the team they’ll see in the first round.
“We are going to have to play great baseball and continue to do the things that we have done well all season and probably even elevate that if we want to be the last one’s standing,” Donsbach said.
Probably the biggest advantage for the Bandits this season has been their pitching depth.
DJ Newman (32.2 innings, 4-0, 0.64 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 14 walks) and Luke Krouse (32.2 innings, 6-0, 0.86 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 14 walks) will both be pitching at Bowling Green State Univeristy while Jayden Jerger (28.2 innings, 5-0, 3.17 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 13 walks) will pitch at Ohio University and Jackson Bergman (30.2 innings, 4-2, 2.28 ERA, 49 strikeouts, 12 walks) will pitch at the University of Toledo next spring.
Nathaniel Adkins (40 innings, 6-0, 1.40 ERA, 49 strikeouts, 17 walks) will pitch at Division II Cedarville.
But though that pitching depth is surely a strength, Donsbach doesn’t think it will be as noticeable in this setting around a heap of talent from across the state of Ohio.
“These are the top eight teams in the state. So yeah there might be some teams that might not be as deep as us or have played as many games as we have but the teams that make it this far are the teams that are deep,” Donsbach said. “Now it just comes down to whether or not we can execute better than the opposing team.”
Donsbach even went as far as to say that having the pitching that the rest of his team knows they have can hurt the squad as well.
“Sometimes having the arms that we have it can lead to our offense being a little complacent and being satisfied when we have two runs on the board,” Donsbach said. “Sometimes two runs aren’t enough and we have preached all season that no matter who is pitching or what the score is, we have to have great at-bats.”
For the most part though, the Bandits have been anything but complacent at the dish this season as they have scored 395 runs to their opponents 112 runs, good for a plus 283 run differential.
They have a team batting average of .357, a team on-base percentage of .452 and a team OPS of .955.
Leading the way in that cause have been two players. First Newman, who alongside pitching at Bowling Green will also hit next year as well.
He leads the team in OPS (1.398), batting average (.467), on-base percentage (.550), doubles (15), triples (5) and has struck out only four times in 129 plate appearances from the leadoff spot this season. Newman is also second on the team in home runs (5), RBIs (31) and runs scored (56).
Right alongside him however has been Breven Deckrosh, who attended Owens Community College last season. Deckrosh leads the squad in doubles (15), triples (5) home runs (8), RBIs (63) and runs scored (59). He’s second in batting average (.438), on-base percentage (.515), OPS (1.311).
This isn’t just a top-heavy lineup either, as 10 players with at least 50 at-bats on the season are hitting over .300. Two more players in Krouse (.375 average, .500 OBP, 1.075 OPS, 9 doubles, 27 RBIs, 31 runs) and Wade Liffick (.395 average, .526 OBP, 1.003 OPS, 24 RBIs, 32 runs) heaven OPS over 1.000 on the season.
Mark Butler (.323 average, .414 OBP, .862 OPS, 31 RBIs, 14 runs) and Nolan Schafer (.389 average, .469 OBP, .946 OPS, 30 RBIs, 31 runs) have both also been huge contributors in the middle of that lineup.
It doesn’t take that long to realize that this Bandits team has the talent to compete with anyone in the state, that likely won’t be debated by anyone.
So for Donsbach and the Bandits, the key to getting to the top after falling short last season comes down to the minute and more simple details.
“Staying in the winners bracket so you don’t have to play multiple games on the same day until the third day of the tournament will be a big key,” Donsbach said. “But also we need to just try and not do too much. Just play the game how we have played it all year. We need to be where are feet are in the moment and we do that by competing our tails off and having fun in that moment. And then we’ll worry about what happens the next day when that comes.”
The tournament will run through Thursday with the final two games, if needed, being played on that final day. If Napoleon can get through to the winners bracket final which is set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, they’ll play for a spot in the state finals on Wednesday as well.
